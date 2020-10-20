What To Watch October 21st To Take Away The Blues

11am: Unbought & Unbossed: Reclaiming Our Vote By National Black Theatre. After its critically acclaimed partnership with Park Avenue Armory for 100 YEARS | 100 WOMEN, National Black Theatre continues to uplift and focus on voter rights and the 100th Anniversary of the 19th Amendment with a curated digital series called, Unbought & Unbossed: Reclaiming Our Vote.

Grounded in the dynamic legacy of Shirley Chisholm, this digital series features micro-commissions from Ngozi Anyanwu, Hope Boykin, Mahogany L. Browne, Dane Figueroa Edidi, Candice Hoyes, Val Jeanty, and Dianne Smith. Their multidisciplinary works will generate community awareness around the national election on November 3, 2020, uplift the legacy of Shirley Chisholm and her peers, and support the current conversation around the power of the vote from the perspective of Black women.

2pm: Exploring Othello in 2020 By Red Bull Theater. Over the course of four Wednesday afternoons, Red Bull Theater will bring together a group of BIPOC theater artists to read and discuss Shakespeare’s Othello with celebrated Shakespeare scholar, Ayanna Thompson.

This series of salon discussions will provide an opportunity for our entire community to explore Othello with BIPOC voices in our current historic moment. As a theater company devoted to revitalizing the classics with a particular focus on Shakespeare and his Jacobean contemporaries, we are thrilled to provide an occasion and space for a communal online experience.

Each week artists Keith Hamilton Cobb, Franchelle Stewart Dorn, Jennifer Ikeda, Anchuli Felicia King, Harry Lennix, Alfredo Narciso, Madeline Sayet, Jessika D. Williams, and Dawn Monique Williams will read a portion of Shakespeare’s play and discuss its intersections with 2020.

3pm: The Show Must Go Online: Coriolanus British actor and director Robert Myles launched The Show Must Go Online, a weekly online reading group—performed by actors via Zoom and live streamed on YouTube—that works through Shakespeare’s plays in the order they were written. Starring Hector Bateman-Harden (Young Martius), Joyce Branagh (Volumnia), Paula Brett (Titus Lartius), Charlotte Coles (Virgilia), Alexis Danan (First Roman Senator), Alix Dunmore (Caius Martius Coriolanus), Sian Eleanor Green (Tullus Aufidius), Jamie Gould (Third Roman Citizen), Wayne Lee (Cominius), Andrew Mockler (Junius Brutus), Megan Montgomery (First Roman Citizen), Jonathan Oliver (Menenius Agrippa), Drew Paterson (Sicinius Velutus), John-Otto Phike (First Messenger & First Volscian Senator), and Eleanor Wilkinson (Second Roman Citizen).

4pm–9:30pm: Marie’s Crisis Virtual Piano Bar Tonight’s scheduled pianists are James Merillat (@James-Merillat-2) and Franca Vercelloni (@Franca-Vercelloni).

John Del Carlo as the title role and Anna Netrebko as Norina in Donizetti’s “Don Pasquale.” Photo: Marty Sohl/Metropolitan Opera Taken during the rehearsal on October 25, 2010 at the Metropolitan Opera in New York City.

5pm: Metropolitan Opera: Free Student Stream Don Pasquale featuring clever scheming, an old curmudgeon, fits of temper, mistaken identities and all kinds of comic confusion.

7pm: Together We Rise – Zoom In: Rise Up! Rosie O’Donnell will amplify the voices of young people alongside the cast of Ain’t Too Proud, Tony winner BD Wong, and more in a virtual spotlight on Rosie’s Theater Kids.

Together We Rise – Zoom In: Rise Up!, which replaces the organization’s annual fall gala, will be hosted by Rosie October 21 at 7 PM ET. The celebration will feature RTKids honoring a moment of change in the U.S. through song, dance, and spoken word.

Tickets are available to anyone who makes a donation of any size by visiting RosiesTheaterKids.com.

7pm: New York Theatre Barn The King’s Wife and Metropolis.

The King’s Wife

Music and lyrics by Jamie Floyd

Book by Mêlisa Annis

Featuring Jamie Floyd

The King’s Wife is a new musical that uniquely re-tells the relationship between Catherine of Aragon and Anne Boleyn, the first two wives of King Henry VIII of England. While historical accounts paint these women as bitter enemies, The King’s Wife (using historic clues) flips the script to tell their tale differently—the story begins with them as like-minded good friends—plotting and executing ideas for the people and the future before they are stripped of choice, options and each other in a devastating game of politics and power.

Metropolis

Book, music, and lyrics by AriDy Nox and Brandon Webster

Featuring Cory Barrow, Taylor Harris, Tyler McKenzie, Max Morter, Caleb Spainhour, Marthaluz Velez, and HK Wall

Metropolis is an epic tale that follows the Harmonizer-android-unit turned space-time-continuum anarchist Fari as she is wrenched across space and time.

7:30pm: New York City Center: Fall for Dance Festival 2020 The 17th Fall for Dance Festival invites audiences around the world to experience this annual sold-out “highlight of New York City’s cultural calendar” (The New York Times) in our first-ever digital dance celebration—with all the palpable energy of a live performance right from our stage to your home. Alicia Graf Mack and David Hallberg host two stunning programs showcasing the resiliency of extraordinary New York City artists coming together—as we take the first crucial steps to returning to our stage.

8pm: Playbill Social Selects: At This Theatre By Playbill Take a virtual tour through the historical theaters of Times Square and beyond hosted by the owner of Broadway Up Close, Tim Dolan.

Do you miss hanging out with theatre-loving friends? We do too.

Playbill Social Selects offer a new way for Broadway and theatre fans alike to spend time with one another while enjoying fun, interactive activities themed around theatre!

7:30pm: Mozart’s Così fan tutte The last of Mozart’s legendary collaborations with librettist Lorenzo Da Ponte, this exuberant comedy of manners and morals tracks an ill-conceived bet about women’s fidelity and the darkly hilarious fall-out it produces. The master composer lines his score with stunning arias, ebullient ensembles, and frothy orchestral accompaniments, while Phelim McDermott’s staging relocates the hijinks to 1950s Coney Island, offering a fun and zany take on this comic masterpiece.

7:30: Virtual Selected Shorts: On the Trail with Jordan Klepper Symphony Space. Every four years, journalists try to make sense of the nation’s biggest story: the race for the presidency. With one of the country’s most consequential elections on the horizon, Selected Shorts considers the twists and turns of campaigns past—the in-fighting and back-biting, the leads blown and punches thrown—to help make sense of the present. Collecting excerpts and stories from writers such as Hunter S. Thompson, Daily Show correspondent Jordan Klepper hosts an evening of readings about a world he knows from the inside out. Performers include Samantha Bee, Alexandra Petri, Roy Wood, Jr., and more.

8pm: Primary Stages Virtual Gala

8pm: All Arts: Women of Color on Broadway House Seats: Women of Color on Broadway, a concert honoring Tony winners LaChanze and Melba Moore, will stream October 21 at 8 PM ET on ALL ARTS. The special presentation features performances by 2020 Tony nominee Celia Rose Gooding (LaChanze’s daughter), Lucille Lortel winner Kuhoo Verma, and more.

The special was filmed earlier this year at Cooper Union, with Kimberly Marable, Kayla Davion, Aléna Watters, Darlesia Cearcy, Linah Sta. Ana, Genesis Collado, Barbara Douglas, and Vanisha Gould also in the lineup. The set list includes songs Hamilton, The Wiz, The Band’s Visit, and Once On This Island, with Moore also performing her signature “I Got Love” from the musical Purlie.

Directed by Ann Benjamin, the broadcast is an WLIW LLC production for WNET. Anna Campbell is producer with Jake King and Elizabeth Svokos as field producers and Darren Peister as editor.

8pm: The International Voices Project “A Distinct Society” | Canada Playwright: Kareem Fahmy/ Director: Patrizia Acerra, in collaboration with the Consulate General of Canada in Chicago, Silk Road Rising, and the Citadel Theatre of Canada

A quiet library that straddles the border of the U.S. and Canada becomes an unlikely crucible for five people from around the world. When an Iranian family, separated from one another by the “Muslim ban,” use the library as a meeting place, the head librarian, a U.S. border patrol officer, and a local teenager have to choose between breaking the law and saving themselves.

8pm: Vineyard Theatre: Lessons in Survival Conceived by Marin Ireland, Peter Mark Kendall, Tyler Thomas, Reggie D. White. Directed by Tyler Thomas. Performed by The Commissary with Kyle Beltran, Dan Butler, Helen Cespedes, Adam Chanler-Berat, Kalyne Coleman, Crystal Dickinson, Brandon J. Dirden, Ricardy Fabre, Yonatan Gebeyehu, Peter Gerety, Marin Ireland, Bill Irwin, Peter Mark Kendall, Nicole Lewis, Sevrin Anne Mason, April Matthis, Nana Mensah, Joe Morton, Deirdre O’Connell, Keith Randolph Smith, Ryan Spahn, Chris Stack, Myra Lucretia Taylor, TL Thompson, Nicole Villamil, Victoria Villier, Reggie D. White

8pm: Death of a Salesman through October 25. The 1999 Tony-winning revival of Arthur Miller’s tragedy, starring Brian Dennehy under the direction of Goodman Theatre Artistic Director Robert Falls, was captured on film in 2000 at the Eugene O’Neill Theatre for Showtime. It’s now being streamed as a fundraiser for the Actors Fund.

8pm: NYSEEING 2020 Nuyorican Poets Cafe evening of monologues & music dedicated to NYC will feature work by a dozen theater artists, including Neil LaBute, Migdalia Cruz and Kevin R. Free.

8pm: Broadway for Biden: In Our America—A Concert for the Soul of the Nation Broadway for Biden is an inclusive community of industry professionals and theater enthusiasts united to elect Joe Biden as the next President of the United States. The lineup of the concert includes Billy Porter, Judith Light, Derrick Baskin, Laura Benanti, Victoria Clark, Glenn Close, Chuck Cooper, Darren Criss, André De Shields, Renée Elise Goldsberry, John Goodman, Jayne Houdyshell, Jennifer Hudson, James Monroe Iglehart, LaTanya Richardson Jackson, Samuel L. Jackson, Norman Lear, Norm Lewis, Brian Stokes Mitchell, Rita Moreno, Karen Olivo, Ashley Park, Steven Pasquale, Carrie Preston, Kelani Queypo, Chita Rivera, Daphne Rubin-Vega, Phillipa Soo, Ephraim Sykes, BD Wong, the Broadway Dreams Foundation Choir, and the casts of ‘Six’ and ‘KPOP,’ and many more!

Heroes of the Fourth Turning Zoë Winters, Michele Pawk

8pm: Heroes of the Fourth Turning Directed by Danya Taymor. Performed LIVE by the original cast: Zoë Winters, Julia McDermott, John Zdrojeski, Jeb Kreager and Michele Pawk

Showtimes: October 21st @ 8pm, October 22nd @ 4pm, October 23rd @ 8pm, October 24th @ 2pm + 8pm

8:30pm: Spring Awakening Capitol City Theater Company is proud to present its latest production Spring Awakening with both streaming an in-person options.

The winner of eight Tony Awards, including Best Musical, Spring Awakening explores the journey from adolescence to adulthood.

All live performances take place at the Capitol City Theater Companies Studio Located at 1742 N 48th Street in Lincoln, Nebraska, and streamed Nationwide through a partnership with Music Theater International.

8:30pm: Behind the Curtain: Art of Protest By The Old Globe Back by popular demand, Behind the Curtain will premiere a new iteration, Behind the Curtain: Art of Protest, with host and Teaching Artist Kendrick Dial.

He will meet with protest artists to discuss their approach to the creation of innovative and progressive protest art, both installation and performative.

Learn more about the intersection between art and social justice every Wednesday at 5:30 PM PT through November 11.

10pm: The Groundlings: The Crazy Uncle Joe Show A special ONLINE version of your favorite long-form improv show!

Watch as The Groundlings Players begin with suggestions given by you, and then proceed to weave the stories together, traveling back and forth through time, playing different characters in many different situations. AND, they keep it up for an uncanny 60 minutes straight!