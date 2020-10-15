What To Watch October 16th To Take Away The Blues

What the Constitution Means to Me Amazon Prime written and performed by Heidi Schreck about her encounter with the U.S. Constitution, as a young student, and now.

12pm: Shipwreck Public TheaterIn this new audio drama by Anne Washburn, a group of liberal friends gathered at an upstate farmhouse on a day of crystalline beauty. While the weather outside grows increasingly apocalyptic and the conversation within grows precariously honest, the group discovers that in turbulent times, every dinner invitation comes at a cost. An open-ended run.

12pm: Lang Lang

2pm: Alfie Boe – The Bring Him Home Tour By The Shows Must Go On Filmed live at the Royal Festival Hall in London, the star of Les Misérables showcases his very own solo show.

Joined by special guests including Melanie C, Matt Lucas and Claude-Michel Schonberg, Boe performs songs like “The First Time Ever I Saw Your Face,” “Maria” and “When I Fall in Love.”

4pm–9:30pm: Marie’s Crisis Virtual Piano Bar

7pm: Sex and Consequences by Isabella Rossellini Sex and Consequences is a 40-minute comical, absurd, and scientifically accurate show on biodiversity and the multiple ways animals reproduce. The show, created by Rossellini with the support of Paul Magid, is a way to re-create the theatrical experience from home. The engine for this creative attempt is to satisfy the very human wish to be together and laugh, even during these challenging circumstances.

The show will be streaming live from Rossellini’s farm, and will feature some of the many animals call her farm home and will be available to stream worldwide. The show will also feature videos from Isabella’s award-winning series of shorts, Green Porno, Seduce Me, and Mammas.

7:30: Donizetti’s Maria Stuarda A prime example of the lyrical and virtuosic bel canto style of singing, this second Tudor tragedy tells of two queens—Mary, Queen of Scots, and her jealous cousin, Queen Elizabeth I—who are both vying for the English crown. The end of the opera’s first act becomes a battleground for dueling divas, with each prodding the other to bravura vocal heights. A must for lovers of the female voice, Donizetti’s electrifying masterpiece is also a treat for history buffs, with its nods to the real-life events that defined the British Isles.

7:30: Henry IV St. Ann’s Warehouse available to October 22. The second of director Phyllida Lloyd and star Harriet Walter’s Shakespeare trilogy on film.

Phyllida Lloyd’s gripping films of the groundbreaking Donmar Warehouse Shakespeare Trilogy, in which women play all the parts originally written for men, could not be more timely. Lloyd’s metatheatrical approach made the actors inmates in a women’s prison assuming the characters in Shakespeare’s plays and the consequences of social and criminal justice inequities are especially relevant. The casts, led by Harriet Walter, evoke with gusto that raw, tragic pain we are reliving today.

Shot in front of a live audience in London at the Donmar Warehouse King’s Cross in December 2016, the films were edited to include separately shot, hand-held and GoPro footage, breaking the formality of the traditional live camera “capture” of stage productions and bringing the audience into the center of the action with thrilling immediacy.

8pm: Give Me Your Hand By Irish Repertory Theatre In this special engagement, two of Ireland’s finest actors, Dearbhla Molloy and Dermot Crowley, take audiences on a virtual stroll through London’s National Gallery, discovering afresh the Museum’s masterpieces from Van Gogh and Van Eyck, to Rubens and Gainsborough. With humor and grace, Crowley and Molloy breathe fresh life into each painting’s subjects with poetic stories from renowned Irish poet Paul Durcan.

8pm: Uncommon Women and Others The first of three plays by Wendy Wasserstein honoring what would have been her 70th birthday, to benefit TDF’s Wendy Wasserstein Project, which brings high school students to theater. In this play, a group of friends—all alumnae of Mount Holyoke College (Wasserstein’s alma mater)—meet for lunch in 1978 (five years after graduation, for most of them). As they reminisce about their time on campus, we travel in time back to 1972-73 in a series as seven seniors and one freshman “discover themselves” in the wake of the feminist movement.

8pm: All About Evil By Playbill There’s been a murder on Broadway and it’s up to you to find the killer! Behind every great diva is a humble assistant, but when Broadway’s brightest star goes missing, her timid helper steps onto the Broadway stage and knocks the audience dead! Unfortunately, someone has done the same with the missing star. And now it’s up to YOU to solve the case and catch the killer before the press gets wind of the scandal.

Take a nostalgic tour around the haunts of the golden age of Broadway, questioning five suspects, and solving one of ten possible endings! Your choices and knowledge of Broadway will reveal the clues to solve the murder. It would be crime if you missed out on All About Evil.

8pm: Sticks and Stones By Broadway Cares Six-time Tony winner Audra McDonald, original Hamilton cast member Javier Muñoz, and Be More Chill‘s George Salazar will be part of the cast of the new musical Sticks & Stones.

Available through October 20 on Broadway Cares.org. The stream benefits both Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS and Born This Way Foundation.

Sticks & Stones, which adapts the Biblical story of David and his triumph over Goliath to address the issue of teen bullying, will star Joshua Colley as David, Muñoz as David’s father Jesse, Salazar as King Saul, Mykal Kilgore as The Prophet Samuel, and McDonald as David’s mother Nizevet.

The cast will also feature Gabriella Gonzalez as Zeruiah, Cassie Donegan as Abigail, Jackson Hurt as Eliab, Dylan Bivings as Abinadab, Drew Elhamalawy as Shimea, James Ignacio as Nethanel, Marcus M. Martin as Raddai, Chase Tucker as Ozem, and Delaney Horton as The Traveler.

Sticks & Stones was written by Grammy- and Emmy-winning composer and conductor John McDaniel and lyricist/librettist Scott Logsdon.

8pm: Stars in the House Celebrating the 2020 Tony Awards with special guest nominees – Part 1 Stars in the House is the daily live streamed concert series created by Playbill correspondent and SiriusXM Broadway host Seth Rudetsky and producer James Wesley.

8pm: Utopia Cutting Ball Theater presents the virtual world premiere of Utopia, a new work by Obie Award winning playwright Charles L. Mee.

Presented online, this multidisciplinary play incorporates vivid contemporary dance, a tableau of animated artworks, and fantastical costumes, to explore the question “how do you make a life?”

A nine-year-old girl in a café observes the divergent paths of fellow diners and passers-by while wrestling with the promise of her future.

Mee’s work is inhabited by couples in varying stages of love and companionship, along with outlandishly dressed recurring bystanders, and a curious waiter with a bottomless ice cream menu, offering commentary on life, love, and the absurdity of the every day.

Performed by a cast of nine highly distinctive and diverse characters, plus a bevy of dancers, Utopia celebrates the power of community and a commitment to promoting hope and positivity in an environment of scarcity.

9pm: Word Up! Word Up! joins The Old Globe’s online roster of programming. More of a gathering than a show or a class, Word Up! is a digital opportunity for community members to connect with each other.

Every Friday night, join Arts Engagement Programs Manager and host Laura Zablit for a fun, festive word-based collaboration between audience and artist. This Mad Libs–style communal storytelling will feature a new performing artist every week, as well as special community guests from around San Diego.

Together, they will create opportunities for viewers to learn from and participate in their art form, creating accessible art in real time. Art forms on offer may include spoken word, rap, puppetry, singing, and more, often with bilingual and multicultural elements.