What To Watch October 20th To Take Away The Blues

4pm: CyberTank Variety Show The CyberTank Weekly Variety Show is a remote, multidisciplinary variety arts gathering open to everyone. The arts community has been presented with a challenge to re-examine theatricality, and The Tank has reframed this as the gift of an opportunity to grow and choose community over despair. Each weekly installment is centered around a specific question and features guest artists who will perform and facilitate conversation.

5:30pm: Atlantic Theater Company: Technique Tuesdays By Atlantic Theater Company. August Wilson & the Atlantic Technique. This workshop led by Atlantic Acting School Artistic Director Reggie D. White is a scene study class set to the words and worlds of prolific playwright August Wilson. We’ll explore two scenes using the Atlantic Technique, allowing us to unleash a spirit of openness, exploration and authenticity.

7pm: Wallis Annenberg Center: Wiesenthal A One-Man Show

Written and Performed by Tom Dugan and Directed for Stage by Jenny Sullivan. Filled with hope, humanity and humor, Off-Broadway favorite Wiesenthal is the riveting true story of Simon Wiesenthal, the “Jewish James Bond.” A Holocaust survivor who devoted his life to bringing more than 1,100 Nazi war criminals to justice, Wiesenthal was an intelligent, funny, flawed and noble universal hero

7pm: What the Hell Is a Republic, Anyway? By New York Theatre Workshop An interactive examination of community, democracy and what made the Roman Republic fall. As they dive deep the history, Denis O’Hare and Lisa Peterson expose their own process, demonstrating the difficulties around collaboration.

In this tumultuous moment for American democracy, playwrights Denis O’Hare and Lisa Peterson find it increasingly urgent to focus on what America can learn from the republic that inspired ours: the Roman Republic. This political entity lasted for nearly 500 years before it slid into an autocratic empire. As they dive deep into this history, O’Hare and Peterson expose their own process, demonstrating the difficulties around collaboration. They ask: is it possible to reach consensus? How can two points of view converge in a united vision? Can a democratic system sustain itself in a just way? Is there any way our republic can survive?

7pm: Times Square Alliance: Broadway Buskers Broadway Buskers, the annual Times Square concert series celebrating singer-songwriters of the theatre community, will be presented online this summer due to the ongoing pandemic.

Tonight, it’s baby chemist, Jai’Len Josey, Nehemiah Luckett and Friends

Curated and hosted by Ben Cameron, the free live streamed concerts continue Tuesday evenings through October 27. For the second year, Musical Theatre Factory co-curates with queer, trans, BIPOC artists of excellence from the MTF community.

7:30pm Lehár’s The Merry Widow This witty gem by Franz Lehár, the early 20th century’s reigning grand duke of Viennese operetta, goes down like fine riesling and continues to enchant with its mash-up of Balkan embassy politics, lilting waltzes, can-can dancers, and the wealthy title character’s beloved centerpiece aria about a Slavic wood sprite called a Vilja. The Met’s tantalizing, taffeta-and-lace production delivers all the goods, in English, with an ideal cast of opera and Broadway stars.

7:30pm: Russian Troll Farm: A Workplace Comedy Theater Works Hartford/Theatersquared/The Civilians. A multimedia collaborative play by Sarah Gancher inspired by the actual transcripts from the Russian government-backed Internet Research Agency in the run-up to the 2016 election. There will be five live performances through October 24, with encore viewing on demand through November 2 (the day before Election Day.)

8pm: Kenneth Lonergan’s This Is Our Youth Broadway’s Best Shows’ Starring Lucas Hedges, Paul Mescal, Grace Van Patten. Directed by Lila Neugebauer.

8pm: Public Theater: Forward. Together. the Public takes its annual benefit gala online in a starry free event directed by Kenny Leon. Scheduled performers include Jelani Alladin, Antonio Banderas, Laura Benanti, Danielle Brooks, Jenn Colella, Elvis Costello, Danielle Craig, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Danai Gurira, Stephanie Hsu, Nikki M. James, Alicia Keys, John Leguizamo, John Lithgow, Audra McDonald, David Hyde Pierce, Meryl Streep, Trudie Styler and Sting, Will Swenson, Shaina Taub and more.

8pm: Stars In The House: Artists in Residence

8pm: The Producer’s Perspective LIVE! Episode 77: John Logan By The Producer’s Podcast Join Ken Davenport and Tony Award-winning Writer John Logan as they connect to talk about Moulin Rouge! The Musical and what he has being doing to stay creative during these times.

8pm: The Rita Moreno Tribute The American Film Institute will honor EGOT winner Rita Moreno during its annual AFI FEST, which runs virtually October 15–22.

The Rita Moreno Tribute will take place October 20 at 8 PM ET and is free for those who register. Moreno will chat with Tony winner Tony Kushner, who wrote the screenplay for Steven Spielberg’s upcoming remake of West Side Story (which features Moreno, who also executive produces).

With the recent addition of the Peabody Career Achievement Award, Moreno has received all of the most prestigious awards in show business, including the Oscar, the Tony, two Emmys, and a Grammy. She received The Kennedy Center Honor for her lifetime contributions to American Culture and was honored by her peers as the 50th recipient of the Screen Actors Guild Life Achievement Award. Moreno was also awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom by President George W. Bush and the National Medal of Arts by President Barack Obama. She can currently be seen in the Latinx remake of Norman Lear’s sitcom One Day at a Time.

8:30pm: Spring Awakening Capitol City Theater Company is proud to present its latest production Spring Awakening with both streaming an in-person options.

The winner of eight Tony Awards, including Best Musical, Spring Awakening explores the journey from adolescence to adulthood.

All live performances take place at the Capitol City Theater Companies Studio Located at 1742 N 48th Street in Lincoln, Nebraska, and streamed Nationwide through a partnership with Music Theater International.

8:30pm: Vineyard Theatre: Lessons in Survival Something is Beginning to Crack, features Myra Lucretia Taylor, Marin Ireland, Joe Morton and Deirdre O’Connell channeling the voices of Maya Angelou, James Baldwin and Mavis Nicholson in 1987.

8:30pm: The Poet’s Tree By The Old Globe Kicking off the fall season of The Old Globe’s free digital arts-engagement offerings is The Poet’s Tree, hosted by Old Globe Teaching Artist and spoken word poet Gill Sotu.

This new program takes a deep dive into the world of modern poetry and how artists tell compelling stories using only the power of the spoken word.

9:30pm: Thinking Shakespeare Live: Sonnets! Finale The Old Globe presents the series finale of Erna Finci Viterbi Artistic Director Barry Edelstein’s hit online series Thinking Shakespeare Live: Sonnets!.

The lineup includes Opal Alladin, Michelle Beck, Kate Burton, Angel Desai, Monique Gaffney, Michael Genet, Bill Irwin, Lizan Mitchell, Aaron Clifton Moten, Herbert Siguenza, Jennifer Paredes, Keith Randolph Smith, Ruben Santiago-Hudson, and Blair Underwood.

This special presentation is the culmination of a series, created during the hiatus caused by the coronavirus pandemic, in which Edelstein introduces Shakespeare sonnets and delves into one masterpiece of the form each episode. This finale event showcases some of the nation’s greatest Shakespeareans performing the matchless sonnets that Edelstein explored in earlier episodes of the series, and talking about what Shakespeare means to them at this extraordinary moment in time.