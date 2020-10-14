What To Watch October 15th To Take Away The Blues

8am: Waiting For The Host, Pangdemonium Available through November 1. Live from Singapore, play by Marc Palmieri depicts an unorthodox union of unusual suspects congregateing online, on Zoom, on a mission to stage a play.

12pm: 2020 Tony Award Nominations Announcement By The American Theatre WingBroadway League. Tony Award winner James Monroe Iglehart (Aladdin, Hamilton) will announce the nominations for the 2020 Tony Awards October 15. As previously announced, the 74th annual ceremony will take place digitally later this year in light of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Nominating Committee will convene October 13 to vote on the nominations. The Broadway League and American Theatre Wing—co-presenters of the awards—determined that productions that had opened on or before February 19 will be considered eligible. (Some shows had begun previews or opened between that date and March 12, the start of the Broadway shutdown, though nominators or voters may not have seen them in time to make determinations.)

1pm: Zalmen Mlotek’s Living Room Concerts: Special Requests Part 3 By National Yiddish Theatre Folksbiene National Yiddish Theatre Folksbiene (Folksbiene)—led by Zalmen Mlotek, Artistic Director, and Dominick Balletta, Executive Director—will present original, dynamic virtual programming as part of its ongoing Folksbiene! LIVE series in September and October, starting with Magda Fishman’s “A Sweet New Year” on September 16th, Budd Mishkin in conversation with Robert Klein on September 23rd, and Zalmen Mlotek’s weekly Living Room Concerts on Thursdays.

4pm–9:30pm: Marie’s Crisis Virtual Piano Bar Tonight’s scheduled pianists are Alex Barylski (@Alexander-Barylski) and Adam Michael Tilford (@Adam-Tilford-1).

Marianne Elliott

6pm: Classic Conversations: Marianne Elliott By Classic Stage Company continues its free, online version of their discussion series Classic Conversations, hosted by Artistic Director John Doyle.

The series continues with director Marianne Elliott (Company, Angels in America).

6pm: Here We Are Theatre for One Every Thursday starting today, Christine Jones’ company will offer one-on-one performances of “micro-plays” by the following eight playwrights: Jaclyn Backhaus, Lydia R. Diamond, Lynn Nottage, Stacey Rose, Nikkole Salter, DeLanna Studi, Regina Taylor, and Carmelita Tropicana. Each audience member signs up for a specific date and time and then gets to see at least one play, performed live! You need to sign up here in advance and to learn details.

7pm: Give Me Your Hand By Irish Repertory Theatre In this special engagement, two of Ireland’s finest actors, Dearbhla Molloy and Dermot Crowley, take audiences on a virtual stroll through London’s National Gallery, discovering afresh the Museum’s masterpieces from Van Gogh and Van Eyck, to Rubens and Gainsborough. With humor and grace, Crowley and Molloy breathe fresh life into each painting’s subjects with poetic stories from renowned Irish poet Paul Durcan.

7pm: The Tempest Radio Play By Shakespeare@ A host of actors from both sides of the Atlantic will be heard in a radio play production of Shakespeare’s The Tempest, produced by Jersey City’s Shakespeare@.

The Tempest will air in four weekly parts; the first episode will be available beginning October 1 at 7 PM ET free of charge at Shakespeare-at.org and will subsequently be available on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Soundcloud, and Stitcher. The remaining episodes will debut October 8, 15, and 22.

Adapted and directed by Artistic Director Sean Hagerty, the cast includes RSC and National Theatre veteran David Hargreaves as Prospero, Maria-Christina Oliveras as Ariel, Jamie Ballard as Stephano, Thomas Aldridge as Trinculo, Jonathan Forbes as Caliban, Derek Wilson as Ferdinand, Aria Shahghasemi as Sebastian, Andrew Sellon as Gonzalo, and Keith Hamilton Cobb as Antonio, with Mark Torres, Alice Marks, Freddie Lee Bennett, Rin Allen, and Zoe Himmel.

The Tempest also features original music by Joan Melton with sound design by Dan Gerhard and Ellen Fitton of Sonic Designs. Justin Goldner is the music producer and supervisor with casting by Robin Carus. Sydney Steele is the associate producer.

7pm: Color Between the Lines: Good Trouble Irondale. An original work devised by the Irondale ensemble in 2012 and developed as part of the borough’s first public history project to explore the abolitionist movement in Brooklyn, will be presented as a 4-part virtual encore performance filmed live from the 2012 original production of Color Between the Lines with Color Between the Lines: Good Trouble, October 8, 15, 22 and 29 at 7:00 p.m.Each night will feature a segment of the play followed by a conversation moderated by cast member and co-creator of the show, Damen Scranton. Special guests include other Irondale Ensemble members, Attorney General Letitia James and President & CEO of the Brooklyn Historical Society Deborah Schwartz.Color Between the Lines takes a deep dive through the people and places that shaped the borough of Brooklyn through song, and recognizes the history of the community, its struggles, its victories and its evolution to the borough we know today. Developed from source material that outlined research of names, dates, places, maps and milestones from the abolitionist era, the ensemble pieced together the story line of this important time in history through improv exercises that turned into song, yielding a full-length evening of riveting theater.

7pm: Quarantine Cabaret and Cocktails produced and hosted by entertainer and LML Music founder, Lee Lessack, and actor and frequent SNL regular, Robert Bannon. The duo hosts a star-studded group of performers every week with laughs, music, and stories.

7pm: That Kindness: Nurses in their Own Words Brooklyn Academy of Music. A new virtual play created by V (formerly known as Eve Ensler),

honoring nurses’ selfless act of service and revealing testimonies from

the front lines of the Covid 19 pandemic. Featuring performances by Ed Blunt, Connie Britton, Rosario Dawson, Stephanie Hsu, LaChanze, Liz Mikel, Rosie O’Donnell, Billy Porter, Dale Soules, Marisa Tomei, and Monique Wilson, with original music by Morley and company. This will be simultaneously presented by theaters across the country

7:30pm: We Are Still Human Lifestage, Inc. The latest in the weekly solo series, Totally True Things: A Socially Conscious Storytelling Show, Helena Lewis explores through narrative story telling, poetry, and monologues the marginalized voices of incarcerated women.

7:30pm: Far Away PTP/NYC Caryl Churchill’s 2000 play depicts a few fearful characters going about their business (mostly hat making) in a dystopian society whose horrors are only glimpsed.

7:30pm: Donizetti’s Anna Bolena Donizetti crafted his three dazzling “queen” operas, a trilogy chronicling the courtly conspiracies of the 16th-century Tudor monarchs, over a seven-year burst of creativity. The three are rarely performed all in a row, or even in the same season, so taxing is the intricate vocal writing, although there have been a few notable and ambitious exceptions. The intrepid soprano who tackles the lengthy first installment about Anne Boleyn, second wife of the matrimonially prolific Henry VIII, joins a cast of infamous history-book characters revived for the operatic stage.