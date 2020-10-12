What To Watch October 13th To Take Away The Blues

4pm: CyberTank Variety Show The CyberTank Weekly Variety Show is a remote, multidisciplinary variety arts gathering open to everyone. The arts community has been presented with a challenge to re-examine theatricality, and The Tank has reframed this as the gift of an opportunity to grow and choose community over despair. Each weekly installment is centered around a specific question and features guest artists who will perform and facilitate conversation.

5:30pm: Atlantic Theater Company: Technique Tuesdays By Atlantic Theater Company. August Wilson & the Atlantic Technique. This workshop led by Atlantic Acting School Artistic Director Reggie D. White is a scene study class set to the words and worlds of prolific playwright August Wilson. We’ll explore two scenes using the Atlantic Technique, allowing us to unleash a spirit of openness, exploration and authenticity.

7pm: Give Me Your Hand Irish Rep through October 18. Dearbhla Molloy and Dermot Crowley, take audiences on a virtual stroll through London’s National Gallery, using the poems of Paul Durcan

7pm: Why Would I Dare: The Trial of Crystal Mason Rattlestick Playwrights Theater. Available through November 2nd. A virtual reading of the court transcript from the 2018 trial of Crystal Mason, who, released from prison, attempted to vote in the 2016 election but was arrested and accused of casting a fraudulent vote.

7pm: LAO at Home: Learn at Home (Grown-Up Edition) By LA Opera Join host Jeremy Frank (LAO’s associate chorus master) at the piano, pour yourself something tasty to drink, and enjoy this week’s episode of Opera Happy Hour, for a look at family reunions in opera—which inevitably come loaded with plenty of drama—and the ties that bind.

7pm: Times Square Alliance: Broadway Buskers Broadway Buskers, the annual Times Square concert series celebrating singer-songwriters of the theatre community, will be presented online this summer due to the ongoing pandemic.

Tonight, it’s é boylan (Soft Butter, Femmebodys), Isis (Nia Witherspoon: Dark Girl Chronicles, The Messiah Complex), and Matt Wolpe (Rock of Ages, Finding Neverland).

Curated and hosted by Ben Cameron, the free live streamed concerts continue Tuesday evenings through October 27. For the second year, Musical Theatre Factory co-curates with queer, trans, BIPOC artists of excellence from the MTF community.

7:15pm: Piano Bar Live! Scott Barbarino and co-host Lisa Asher, in A Night at Ellen’s Stardust Diner! PBL! is proud to continue the long-established tradition of the piano bar—that special place where we can gather, entertain, support and create, as we connect with live music. Best of all, PBL! is the the unique chance to see veteran performers pass the torch to the next generation of blossoming young talent. The line-up always features a mix of veteran and rising star performers from the world of piano bars, cabaret and Broadway.

This week’s guests are The World Famous Stardusters, plus Mystery Guests and MORE!

7:30pm Donizetti’s La Fille du Régiment One of the most ebullient works in the repertoire, this delightful comedy is the unlikely tale of a bright, headstrong young woman who has been raised among a French army regiment. When, much to the dismay of the doting but overprotective soldiers, Marie falls in love with the Tyrolean villager Tonio—a touchstone tenor role that overflows with both youthful ardor and ringing high notes—hilarity and virtuosic bel canto crossfire ensue.

7:30: Life On The Stage: Frost/Nixon with Ron Howard By Broadway Podcast Network. Join The Actors Fund and the Jacob Burns Film Center for an evening with filmmaker RON HOWARD in a live virtual conversation about his film Frost/Nixon (2008). Frost/Nixon is a cinematic adaptation of the play that premiered in London in August 2006 and opened on Broadway in April 2007, featuring subject matter that is just as timely now as when it first opened.

In 1977, three years after the Watergate scandal that ended his presidency, Richard Nixon (Frank Langella) selects British TV personality David Frost (Michael Sheen) to conduct an exclusive, one-on-one interview. Though Nixon believes it will be easy to mislead Frost, and the latter’s own team doubts that he can stand up to the former president, what actually unfolds is an unexpectedly candid and revealing interview that plays out before the court of public opinion.

Frost/Nixon is currently available to watch on Netflix. Watch the film at your convenience, then join us for a conversation.

8pm: Stars In The House: Regional Theatre Spotlight On: L.A. THEATRE WORKS: Hosted by Susan Albert Loewenberg with guests Charlayne Woodard, Matthew Rhys, Sarah Drew and Seamus Dever.

8pm: Alanis Morissette and Jagged Little Pill Cast Virtual Fundraiser Performance Alanis Morissette and the cast of Jagged Little Pill will host a virtual fundraising event to benefit the Biden Victory Fund. The event will feature performances, conversations, and messages from special guests.

8pm: The Producer’s Perspective LIVE! Episode 76: Katori Hall By The Producer’s Podcast. Join Ken Davenport and Olivier Award-winning Writer and Showrunner Katori Hall as we connect to talk about how her quarantine has been and what she’s being doing to stay creative during these times.

Hit the ‘GET REMINDER’ button below to get notified when we go LIVE! Don’t forget to SHARE this with your Broadway-lovin’ friends.

8pm: It Can’t Happen Here, Starring David Strathairn By Berkeley Repertory Theatre. Oscar nominee David Strathairn will star in the new radio play adaptation of Sinclair Lewis’ novel, It Can’t Happen Here. The production is based on Berkeley Repertory Theatre’s 2016 staging, with much of the cast and crew returning for the COVID-era presentation.

The satire, originally published in 1935, follows the rise of a demagogue who becomes president of the United States by promising to return the country to greatness.

8:30pm: The Poet’s Tree By The Old Globe Kicking off the fall season of The Old Globe’s free digital arts-engagement offerings is The Poet’s Tree, hosted by Old Globe Teaching Artist and spoken word poet Gill Sotu.

This new program takes a deep dive into the world of modern poetry and how artists tell compelling stories using only the power of the spoken word.