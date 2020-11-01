What To Watch November 2nd To Take Away The Blues

American Dance Guild Each year we hold an annual festival in New York City with work by 30-40 choreographers from around the globe. At each festival we honor two master choreographers from the past and include performances of their work along with emerging choreographers ranging from modern to post-modern to performance art to cultural hybrids. Some of our other activities include low-tech “bare bones” performances in New York City as well as in the surrounding area, a forum online for the exchange of ideas and information, and an opportunity each year to apply for a scholarship to Jacob’s Pillow.

Beth Malone

3pm: The Seth Concert Series hosts Beth Malone originated the leading role of Alison in the 2015 Tony Award winning musical Fun Home, which earned her a Tony nomination. She was most recently seen in the title role of the 2020 revival of The Unsinkable Molly Brown off-Broadway at The Transport Group, directed by Kathleen Marshall. For her performance as Molly Brown in that revitalized version of the Meredith Wilson classic musical, Beth was a 2020 Outer Critics Circle Award Honoree for Outstanding Actress in a Musical as well as a Drama Desk and Lucille Lortel Award nominee. Prior to that, she was seen as the Angel in the Tony Award Winning Broadway revival of Angels in America. She originated the role of June Carter Cash in Ring of Fire on Broadway, as well as the roles of Betty Jean in The Marvelous Wonderettes and Alison in Bingo off-Broadway. Other Off-Broadway and Regional credits include Fun Home (The Public Theater), The Unsinkable Molly Brown (MUNY St. Louis, Denver Center), Sister Act (Alliance Theatre), Annie Get Your Gun (CMT). On film, Malone can be seen in Taylor Hackford’s The Comedian, co-starring opposite Robert DeNiro and Edie Falco. Other film credits include Hick with Eddie Redmayne, Twist of Faith, The Interview, and the upcoming Brittany Runs A Marathon opposite Jillian Bell. Beth appeared as the recurring character of Claudia Monarch (a surrogate Rachel Maddow) on CBS’ Braindead. Other television credits include Bull, The Good Wife, Reno 911, Judging Amy, Laying Low, What’s On?, One Minute Soaps and the Fox pilot Second Nature. She is the author and star of the critically acclaimed one-woman show Beth Malone: So Far.

Seth Rudetsky’s internationally acclaimed Broadway concert series that first began in Provincetown at The Art House in 2011 will debut as a weekly virtual series entitled The Seth Concert Series. Presented by Mark Cortale the series premiered ten years ago and is currently housed in more than a dozen major venues worldwide. In its new format, the series will continue to offer viewers a seamless mix of behind-the-scenes stories prompted by Rudetsky’s insightful, funny and revealing questions – and the music from the artists’ stellar careers.

6pm: After Hours Keen Company connects audiences with luminaries of the theatre world, every Monday night at 6:30pm on Keen Company’s website and Facebook page. Team Keen and a special guest will discuss their careers, their artistic process, and take questions from the audience. Next up is Lilli Cooper on November 2nd, and Adam Gwon on November 9th.

6:30pm: Sing Out for Freedom A host of Broadway favorites are set for The American Civil Liberties Union and the New York Civil Liberties Union’s annual Sing Out for Freedom benefit concert.

Joining previously announced host Lea DeLaria will be Tony winner André De Shields (Hadestown), Tony nominee Adrienne Warren (Tina: The Tina Turner Musical), Emmy winner Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel), Tony winner Laura Benanti (Gypsy), Kelly McCreary (Grey’s Anatomy), Tony winner Katrina Lenk (Company), Tony nominee and Pulitzer Prize finalist Heidi Schreck (What the Constitution Means to Me), Tony winner Celia Keenan-Bolger (To Kill a Mockingbird), Tony nominee Phillipa Soo (Hamilton), Tony and Emmy nominee Brandon Victor Dixon (NBC’s Jesus Christ Superstar), Tony nominee Daniel J. Watts (Tina: The Tina Turner Musical), Tony nominee Ephraim Sykes (Ain’t Too Proud), Tony nominee Keala Settle (The Greatest Showman), Obie winner Eisa Davis (Passing Strange), Aneesh Sheth (Jessica Jones), Amber Iman (Shuffle Along…), Jo Lampert (Transparent), George Salazar (Be More Chill), Rebecca Naomi Jones (Significant Other), Jelani Alladin (Frozen), Mykal Kilgore (NBC’s Jesus Christ Superstar), Treshelle Edmond (Spring Awakening), Raymond J. Lee (Groundhog Day), Larry Owens (A Strange Loop), Shaina Taub (Twelfth Night), Sasha Allen (Hair), Thursday Williams (What the Constitution Means to Me), Ty Defoe (Straight White Men), L Morgan Lee (A Strange Loop), Jomama Jones (Black Light), Gaelynn Lea, Mary Kathryn Nagle (Reclaiming One Star), Liana Stampur (A Soft Place to Land), and Michael McElroy and the Tony-honored Broadway Inspirational Voices.

Tony nominee Liesl Tommy directs the evening. The concert to protect the right to vote will also honor the legacies of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Rep. John Lewis, and suffragists, along with other activists and citizens who have fought for and protected American voting rights.

The 18th annual concert features music direction by Tony winner Jason Michael Webb. Robb Nanus and Rachel Sussman are the executive producers; additional producers include Tommy, Jenny Mudge, Becca Halperin, Ari Conte, and Cynthia J Tong. Victor Vazquez of X Casting serves as casting director, and Kate Rigg is the script writer.

Sing Out for Freedom was co-founded by Donna Lieberman, Liana Stampur, and Erich Bergen.

7pm: The High Captain By The Tank In this searing political satire, several shipwrecked barge workers attempt to set up a government on their new island home, a task complicated by the fact that they’re high on the barge’s petroleum cargo. When challenges such as racism, civil liberties, and religious freedom arise, sides are eventually taken and an election is held to determine the new “captain” of the island.

7 and 9pm: Theatre in Quarantine: Closet Works a monthly Theater in Quarantine (TiQ) performance lab of short dance-based work featuring Joshua William Gelb and choreographer Katie Rose McLaughlin with special guest artists. Closet Works is dedicated to creating work that embraces the architecturally imposed constraints that have defined this current moment of unprecedented isolation and unrest. Performed in TiQ-founder Joshua William Gelb’s 2′ x 4′ x 8’ closet in the East Village, CLOSET WORKS is a virtual playground exploring new methods of remote collaboration and physical performance. The performances feature guest artists Sanaz Ghajar, Veronica Jiao, Nehemiah Luckett, Nate Stevens, Raja Feather Kelly, Damani Van Rensalier, Afra Hines, and Ahmad Simmons.

Presented by the Invisible Dog Art Center with additional support from Mamie Kanfer and Justin Stewart.

7:30pm: New York City Center: Fall for Dance Festival 2020The 17th Fall for Dance Festival invites audiences around the world to experience this annual sold-out “highlight of New York City’s cultural calendar” (The New York Times) in our first-ever digital dance celebration—with all the palpable energy of a live performance right from our stage to your home. Alicia Graf Mack and David Hallberg host two stunning programs showcasing the resiliency of extraordinary New York City artists coming together.

7:30pm: Verdi’s Don Carlo With its inexhaustible bounty of arias, duets, quartets, and even a prison riot, this historical masterwork about the heir-apparent of King Philip II of Spain shows the composer at his thrilling, imaginative best. The six singers at the helm must be steely and intrepid, capable of delivering high notes, steroidal emotions, and the narrative twists and turns of this titanic score. And in this classic telecast from 1980, legendary soprano Renata Scotto and her stellar castmates certainly rise to that challenge.

8pm: Monday Night Magic: Live Online Experience the wit and wonderment of New York’s longest-running Off-Broadway magic show, Monday Night Magic, as its stars bring their unique brand of amazement right into your home – or wherever you happen to be!

This live streaming event will take place every Monday at 8:00 pm (EST) and will feature two of your favorite performers, along with an incredible host, from the Greenwich Village sensation.

Each week, viewers who’ve purchased VIP Experience tickets will be part of the action, interacting as audience volunteers and asking questions during a one-of-a-kind Q & A segment. Just like the in-person version of the popular stage show, this event will be live, leaving lots of room for surprises, magical and otherwise.

8pm: We The People By The Public Theater Public Forum continues a beloved Election Night tradition with a new twist, and a new date! This season, We the People will take place online the night prior to the election and will feature performances and commentary. Celebrate the democratic process and unite virtually with community through music and poetry by The Public’s family of artists and enter election day galvanized and ready to use your voice!

8pm: Club Cumming: Judy Gold: Vote Dammit! Judy Gold’s Vote Damnit! will take to Club Cumming stage on Election Eve to give us part rally cry, part catharsis, and of course lots of much-needed laughter. Along with Judy, Bette Sussman at the piano and other special guests, there is no other way to spend the night before a nail-biting election.

Club Cumming Productions has put together a season of shows featuring a cavalcade of their most beloved performers in a virtual cabaret series. The series marries the tiny boîte’s diverse roster of talent and eclecticism with high quality production.

8pm: Bindlestiff Open Stage Variety Show: Quarantine Edition Bindlestiff Family Variety Arts, Inc. is a nonprofit performing arts organization dedicated to increasing the knowledge, understanding, and appreciation of circus, sideshow, vaudeville, and related arts through performances, lectures, media, and workshops for the general public, and through the creation of opportunities for cultural exchange and community among performing artists. Through performance, teaching, and outreach, Bindlestiff preserves, contemporizes, and enriches the cultural heritage of the variety arts.

The circus and variety arts have the power to lift our spirits, bring people together, and create moments of joy. The Bindlestiff Family Cirkus needs your help to continue our work creating spectacles that delight, programs that foster youth development, and opportunities for emerging performers.



We invite you to support our mission to cultivate, develop, and sustain the variety arts by making a tax-deductible donation. Your support makes it possible to do what we do. Thank you.

8:30pm: Reflecting Shakespeare TV By The Old Globe Discover William Shakespeare’s text and characters as a launch point for self-reflection to create community and reduce isolation.

Reflecting Shakespeare TV, The Old Globe’s program originally created for people experiencing incarceration, invites you to keep journaling along to its second season.