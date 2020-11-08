What To Watch November 9th To Take Away The Blues

American Dance Guild Each year we hold an annual festival in New York City with work by 30-40 choreographers from around the globe. At each festival we honor two master choreographers from the past and include performances of their work along with emerging choreographers ranging from modern to post-modern to performance art to cultural hybrids. Some of our other activities include low-tech “bare bones” performances in New York City as well as in the surrounding area, a forum online for the exchange of ideas and information, and an opportunity each year to apply for a scholarship to Jacob’s Pillow.

2pm: West End Woofs Inspired by Broadway Barks on Broadway, Bernadette Peters and Elaine Paige have joined forces to present a special virtual showcase.

The event features a whole host of beloved West End performers and other well-known faces. Stealing the show however, will be the wonderful dogs and cats of the UK who are looking for their forever homes.

Among those slated to appear are Michael Ball, John Barrowman, Tracie Bennett, Kerry Ellis, Maria Friedman, Alexander Hanson, Ruthie Henshall, Craig Revel Horwood, Bonnie Langford, Robert Lindsay, Matt Lucas, Lulu, Clarke Peters, Charlie Stemp, Natalie Paris, Aimie Atkinson, Renee Lamb, Twiggy, Michael Xavier, and James Dreyfus.

2pm: The Shows Must Go On!: Richard II Deborah Warner’s staging of Richard II with Fiona Shaw as the king stirred up a significant critical controversy when it was presented in 1995 at the National Theatre, and then later in Salzburg and Paris. Among those who recognised its originality and strengths was the critic Paul Taylor who praised the ‘gripping, lucidly felt production’ and Fiona Shaw’s ‘dazzlingly disconcerting… deliberately uncomfortable, compelling performance.’ For the screen version, Deborah Warner and production designer Hildegard Bechtler re-imagined Richard II as an innovative drama that was shot over a fortnight using film techniques. Playing alongside Fiona Shaw is a distinguished cast including Donald Sinden (Duke of York), Richard Bremmer (Henry Bolingbroke), Julian Rhind-Tutt (Duke of Aumerle), Kevin McKidd (Harry Percy) and Paola Dionisotti (Duchess of York).

3pm: The Seth Concert Series hosts Jessie Mueller most recently appeared on Broadway and at Steppenwolf in Tracy Lett’s new play The Minutes alongside the playwright, Armie Hammer and Blair Brown. She received a Tony nomination and Drama Desk Award for her performance as Julie Jordan in the recent revival of Carousel opposite Joshua Henry and Renee Fleming.

Prior to that she originated the role of Jenna Hunterson in composer-lyricist Sara Bareilles’ hit Broadway musical Waitress for which she was nominated for a Tony, Drama Desk and Grammy award. She earned all three awards for her starring role as Carole King in Beautiful-The Carole King Musical. She recently starred as Marian in The Music Man with Norm Lewis and Rosie O’Donnell at The Kennedy Center.

Other major Broadway credits include Nice Work If You Can Get It, The Mystery Of Edwin Drood (Drama Desk nomination), and her Broadway debut as Melinda in On A Clear Day You Can See Forever opposite Harry Connick, Jr. (Tony and Drama Desk nominations). She portrayed Carrie Pipperidge in the New York Philharmonic’s staged concert production of Carousel at Lincoln Center, and was a part of Carnegie Hall’s family concert series, Take the Stage with Broadway Stars.

Mueller began her career in Chicago and was named Actor of the Year in 2011 by The Chicago Tribune. Four years later she received Chicago’s prestigious Sarah Siddons Society Award. Recently she collaborated on Broadway for Orlando’s “What the World Needs Now” benefiting our brothers and sisters in Orlando.

Seth Rudetsky’s internationally acclaimed Broadway concert series that first began in Provincetown at The Art House in 2011 will debut as a weekly virtual series entitled The Seth Concert Series. Presented by Mark Cortale the series premiered ten years ago and is currently housed in more than a dozen major venues worldwide. In its new format, the series will continue to offer viewers a seamless mix of behind-the-scenes stories prompted by Rudetsky’s insightful, funny and revealing questions – and the music from the artists’ stellar careers.

7pm: Lyrics & Lyricists: Tom Jones and Harvey Schmidt—Simple Little Things available through December 9. $15 In this 92nd Street Y series that mixes songs with biography, a consideration of the the team that brought us “The Fantasticks,” “110 In the Shade” and “I Do! I Do!,” narrated by Beth Malone and sung by Brandon Victor Dixon, Katherine Henly, Telly Leung, Kara Lindsay, Zachary Piser and Mariand Torres.

7pm: New Ohio Theatre: The self-combustion of a 30-something-year-old Chet or, Icarus tries to catch the Sun (repeats Tuesday) The first of the four plays this month in the theater’s Producers Club developmental series, this performance poem created by Keenan Oliphant. and performed by Nicholas McGovern chronicles a fictional version of the singer and trumpeter Chet Baker during a drug-induced high in which he morphs into Icarus chasing the sun.

7pm: iHeartRadio Broadway Salutes The 2020 Tony Nominees Adrienne Warren, Aaron Tveit, Celia Rose Gooding, and more stars are set to take part in the iHeartRadio Broadway Salutes The 2020 Tony Nominees broadcast in November. The special event will feature songs from the Best Musical nominees and interviews with the cast and creators from each show.

Hosted by Howard Hoffman, the lineup also includes Daniel J. Watts, John Benjamin Hickey, Danny Burstein, Audra McDonald, Blair Underwood, Karen Olivo, Bess Wohl, and Katori Hall.

The broadcast also celebrates the Best Play and acting categories with interviews and editorial commentary, in addition to highlighting Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS COVID-19 Emergency Assistance Fund.

The evening of music, which also honors industry members who have inspired and enhanced the community, will celebrate Tony and Emmy winner Billy Porter (Kinky Boots, Pose) with the Lifetime Achievement Award.

Performers scheduled to perform include Tony winners Michael Cerveris and LaChanze, Tony nominees Constantine Maroulis, Adam Pascal, and J. Robert Spencer, Rick Negron, Morgan James, Jen Perry, Donnie Kehr, Ryan Peete, Ryann Redmond, and Isabel Gottfried. Ben Cameron hosts.

7pm: Rockers on Broadway: Band Together Rockers creator Donnie Kehr will direct the evening featuring socially distanced performances and special guest appearances. Presented by The Path Fund Inc., the concert will benefit The Path Fund’s Community Relief Grant Program, Broadway Bound Kids, The Felix Organization, and Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS.

This year’s Rockers on Broadway concert, subtitled Band Together, will be presented virtually November 9 on Broadway on Demand. LIVE! from the Red Carpet with Julie Halston begins at 7 PM ET with Band Together starting promptly at 7:30 PM.

7:30pm: Iolanta and Bluebeard’s Castle Starring Anna Netrebko and Piotr Beczała in Iolanta, and Nadja Michael and Mikhail Petrenko in Bluebeard’s Castle, conducted by Valery Gergiev. From February 14, 2015. Valery Gergiev conducts Mariusz Trelinski’s thrilling new production of these rarely heard one-act operas. Anna Netrebko stars as the blind princess of the title in Tchaikovsky’s lyrical work, opposite Piotr Beczała as Vaudémont, the man who wins her love—and wakes her desire to be able to see. Nadja Michael and Mikhail Petrenko are Judith and Bluebeard in Bartók’s gripping psychological thriller about a woman discovering her new husband’s murderous past.

8pm: Monday Night Magic: Live Online Experience the wit and wonderment of New York’s longest-running Off-Broadway magic show, Monday Night Magic, as its stars bring their unique brand of amazement right into your home – or wherever you happen to be!

This live streaming event will take place every Monday at 8:00 pm (EST) and will feature two of your favorite performers, along with an incredible host, from the Greenwich Village sensation.

Each week, viewers who’ve purchased VIP Experience tickets will be part of the action, interacting as audience volunteers and asking questions during a one-of-a-kind Q & A segment. Just like the in-person version of the popular stage show, this event will be live, leaving lots of room for surprises, magical and otherwise.

8pm: Emerging Artists Theatre: Boys Don’t Wear Lipstick Emerging Artist Theatre and Red Spear Productions will present a virtual reading of Brian Belovitch’s Boys Don’t Wear Lipstick to celebrate the play’s 20th anniversary.

Directed by Everett Quinton, the cast features Tony winner Lena Hall, Tony nominee Daphne Rubin-Vega, Jonny Beauchamp, Margaret Cho, Yuhua Hamasaki, Peppermint, Jacob Tobia, and Mason Alexander Park.

Originally presented in 2000, the GLAAD Media Awards nominee for Oustanding Production is a journey from boyhood to manhood, by way of a 15-year detour through womanhood.

Proceeds benefit both Emerging Artists Theatre, which produces a bi-annual New Work Series where artists of all disciplines can workshop their work, and Lorde Community Health Center, which provides healthcare and related services targeted to New York’s LGBTQIA+ communities, regardless of ability to pay.

Ricky Rojas as Santiago and Robyn Hurder as Nini. Photo by Matthew Murphy

8pm: Stars in the House Act 2… Now what? Guest Host Brenda Braxton invites you to Cocktails, Cookin’ and Chit Chat with Moulin Rouge Tony Award Nominee Robyn Hurder!

8pm: Jim Caruso’s Pajama Cast Party Join the next episode of Jim Caruso’s Pajama Cast Party on YouTube with special guests that include Broadway alums and cabaret favorites! This week Justin Guarini, Gunhild Carling, Michael Musto, Alisha de Haas and Peter Eldridge.

The NYC open mic night has moved online due to the ban on mass gatherings caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

8pm: Bindlestiff Open Stage Variety Show: Quarantine Edition Bindlestiff Family Variety Arts, Inc. is a nonprofit performing arts organization dedicated to increasing the knowledge, understanding, and appreciation of circus, sideshow, vaudeville, and related arts through performances, lectures, media, and workshops for the general public, and through the creation of opportunities for cultural exchange and community among performing artists. Through performance, teaching, and outreach, Bindlestiff preserves, contemporizes, and enriches the cultural heritage of the variety arts.

The circus and variety arts have the power to lift our spirits, bring people together, and create moments of joy. The Bindlestiff Family Cirkus needs your help to continue our work creating spectacles that delight, programs that foster youth development, and opportunities for emerging performers.



We invite you to support our mission to cultivate, develop, and sustain the variety arts by making a tax-deductible donation. Your support makes it possible to do what we do. Thank you.

8:30pm: Reflecting Shakespeare TV By The Old Globe Discover William Shakespeare’s text and characters as a launch point for self-reflection to create community and reduce isolation.

Reflecting Shakespeare TV, The Old Globe’s program originally created for people experiencing incarceration, invites you to keep journaling along to its second season.