What To Watch November 30th To Take Away The Blues

American Dance Guild Each year we hold an annual festival in New York City with work by 30-40 choreographers from around the globe. At each festival we honor two master choreographers from the past and include performances of their work along with emerging choreographers ranging from modern to post-modern to performance art to cultural hybrids. Some of our other activities include low-tech “bare bones” performances in New York City as well as in the surrounding area, a forum online for the exchange of ideas and information, and an opportunity each year to apply for a scholarship to Jacob’s Pillow.https://www.youtube.com/embed/Ze8_tPZ-qn8

Alfred Molino and Alfred Enoch

2pm The Shows Must Go On RED John Logan’s award winning West End and Broadway play RED. Starring Alfred Molina and Alfred Enoch. Available for 48 hours so make sure you don’t miss out! RED: Alfred Molina reprises his acclaimed performance as American painter Mark Rothko in John Logan’s Tony-winning 2010 play, Red. Under the watchful gaze of his young assistant, Rothko takes on his greatest challenge yet: to create a definitive series of paintings for the Four Seasons restaurant. Molina is joined by Alfred Enoch (the Harry Potter series) as Rothko’s assistant Ken.

3pm: Patti Murin and Colin Donnell Patti Murin is best known for originating the role of Princess Anna in Disney’s Frozen on Broadway. Other Broadway/National Tour credits include playing the title character in Lysistrata Jones, flying across the country by bubble as Glinda in Wicked, and roller skating her way to Broadway in Xanadu (Euterpe). Off-Broadway: Love’s Labour’s Lost (Shakespeare in the Park); Fly By Night (Playwrights Horizons); Lady Be Good! (Encores!). Almost Broadway: Nerds (Sally). TV: Hallmark Channel movies “Love On Iceland” and “Holiday For Heroes,” a recurring role on NBC’s “Chicago Med” (Dr. Nina Shore), and “Royal Pains” (Ava).

Colin Donnell is known for his work on Broadway including roles in Violet, Anything Goes, which garnered him Drama Desk, Outer Critics and Astaire noms, and Jersey Boys. He has also been seen elsewhere in NYC in Follies, Merrily We Roll Along, Lady Be Good at the New York City Center and Loves Labours Lost in The Public’s Shakespeare in the Park alongside his now wife Patti Murin. He is known on screen for his work as Dr. Connor Rhodes in NBC’s drama Chicago Med. Donnell can also be seen as Tommy Merlyn in CW’s Arrow. Other appearances include Scott Lockhart in Showtime’s hit series The Affair, Pan Am, Person of Interest and The Mysteries of Laura. His films include Every Secret Thing, which also starred Diane Lane and Elizabeth Banks and this past summer’s release Almost Love.

Seth Rudetsky’s internationally acclaimed Broadway concert series that first began in Provincetown at The Art House in 2011 will debut as a weekly virtual series entitled The Seth Concert Series. Presented by Mark Cortale the series premiered ten years ago and is currently housed in more than a dozen major venues worldwide. In its new format, the series will continue to offer viewers a seamless mix of behind-the-scenes stories prompted by Rudetsky’s insightful, funny and revealing questions – and the music from the artists’ stellar careers.

7:30pm: Tchaikovsky’s Eugene Onegin Tchaikovsky’s masterpiece exemplifies the dramatic sweep, complex characterization, and insight into human nature that define great Russian literature and music. The story comes from Pushkin, and provides one of opera’s most compelling heroines: Tatiana, an intelligent but naïve adolescent girl who is first rejected by an older, more worldly man, then blossoms into an elegant, rich, aristocratic woman and returns the favor when the two meet again. The score is a chiaroscuro tour-de-force, sensitively capturing the many shades of the characters’ turbulent, conflicted emotions.

8pm: Theater Mitu: </remnant> </Remnant> is a combination of performance, sound art, and video installation, the work offers a reflection on how loss can scar, shape, and even propel people towards change. The project is conceived and created by Theater Mitu with Rubén Polendo serving as director.

8pm: Monday Night Magic: Live Online Experience the wit and wonderment of New York’s longest-running Off-Broadway magic show, Monday Night Magic, as its stars bring their unique brand of amazement right into your home – or wherever you happen to be!

This live streaming event will take place every Monday at 8:00 pm (EST) and will feature two of your favorite performers, along with an incredible host, from the Greenwich Village sensation.

Each week, viewers who’ve purchased VIP Experience tickets will be part of the action, interacting as audience volunteers and asking questions during a one-of-a-kind Q & A segment. Just like the in-person version of the popular stage show, this event will be live, leaving lots of room for surprises, magical and otherwise.

8pm: Stars in the House Plays in the House TBA

8pm: Jim Caruso’s Pajama Cast Party Join the next episode of Jim Caruso’s Pajama Cast Party on YouTube with special guests that include Broadway alums and cabaret favorites! This week Kara Lindsay, James Snyder, Charl Brown, Christine Pedi and Justin Squigs Robinson.

8pm: Bindlestiff Open Stage Variety Show: Quarantine Edition Bindlestiff Family Variety Arts, Inc. is a nonprofit performing arts organization dedicated to increasing the knowledge, understanding, and appreciation of circus, sideshow, vaudeville, and related arts through performances, lectures, media, and workshops for the general public, and through the creation of opportunities for cultural exchange and community among performing artists. Through performance, teaching, and outreach, Bindlestiff preserves, contemporizes, and enriches the cultural heritage of the variety arts.

The circus and variety arts have the power to lift our spirits, bring people together, and create moments of joy. The Bindlestiff Family Cirkus needs your help to continue our work creating spectacles that delight, programs that foster youth development, and opportunities for emerging performers.



We invite you to support our mission to cultivate, develop, and sustain the variety arts by making a tax-deductible donation. Your support makes it possible to do what we do. Thank you.

8:30pm: Reflecting Shakespeare TV By The Old Globe

Discover William Shakespeare’s text and characters as a launch point for self-reflection to create community and reduce isolation.

Reflecting Shakespeare TV, The Old Globe’s program originally created for people experiencing incarceration, invites you to keep journaling along to its second season.