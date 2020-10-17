What To Watch October 18th To Take Away The Blues

3pm: Give Me Your Hand By Irish Repertory Theatre In this special engagement, two of Ireland’s finest actors, Dearbhla Molloy and Dermot Crowley, take audiences on a virtual stroll through London’s National Gallery, discovering afresh the Museum’s masterpieces from Van Gogh and Van Eyck, to Rubens and Gainsborough. With humor and grace, Crowley and Molloy breathe fresh life into each painting’s subjects with poetic stories from renowned Irish poet Paul Durcan.

4pm: Marie’s Crisis Virtual Piano Bar scheduled pianists are Adam Michael Tilford (@Adam-Tilford-1) and Dan Daly (@DanDalyMusic).

7pm: The Broadway Potluck By Broadway Cares The Broadway Potluck is a variety performance of Broadway hopefuls from all over the U.S., singing Broadway songs from their homes. The presentation benefits Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS.

The Broadway Potluck benefit presentation is the brainchild of Dallas highschool student, Kayla Rutner and LA-based producer Todd Shotz, and is edited by college student, Kate Franklin. The performers are Zoey Blackman, Skylar Crown, Sophia Grey Delucchi, Kacie Endsley, Bre Furman, Jake Horlitz, Aldana Pavicich, Annabel Poinsette, and Kayla Rutner.

The Broadway Potluck also features celebrity guest speakers Liz Callaway, Kevin Chamberlin, Joanna Gleason, Joel Grey, Ann Harada, Adam Pascal, Tonya Pinkins, Jonah Platt, Donna Vivino, and Rachel York

7pm: Heidi Chronicles Playbill.com The third of the three plays by Wendy Wasserstein honoring what would have been her 70th birthday, to benefit TDF’s Wendy Wasserstein Project, which brings high school students to theater. This Tony and Pulitzer-winning play tracks Heidi Holland from high school in the 1960s to her career as a successful art historian more than 20 years later. From small meetings to mobilize to the feminist cause to lunches with these same ladies years on, The Heidi Chronicles exposed the internal battle many women feel as they balance desires for careers, friendships, and families.

7:30: Circle Jerk Fake Friends Broadcast live from MITU580 in Gowanus, Brooklyn, for six live-streamed performances, October 18–23, followed by a rebroadcast available for on-demand viewing from October 24 – November 7,.

Billed as a queer comedy about white gay supremacy, this multi-camera, live-streamed performance investigates digital life and its white supremacist discontents. A homopessimist hybrid of Ridiculous theater and internet culture, it tells the story of gay right-wing trolls and the algorithms they invent to spread their agenda.

7:30pm: Jamie deRoy & friends presents Treasures From the Archives Airing Sunday, October 11, 2020 at 7:30.

This episode starts off with rare archival footage of Jamie deRoy at Upstairs at Greene Street. On February 7, 1985, Sylvia Miles brought her filmmaker friend Nelson Sullivan(March 5 1948- July 4, 1989) who asked if he could film the performance. Not only did he capture her entire performance, a rarity in 1985, but one of Jamie’s favorite ad libs, that was said prior to her singing Weeden and Finkle’s song: I Don’t Have to Know How Rotten You Are To Love You!

You will be also treated to performances by Paul Balfour at Steve McGraw’s from May 31, 1990, David Campbell at Don’t Tell Mama from the show on November 20, 1998 and Mary Bond Davis at The Metropolitan Room filmed on June 28, 2006.

Also an appearance by Jim Gaffigan, early in his career from Laurie Beechman Theater on November 19, 1999. Since then Jim has gone on to become a top name in comedy with numerous TV Specials, movies and correspondent on CBS SUNDAY MORNING. Jamie always had an eye for talent!

And last but certainly not least, on December 4, 2000, Tony Award WinnerDaisy Eagan brought along her friend Clarke Thorell to accompany her at the West Bank Café’s Laurie Beechman Theater singing Lucy Simon’s Wynken, Blynken and Nod, that she had recorded for Jamie’s CD The Child in Me, Volume 2.

The musical directors on this episode include: Rod Hausen, Paul Balfour, Christopher Denny, Lanny Meyers and Clarke Thorell. The performances were filmed over many years starting in 1985 at Upstairs at Greene Street, Steve McGraw’s, Don’t Tell Mama, Metropolitan Room and Laurie Beechman Theater.

Jamie deRoy & friends is directed by Barry Kleinbort and videotaped by Russell Bouthiller.

Jamie deRoy & friends will air on Spectrum Channel 56, RCN Channel 83, and Verizon FIOS Channel 34, as well as on East Hampton LTV Channel 20 later on multiple dates.

7:30pm: Mahaiwe Performing Arts Center: Moving People, Moving Mountains 15th Anniversary Virtual Party featuring Brian Stokes Mitchell, Roseanne Cash, Michael Feinstein, Paul Taylor Dance Co, John Pizzarelli & Jessica Molaskey, Jason Danieley and many more. Appearances by Annette Bening, Judy Collins, Beanie Feldstein, Chris Noth, Bernadette Peters, Yo-Yo Ma . . . honoring founder Lola Jaffe. Produced, directed by Jeremy Handleman. The event is Free.

7:30: Donizetti’s Don Pasquale A runaway success since its premiere in 1843, Donizetti’s boisterous comedy charts a buffoonish old man’s marriage to a clever young widow who outsmarts him at every turn. The opera, a touchstone of the bel canto style, showcases many of the composer’s most charming melodies, and has also become a particular favorite of bass singers, who are handed a deliciously hammy and expansive title role.

8pm: What Else? A reading of a new play by Donald Wollner, benefiting New Dramatists! When Matt and Sam, two 60-something standup comics, meet for their weekly brunch the zingers fly. But when Matt interjects a surprise into the proceedings, he puts the brunch and the whole relationship at risk. Starring Mark Linn-Baker and Lee Wilkof

Keala Settle

8pm: The Seth Concert Series hosts Keala Settle Keala Settle received world-wide attention for portraying Lettie Lutz, a bearded lady, in 2017’s musical film The Greatest Showman, alongside stars Hugh Jackman, Zac Efron, and Zendaya. The song “This Is Me” from the film, principally sung by Settle, won the 2018 Golden Globe Award for Best Original Song, and was nominated for the Academy Award for Best Original Song.

Keala originated the role of Norma Valverde in Hands on a Hardbody, which ran on Broadway in 2013, and was nominated for the Outer Critics Circle Award, Drama Desk Award, and Tony Award for Best Featured Actress in a Musical. She was also awarded the Theatre World Award for Outstanding Broadway or Off-Broadway debut performance during the 2012-13 theatrical season. She has also been featured on Broadway as Madame Thenardier in the 2014 revival of Les Misérables, and originated the role of Becky in the 2016 musical Waitress, after premiering with the original cast at the American Repertory Theater in 2015. She made her Broadway debut in 2011’s Priscilla, Queen of the Desert as Shirley and in the ensemble. Keala performed in the 2013 Encores! concert staging of Violet with Sutton Foster, but did not move on to the Broadway revival due to taking the role Madame Thénardier in the revival of Les Misérables. She played the role of Tracy Turnblad in the national tour of Hairspray, and appeared in the national tour of the Lincoln Center production of South Pacific as Bloody Mary. Other notable roles include Mrs. Fezziwig in the Pioneer Theatre Company production of the musical A Christmas Carol, the Narrator in Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat at the Ogunquit Playhouse.

Keala was born in Hawaii, and is a graduate of Kahuku High School, and an alumna of Southern Utah University. She began her singing career as a studio vocalist and one time backup singer for Gladys Knight in Las Vegas. The same week as The Greatest Showman film’s U.S. release in December 2017, Settle released her debut EP as Keala, titled “Chapter One,” a set of contemporary R&B-infused covers which landed on Billboard’s Heatseekers Albums chart. The follow-up, Chapter Two, arrived shortly thereafter in March 2018. NBC used “This Is Me” as an anthem for their 2018 Winter Olympics coverage.

Seth Rudetsky’s internationally acclaimed Broadway concert series that first began in Provincetown at The Art House in 2011 will debut as a weekly virtual series entitled The Seth Concert Series. Presented by Mark Cortale the series premiered ten years ago and is currently housed in more than a dozen major venues worldwide. In its new format, the series will continue to offer viewers a seamless mix of behind-the-scenes stories prompted by Rudetsky’s insightful, funny and revealing questions – and the music from the artists’ stellar careers.

8pm: Rule of 7×7: October Edition By The Tank RULE OF is an ongoing series that premieres 7 brand-new 10 minute plays by 7 different writers. For each show, every playwright comes up with one rule, then the 7 playwrights create new plays using all 7 rules. Hosted and produced by Brett Epstein.

RSVP is required to attend Virtual 7×7.

8pm: Divas for Democracy: United We Slay Stars from the Broadway and drag scenes will come together with a common goal October 18 for Divas for Democracy: United We Slay. The streaming variety show will promote voter mobilization and awareness of issues affecting the LGBTQIA+ community during the 2020 election.

Click here for tickets. The stream will begin on StageIt at 8 PM ET; tickets are “donate what you can” (beginning at $5), with proceeds going to Drag Out the Vote.

Keltie Knight and RuPaul’s Drag Race alum Nina West will co-host the event, in which the Broadway stars will perform musical theatre standards as drag counterparts offer their own lip synced interpretation.

Among the theatre names taking part are Tony winners Chita Rivera, Stephanie J. Block, Lea Salonga, Nikki M. James, Beth Leavel, and Annaleigh Ashford, as well as Shoshana Bean, Eden Espinosa, Jenn Colella, Chilina Kennedy, Keala Settle, Tamika Lawrence, L Morgan Lee, and Our Lady J.

Drag Race veterans Peppermint (a Broadway alum herself), Alaska, Jinkx Monsoon, Jujubee, Valentina, Cynthia Lee Fontaine, Shuga Cain, Honey Davenport, and Brita Filter are also on the roster (Filter joins as a Drag Out the Vote co-chair alongside Marti Gould Cummings and Pixie Aventura).

Also scheduled to make appearances are Tony winners Cyndi Lauper, Harvey Fierstein, and James Monroe Iglehart, Drag Race judge Michelle Visage, former competitors Shangela and Bianca Del Rio, Cheyenne Jackson, Oscar winner Allison Janney, Mila Jam, and LGBTQ elected officials Sam Park (Georgia State House representative) and Ritchie Torres (New York City Council).

Broadway choreographers Josh Rhodes and Lee Wilkins co-direct the event, with Stephen Oremus serving as music supervisor.

8pm: Waiting for the Host Marc Palmieri’s Waiting for The Host, a full-length play composed for an online experience, will make its international premiere in Singapore at Pangdemonium Theatre.

Directed by Tracie Pang, the cast will feature Mina Kaye, Neo Swee Lin, Petrina Kow, Adrian Pang, Gavin Yap, Keagan Kang, and Zachary Pang.

Waiting for The Host begins on the last night of Passover in April 2020. While theatres, playgrounds, schools, and houses of worship are shuttered by a modern plague, the rector of a small church seeks to record a theatrical reading of the story of the Passion for the church website.

For ticket information, click here.

8pm: Brian Nash has been a proud member of the Duplex staff since 2003. Brian works extensively on the Broadway and off-Broadway theater scene, and is the Music Director and Orchestrator of the off-Broadway hit, SILENCE! The Musical. He was a producer on Bare: The Musical for its recent revival off-Broadway and is a resident music director and performer for Atlantis Events worldwide. His cabaret work with Natalie Joy Johnson has earned them recognition from the Village Voice and has been named one of the Top 10 Cabaret Acts by TimeOut New York. Brian has also music directed for Andy Bell of Erasure, Tonya Pinkins, Julia Murney, Rob Evan, Mandy Gonzales, Michael McElroy, Jonathan Hellyer, Trevor Ashley, and many others. His piano playing was recently extensively featured on alternative pop band Boys Like Girls 2012 album, Crazy World (Columbia Records). Other recent theater projects include The Last 5 Years (Asolo Rep) , A Night In Seville (Epic Theater Ensemble), Crossing Brooklyn (Transport Group), Writing Arthur and Something’s Wrong With Amandine at TheatreWorks New Works Festival in Palo Alto, CA, Writing Arthur at NAMT with Kelli O’Hara and Ana Gasteyer, The Unauthorized Musicology of Ben Folds I and II and But I’m A Cheerleader for the New York Musical Theatre Festival, and A Broadway Diva Christmas, starring Ellen Greene and Kathy Brier. Other NYC and regional credits include Songs for a New World, The Sexless Years, Red, Lend Me a Tenor, Jesus Christ Superstar, and The Rocky Horror Show. Brian has produced albums for singer/songwriters Justin Tranter, Shanna Sharp, and Stacy Allyn Baker, recently performed at Town Hall, the Kennedy Center, Jazz at Lincoln Center, and Birdland with Natalie Douglas, and produced and produced Kate Pazakis’ debut album, Unzipped: Live at the Zipper for PS Classics. Brian is in extensive demand as a pianist and singer throughout NYC and has played sold out concerts of the music of Tori Amos; he is also been a featured performer on Rosie and Kelli O’Donnell’s r family vacations cruises. His first songs were written for two recent editions of TheATrainPlays, and were featured on NPR’s All Things Considered. Brian holds a Bachelor’s of Music degree from Boston Conservatory and studied record production at Berklee College of Music. For more info, please visit BrianJNash.com.

8:30pm: Vineyard Theatre: Lessons in Survival

9pm: Sex and Consequences by Isabella Rossellini Sex and Consequences is a 40-minute comical, absurd, and scientifically accurate show on biodiversity and the multiple ways animals reproduce. The show, created by Rossellini with the support of Paul Magid, is a way to re-create the theatrical experience from home. The engine for this creative attempt is to satisfy the very human wish to be together and laugh, even during these challenging circumstances.

The show will be streaming live from Rossellini’s farm, and will feature some of the many animals call her farm home and will be available to stream worldwide. The show will also feature videos from Isabella’s award-winning series of shorts, Green Porno, Seduce Me, and Mammas.