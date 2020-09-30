What To Watch October 1st To Take Away The Blues

1pm: TIME100 Talks: Lin-Manuel Miranda, Tamika Mallory, Sybrina Fulton and Luis Miranda Join TIME as we convene extraordinary leaders from every field to spotlight solutions and encourage action toward a better world. Featuring conversations with Lin-Manuel Miranda, Tamika Mallory, Sybrina Fulton, and Luis Miranda.

1pm: It’s Not a Moment it’s a Youth Climate Movement By Broadway Green Alliance

From Greta Thunberg leading a global collective of youth in striking for our climate every Friday, to Mari Copeny advocating for clean water in her hometown of Flint, Michigan, youth climate activists are taking center stage.

What motivates our world’s youth to protect our planet? What are the challenges they continue to face in order to ignite change? Moderated by Jagged Little Pill’s Lauren Patten, join us for this panel of passionate youth environmentalists from around the world who are not afraid to stand up for our planet.

Each panelist will explore what it means to be a climate activist in their region of the world and talk about what inspires them to act for the future of our planet. This session will connect us to an international movement of climate action and motivate us to make change in our own communities.

3pm and 8pm: The Tribute Artist By Primary Stages59E59. Primary Stages continues its fall virtual programming with The Tribute Artist by Charles Busch. The show features Busch as an out-of-work female impersonator who, when his elderly landlady dies in her sleep, takes on her identity in order to hang on to her valuable Greenwich Village townhouse.

This ‘perfect’ scheme goes awry and leads to a path of twists and reversals plotted by an eccentric rogues gallery of outrageous schemers with Mary Bacon, Julie Halston, Keira Keeley, Carole Monferdini, and Jonathan Walker

3pm: Jack Was Kind All for One Theater Through October 10

Tracy Thorne wrote and performs this “intimate, confessional play examines long-seated issues of privilege and complicity.” The production will be presented live on Zoom, four times a week, Wednesday-Saturday through October 10 for limited audiences.

4pm–9:30pm: Marie’s Crisis Virtual Piano Bar Tonight’s scheduled pianists are Alex Barylski (@Alexander-Barylski) and Adam Michael Tilford (@Adam-Tilford-1).

6pm: Classic Conversations: Nataki Garrett By Classic Stage Company. The series continues with Oregon Shakespeare Festival Artistic Director Nataki Garrett.

6pm: Here We Are Theatre for One Every Thursday starting today, Christine Jones’ company will offer one-on-one performances of “micro-plays” by the following eight playwrights: Jaclyn Backhaus, Lydia R. Diamond, Lynn Nottage, Stacey Rose, Nikkole Salter, DeLanna Studi, Regina Taylor, and Carmelita Tropicana. Each audience member signs up for a specific date and time and then gets to see at least one play, performed live! You need to sign up here in advance and to learn details.

7pm: ¡VIVA Broadway! Hear Our Voices Concert By Playbill. On October 1, Playbill and The Broadway League present ¡Viva Broadway! Hear Our Voices, a digital concert in celebration of Latinx Heritage Month, as well as Latinx milestones in theatre. The performance will benefit Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS, including championing the R.Evolución Latina initiative, and Broadway Bridges.

Hosted by Andréa Burns, the concert features Lucie Arnaz, Gloria Estefan, John Leguizamo, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Luis Miranda, Chita Rivera, and Thalía, Justina Machado, Gabrielle Ruiz, Caesar Samayoa, Antonio Banderas, Jaime Camil, Karen Olivo, Angélica Vale, Moisés Kaufman, Nilo Cruz, Christina Quintana, Quiara Alegría Hudes, Matthew López, Josh Segarra, Daphne Rubin-Vega, and Benjamin Velez. Tony-winning choreographer Sergio Truijllo directs.

¡Viva Broadway! Hear Our Voices will salute the vibrant, lasting legacy that Latinx artists have contributed and continue to give to Broadway and the entire theatre community while showcasing Latinx talent in an effort to continue to increase representation throughout the industry.

7pm: The Tempest Radio Play By Shakespeare@ A host of actors from both sides of the Atlantic will be heard in a radio play production of Shakespeare’s The Tempest, produced by Jersey City’s Shakespeare@.

The Tempest will air in four weekly parts; the first episode will be available beginning October 1 at 7 PM ET free of charge at Shakespeare-at.org and will subsequently be available on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Soundcloud, and Stitcher. The remaining episodes will debut October 8, 15, and 22.

Adapted and directed by Artistic Director Sean Hagerty, the cast includes RSC and National Theatre veteran David Hargreaves as Prospero, Maria-Christina Oliveras as Ariel, Jamie Ballard as Stephano, Thomas Aldridge as Trinculo, Jonathan Forbes as Caliban, Derek Wilson as Ferdinand, Aria Shahghasemi as Sebastian, Andrew Sellon as Gonzalo, and Keith Hamilton Cobb as Antonio, with Mark Torres, Alice Marks, Freddie Lee Bennett, Rin Allen, and Zoe Himmel.

The Tempest also features original music by Joan Melton with sound design by Dan Gerhard and Ellen Fitton of Sonic Designs. Justin Goldner is the music producer and supervisor with casting by Robin Carus. Sydney Steele is the associate producer.

7pm: To Protect, Serve and Understand Irondale Theater. A series of monologues that are the outgrowth of a workshop involving police an civilians. Before the show, a police offer and a civilian will be paired up with one another and taken through a guided interview. From that, they will each write a monologue of the others perspective and perform it, stepping into the others shoes to begin the process of understanding the other

7pm: Two River Rising Series: Romeo & Juliet By Two River Theater. A modern verse translation of Shakespeare’s Romeo and Juliet by Hansol Jung in partnership with NAATCO, directed by Chay Yew.

Two River Theatre’s Two River Rising reading benefit series will donate proceeds to charities supporting COVID-19 relief. Readings selected for the series reflect the past, present and future of the theater’s diverse range of programming including reimagined classics and world premieres by the industry’s most adventurous theater artists.

7pm: Quarantine Cabaret and Cocktails produced and hosted by entertainer and LML Music founder, Lee Lessack, and actor and frequent SNL regular, Robert Bannon. The duo hosts a star-studded group of performers every week with laughs, music, and stories. Cast of Aladdin.

7:30pm: Mozart’s Die Zauberflöte Mozart’s final completed opera is many things—mystical fable, earthy comedy, humanist manifesto, arcane Masonic credo. More than all this, though, it is one of the greatest testaments to the composer’s miraculous musical and theatrical powers. No matter how you approach or interpret the story, it whisks you away into its uniquely enchanted world, and, like the magic flute that gives the work its title, has the power to “transform sorrow” and “increase the joy and contentment of mankind.”

8pm: MIT’s Playwrights Lab: Meltdown by Mary Dahl ’20. Everything in Kara’s life is just shades away from being perfect: a skilled hockey team that’s been dropped to a boring division and an amazing girlfriend who seems to be getting more and more frustrated with her. Determined to get the life she’s always wanted, Kara dives into fixing everything, but there’s just one small thing getting in the way: herself.

Directed by Vanessa Stalling, with Sarah Shin, Haley Sakamoto, Avanthika Srinivasan, and Yurie Collins, and stage managed by Saima Huq

Directed by Jaclyn Biskup, with Maurice Emmanuel Parent, Jennifer Lim, Paul Iacono, Clifton Duncan, and Alex Mickiewicz, and stage managed by Marci Skolnick

8pm: Stars in the House: Sweeney Todd Original Cast Reunion By The Actors Fund. Stars in the House is the daily live streamed concert series created by Playbill correspondent and SiriusXM Broadway host Seth Rudetsky and producer James Wesley. Episode guests: Sweeney Todd Original Broadway Cast reunion with Len Cariou, Victor Garber, Sarah Rice, and Ken Jennings.

9pm: ACTLocal Playwright Series: Yussef El Guindi and John Langs By A Contemporary Theatre A Contemporary Theatre and Trial and Error Productions present ACTLocal, a series of conversations and play readings shining a spotlight on local playwrights and the development of new, contemporary work.

What’s it like hang out with these playwrights? Fun, introspective, lively, spontaneous and informative.

Tonight, it’s award-winning playwright and ACT Core Company member Yussef El Guindi, whose works focus on themes of the immigrant experience, cultural and political climates, and current issues facing Arab-Americans. Last year, ACT mounted the world premiere of his People of the Book. The anticipated play Hotter than Egypt — part of the ACTLocal series — is next up for this talented writer.

ACT artistic director John Langs catches up with El Guindi.