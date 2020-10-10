What To Watch October 11th To Take Away The Blues

2pm: Get Happy: Angela Ingersoll Sings Judy Garland Goodspeed Musicals joins arts organizations around the nation to present the virtual concert event Get Happy: Angela Ingersoll Sings Judy Garland, streaming live from Freedom Hall in Chicago.

Ingersoll celebrates Judy Garland in a two hour concert featuring a six-piece orchestra and classic songs including “Over the Rainbow,” “The Trolley Song,” “Get Happy,” and “The Man That Got Away.”

4pm: Marie’s Crisis Virtual Piano Bar scheduled pianists are Adam Michael Tilford (@Adam-Tilford-1) and Dan Daly (@DanDalyMusic).

7pm: Hold Onto Me Darling Stella Adler Academy Mark Ruffalo, Michael Cera and Gretchen Mol star in a live benefit reading of Kenneth Lonergan’s 2016 play about a narcissistic country music star thrown into an existential crisis after his mother dies.

7:30pm: Jamie deRoy & friends presents Treasures From the Archives Airing Sunday, October 11, 2020 at 7:30.

This episode starts off with rare archival footage of Jamie deRoy at Upstairs at Greene Street. On February 7, 1985, Sylvia Miles brought her filmmaker friend Nelson Sullivan (March 5 1948- July 4, 1989) who asked if he could film the performance. Not only did he capture her entire performance, a rarity in 1985, but one of Jamie’s favorite ad libs, that was said prior to her singing Weeden and Finkle’s song: I Don’t Have to Know How Rotten You Are To Love You!

You will be also treated to performances by Paul Balfour at Steve McGraw’s from May 31, 1990, David Campbell at Don’t Tell Mama from the show on November 20, 1998 and Mary Bond Davis at The Metropolitan Room filmed on June 28, 2006.

Also an appearance by Jim Gaffigan, early in his career from Laurie Beechman Theater on November 19, 1999. Since then Jim has gone on to become a top name in comedy with numerous TV Specials, movies and correspondent on CBS SUNDAY MORNING. Jamie always had an eye for talent!

And last but certainly not least, on December 4, 2000, Tony Award Winner Daisy Eagan brought along her friend Clarke Thorell to accompany her at the West Bank Café’s Laurie Beechman Theater singing Lucy Simon’s Wynken, Blynken and Nod, that she had recorded for Jamie’s CD The Child in Me, Volume 2.

The musical directors on this episode include: Rod Hausen, Paul Balfour, Christopher Denny, Lanny Meyers and Clarke Thorell. The performances were filmed over many years starting in 1985 at Upstairs at Greene Street, Steve McGraw’s, Don’t Tell Mama, Metropolitan Room and Laurie Beechman Theater.

Jamie deRoy & friends is directed by Barry Kleinbort and videotaped by Russell Bouthiller.

Jamie deRoy & friends will air on Spectrum Channel 56, RCN Channel 83, and Verizon FIOS Channel 34, as well as on East Hampton LTV Channel 20 later on multiple dates.

7:30pm: Mahaiwe Performing Arts Center: Moving People, Moving Mountains 15th Anniversary Virtual Party featuring Brian Stokes Mitchell, Roseanne Cash, Michael Feinstein, Paul Taylor Dance Co, John Pizzarelli & Jessica Molaskey, Jason Danieley and many more. Appearances by Annette Bening, Judy Collins, Beanie Feldstein, Chris Noth, Bernadette Peters, Yo-Yo Ma . . . honoring founder Lola Jaffe. Produced, directed by Jeremy Handleman. The event is Free.

7:30: Wagner’s Parsifal The composer’s final masterwork, about a naive young hero’s quest to restore the Holy Grail, demands unparalleled stamina from singers, conductor, and audience alike. Yet the payoff is an operatic experience as profound as anything in the canon, with an overwhelming, symphonic score, compelling psychological portraits, and a message of absolute redemption. The Met’s probing, post-apocalyptic setting by François Girard uses striking imagery to explore the work’s themes of destruction, reconciliation, and salvation, and in tenor Jonas Kaufmann, audiences find the ideal interpreter of the title character.

8pm: The Seth Concert Series hosts Beth Leavel Beth Leavel just starred in her 13th broadway show, The Tony nominated and Drama Desk Winner for Best Musical, The Prom. She was awarded with Tony, Drama Desk, Outer Critics Circle and Drama League Award nominations for leading actress in a musical for her portrayal of Dee Dee Allen, a role written specifically for her. Beth also received a Tony, Drama Desk, NY Outer Critics Circle and LA Drama Critics Award for her performance as the title character in The Drowsy Chaperone on Broadway as well as receiving a Tony, Drama Desk, and Outer Critics Circle award nomination for her role as Florence Greenberg in Baby, It’s You. Other Broadway roles include June Adams in Bandstand, Emily in Elf, Donna in Mamma Mia!, Frau Blucher in Young Frankenstein, Dorothy Brock in the revival of 42nd Street, Tess in the original company of Crazy For You, Mrs. Bixby in The Civil War, Ellie in Hal Prince’s Showboat, and Anytime Annie (Broadway debut) in 42nd Street. She has made numerous appearances on television and in commercials. It was recently announced that Beth is slated to play Miranda Priestly in Elton John’s upcoming musical adaptation of The Devil Wears Prada on Broadway next season.

Seth Rudetsky’s internationally acclaimed Broadway concert series that first began in Provincetown at The Art House in 2011 will debut as a weekly virtual series entitled The Seth Concert Series. Presented by Mark Cortale the series premiered ten years ago and is currently housed in more than a dozen major venues worldwide. In its new format, the series will continue to offer viewers a seamless mix of behind-the-scenes stories prompted by Rudetsky’s insightful, funny and revealing questions – and the music from the artists’ stellar careers.

8pm: Brian Nash has been a proud member of the Duplex staff since 2003. Brian works extensively on the Broadway and off-Broadway theater scene, and is the Music Director and Orchestrator of the off-Broadway hit, SILENCE! The Musical. He was a producer on Bare: The Musical for its recent revival off-Broadway and is a resident music director and performer for Atlantis Events worldwide. His cabaret work with Natalie Joy Johnson has earned them recognition from the Village Voice and has been named one of the Top 10 Cabaret Acts by TimeOut New York. Brian has also music directed for Andy Bell of Erasure, Tonya Pinkins, Julia Murney, Rob Evan, Mandy Gonzales, Michael McElroy, Jonathan Hellyer, Trevor Ashley, and many others. His piano playing was recently extensively featured on alternative pop band Boys Like Girls 2012 album, Crazy World (Columbia Records). Other recent theater projects include The Last 5 Years (Asolo Rep) , A Night In Seville (Epic Theater Ensemble), Crossing Brooklyn (Transport Group), Writing Arthur and Something’s Wrong With Amandine at TheatreWorks New Works Festival in Palo Alto, CA, Writing Arthur at NAMT with Kelli O’Hara and Ana Gasteyer, The Unauthorized Musicology of Ben Folds I and II and But I’m A Cheerleader for the New York Musical Theatre Festival, and A Broadway Diva Christmas, starring Ellen Greene and Kathy Brier. Other NYC and regional credits include Songs for a New World, The Sexless Years, Red, Lend Me a Tenor, Jesus Christ Superstar, and The Rocky Horror Show. Brian has produced albums for singer/songwriters Justin Tranter, Shanna Sharp, and Stacy Allyn Baker, recently performed at Town Hall, the Kennedy Center, Jazz at Lincoln Center, and Birdland with Natalie Douglas, and produced and produced Kate Pazakis’ debut album, Unzipped: Live at the Zipper for PS Classics. Brian is in extensive demand as a pianist and singer throughout NYC and has played sold out concerts of the music of Tori Amos; he is also been a featured performer on Rosie and Kelli O’Donnell’s r family vacations cruises. His first songs were written for two recent editions of TheATrainPlays, and were featured on NPR’s All Things Considered. Brian holds a Bachelor’s of Music degree from Boston Conservatory and studied record production at Berklee College of Music. For more info, please visit BrianJNash.com.