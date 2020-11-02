What To Watch November 3rd To Take Away The Blues

9am – 7pm: Election Day Vote-athon Stars in the House. A full day of stars such as Annette Bening, Jeremy Jordan, Kelli O’Hara, Jessie Mueller, Megan Hilty, Marc Shaiman, Vanessa Williams, Adam Pascal, Peri Gilpin, Anika Larsen, Judy Kuhn, Marilu Henner, Celia Keenan-Bolger, Laura Leighton, Beth Malone, Melissa Manchester, Terrence Mann, Andrea Martin, Michael McElroy, Lindsay Mendez, Laurie Metcalf, Ingrid Michaelson, Lisa Mordente, Jessie Mueller, Patti Murin, Julia Murney, Kelli O’Hara, Karen Olivo, Adam Pascal, Lauren Patten, Christine Pedi, Rosie Perez, Anthony Rapp, Caroline Rhea, Chita Rivera, Jenna Russell, Lea Salonga, Glenn Scarpelli, Marc Shaiman, Martin Short, Elizabeth Stanley, Ben Stiller, Michael Tucker, Jenna Ushkowitz, Vanessa Williams, Schele Williams, Marissa Winokur, BD Wong, Tony Yazbeck and Bellamy Young. Also, our Poll Hero young adults, Kennedy Mattes, Reagan Rikhoff, Aryani Duppada, Olivia Cao, Lilia Scudamore, Kai Tsurumaki, Kayla Anderson, Lucy Duckworth, Axidi Iglesias and Anaya Tennant, will be joining. and Lauren Patten from Poll Hero., which has been recruiting people to be poll workers on Election Day. They’re offering fans a chance to appear in the show by submitting “I voted” selfies.

10 am: Little Wars Bringing together six exceptional women, Little Wars unites literary figureheads Gertrude Stein (Bassett), her girlfriend Alice Toklas (Russell), Dorothy Parker (Chazen), Lillian Hellman (Stevenson) and Agatha Christie (Thompson), with anti-fascist freedom fighter Muriel Gardiner (Solemani), in the most fantastical what-if dinner party imaginable. Tensions are high and secrecy lingers in the air, but with libations flowing and the threat of World War II looming the guests are close to boiling point.

Linda Bassett, Debbie Chazen, Natasha Karp, Catherine Russell, Sarah Solemani, Juliet Stevenson and Sophie Thompson

7pm: CyberTank Fast & Furious 44: Election Night Special join host and producer Kev Berry for the annual Election Night Special. A cast of artists, old and new, will share their hopes for what the results of the night might be, and grapple with how we might move forward when we wake up the next day, regardless of the results.

Live performance exists to serve as America’s cultural conscience. It is the artist’s responsibility to make work that shines a light on things when they’re wrong, celebrate them when they’re right and model alternative possibilities. This kind of work can change hearts and minds. The artist’s ability to act fast and create work quickly in response to events, policies and general dumpster fires has never been more crucial, as they participate in building the language of resistance. Each month, a group of artists comes together to create performance pieces in the 7 days leading up to the event in response to the headlines of the week. The work tends to be made very quickly and, in many cases, very furiously!

7pm: What the Hell Is a Republic, Anyway? By New York Theatre Workshop An interactive examination of community, democracy and what made the Roman Republic fall. As they dive deep the history, Denis O’Hare and Lisa Peterson expose their own process, demonstrating the difficulties around collaboration.

In this tumultuous moment for American democracy, playwrights Denis O’Hare and Lisa Peterson find it increasingly urgent to focus on what America can learn from the republic that inspired ours: the Roman Republic. This political entity lasted for nearly 500 years before it slid into an autocratic empire. As they dive deep into this history, O’Hare and Peterson expose their own process, demonstrating the difficulties around collaboration. They ask: is it possible to reach consensus? How can two points of view converge in a united vision? Can a democratic system sustain itself in a just way? Is there any way our republic can survive?

7:30pm Gluck’s Orfeo ed Euridice Starring Danielle de Niese, Heidi Grant Murphy, and Stephanie Blythe, conducted by James Levine. From January 24, 2009.

8:30pm: The Poet’s Tree By The Old Globe Kicking off the fall season of The Old Globe’s free digital arts-engagement offerings is The Poet’s Tree, hosted by Old Globe Teaching Artist and spoken word poet Gill Sotu.

This new program takes a deep dive into the world of modern poetry and how artists tell compelling stories using only the power of the spoken word.