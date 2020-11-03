What To Watch November 4th To Take Away The Blues

3pm: The Show Must Go Online: Cymbeline British actor and director Robert Myles launched The Show Must Go Online, a weekly online reading group—performed by actors via Zoom and live streamed on YouTube—that works through Shakespeare’s plays in the order they were written. Starring Imogen – Gabrielle Sheppard, Posthumus Leonatus – Manish Gandhi, Jachimo – Robbie Capaldi, Belarius – Joanna Harte, Cymbeline – Leo Atkin, Pisanio – Misha McCullagh, Queen – Kevin V. Smith, Guiderius – David Martinez, Cloten – Katie Tranter, Arviragus – Stephanie Crugnola and Caius Lucius – Alice Langrish.

4pm–9:30pm: Marie’s Crisis Virtual Piano Bar Tonight’s scheduled pianists are James Merillat (@James-Merillat-2) and Franca Vercelloni (@Franca-Vercelloni).

Kristine Opolais

5pm: Metropolitan Opera: Free Student Stream This new production by director Laurent Pelly quite literally brings the storybook tale to life. Inspired by an edition of Perrault’s Cendrillon as illus- trated by Gustave Doré that Pelly read as a child, the production is steeped in the physical, typographical materials of the fairy tale. The set evokes the pages of a book, with black and white text forming its walls, and the shapes of characters and props appearing as large cut-out letters. With its blend of humor and darkness mirroring the tensions of the fairy tale genre itself, as well as its fantastical costumes and sets, the production hauntingly constructs a magical landscape as seen through the eyes of a child.

6:30pm: Creative Youth Studio By The Old Globe Pam Farr Summer Shakespeare Studio’s next stage, has joined the The Old Globe’s roster of digital programming.

Providing a series of professional development opportunities for youth to advance their creative and professional careers, it aims to reach a broad swath of aspiring thespians, including high school theatre enthusiasts and community members new to our programs.

Participants will explore audition preparation, portfolio building, voice work, dance, and clowning in free weekly one-hour classes, Saturdays at 11:00 AM PT live on The Old Globe Arts Engagement’s Facebook page.

6:30pm: New Student Master Classes with Betty Buckley Performer Betty Buckley will offer weekly virtual master classes designed for singers and actors who have not previously worked with the Tony winner.

Click here to sign up or email Sally@tschreiber.org for more information.

Texas native Buckley, recently seen in an acclaimed performance as Dolly Gallagher Levi in the national tour of the Tony-winning revival of Hello, Dolly!, won a Tony Award for her performance as Grizabella in Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Cats, later earning another nomination for her work in the musical Triumph of Love.

She starred in both the London and New York productions of Sunset Boulevard, earning an Olivier nomination for her take on the ill-fated silent-screen star Norma Desmond. London audiences have also enjoyed Buckley’s work in Promises, Promises and Dear World, and her other Broadway credits include Carrie, Song & Dance, The Mystery of Edwin Drood, and 1776.

7pm: New York Theatre Barn Ramona / Johnny and The Devil’s Box

Based on the classic novel by Helen Hunt Jackson, Ramona is a new musical written by Nevada Lozano. Ramona tells the story of an orphan girl growing up on a Mexican hacienda in Southern California in the 1850s. She falls in love with a Native American ranchero, and together they journey across the new U.S. state in search of a place to call home. With a blend of American, Native American and Mexican musical styles, Ramona is a love story set during one of the most violent, tumultuous times in American history. Featuring performances by Amanda Robles (BSC’s Into The Woods) and Shereen Pimentel (West Side Story).

With book, music and lyrics by Douglas Waterbury-Tieman (SeaWife), Johnny and the Devil’s Box is a new musical with one foot in the Georgia mountains and one foot in the Grand Ole Opry. The musical follows Johnny Baker, the best fiddler that’s ever been, until his boasting attracts the attention of another fiddler—the Devil himself—who shows up with a plan for Johnny’s destruction. With fame, fortune and love tempting him at every turn, Johnny must find his true path and the strength to win a battle of the bows with the highest possible stakes. Johnny and the Devil’s Box proclaims the power of music to heal broken communities when we put aside our pride and join hands in song and dance. Featuring performances by Annabelle Fox and Douglas Waterbury-Tieman, and the acclaimed creative team includes dramaturg Anika Chapin, choreographer Jennifer Jancuska, and music supervisor Scott Wasserman.

7pm: Toshi Reagon’s Post Election Concert Joe’s Pub Win or lose (or still in the dark), Reagon will be there for you.

7:30pm: Mozart’s Idomeneo The title ruler of Simon Boccanegra is one of the repertory’s most compelling characters, a 14th-century Doge of Genoa, beset on all sides, juggling political adversaries bent on murder with his love for his long-lost daughter Amelia. In addition to Boccanegra’s searing internal conflict between public duty and private grief, the story offers cloak-and-dagger intrigue, passionate young love, and noble sacrifice—set to an unfailingly dramatic, enveloping score that only Verdi could have created.

Sierra Boggess

8pm Stars in the House Sierra Boggess originated the role of Ariel in The Little Mermaid on Broadway and for has had multiple appearances as Christine Daaé in The Phantom of the Opera, She’s known to many Phantom fans for playing the role of Christine during The Phantom of the Opera 25th Anniversary Performance at the Royal Albert Hall, which was shown live in movie theaters around the world in October of 2011, appearing opposite Ramin Karimloo and Hadley Fraser as the The Phantom of the Opera. In 2010, she originated the role of Christine Daaé in the original London version of Phantom’s sequel Love Never Dies, opposite Karimloo and Joseph Millson as the Phantom and Raoul, respectively.

8:30pm: Spring Awakening Capitol City Theater Company is proud to present its latest production Spring Awakening with both streaming an in-person options.

The winner of eight Tony Awards, including Best Musical, Spring Awakening explores the journey from adolescence to adulthood.

All live performances take place at the Capitol City Theater Companies Studio Located at 1742 N 48th Street in Lincoln, Nebraska, and streamed Nationwide through a partnership with Music Theater International.

8:30pm: Behind the Curtain: Art of Protest By The Old Globe Back by popular demand, Behind the Curtain will premiere a new iteration, Behind the Curtain: Art of Protest, with host and Teaching Artist Kendrick Dial.

He will meet with protest artists to discuss their approach to the creation of innovative and progressive protest art, both installation and performative.

Learn more about the intersection between art and social justice every Wednesday at 5:30 PM PT through November 11.