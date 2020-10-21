What To Watch October 22nd To Take Away The Blues

1pm: Zalmen Mlotek’s Living Room Concerts: Early Yiddish Vaudeville Songs National Yiddish Theatre Folksbiene (Folksbiene)—led by Zalmen Mlotek, Artistic Director, and Dominick Balletta, Executive Director—will present original, dynamic virtual programming as part of its ongoing Folksbiene! LIVE series in September and October, starting with Magda Fishman’s “A Sweet New Year” on September 16th, Budd Mishkin in conversation with Robert Klein on September 23rd, and Zalmen Mlotek’s weekly Living Room Concerts on Thursdays.

2:30pm: First Date, Starring Samantha Barks and Simon Lipkin By Crazy CoqsLambert Jackson Productions Lambert Jackson Productions and Crazy Coqs will stream a virtual production of the 2013 Broadway musical First Date October 22–24 at 7:30 PM BST (2:30 PM ET).

The musical, which will be filmed at Crazy Coqs, will star Samantha Barks (Pretty Woman, Les Misérables, Disney’s upcoming West End Frozen) as Casey and Simon Lipkin (Avenue Q, Ghost Stories) as Aaron, with Nicholas McLean (Wicked, Cinderella) as Man #1, Oscar Conlon-Morrey (Only Fools, Horses The Musical) as Man #2, Rufus Kampa (Goodnight Mister Tom) as Young Aaron, and Danielle Steers (Sweet Charity, Bat Out Of Hell) as Woman #1. Dean Johnson directs and serves as videographer.

First Date has a book by Austin Winsberg and music and lyrics by Alan Zachary and Michael Weiner. The creative team also includes musical supervisor Adam Hoskins and musical director Josh Winstone.

In the musical, New York City singles Casey and Aaron have been set up by friends and family, but from the outset this first date seems to be doomed. With the help of a meddling but well-meaning waiter and a host of other characters along the way, the mismatched pair navigate a potential dating disaster in the hopes of finding something special before the check arrives.

4pm–9:30pm: Marie’s Crisis Virtual Piano Bar Tonight’s scheduled pianists are Alex Barylski (@Alexander-Barylski) and Adam Michael Tilford (@Adam-Tilford-1).

6pm: Classic Conversations: Timothy Douglas By Classic Stage Company continues its free, online version of their discussion series Classic Conversations, hosted by Artistic Director John Doyle. Douglas was Frankenstein at CSC.

6pm: Here We Are Theatre for One Every Thursday starting today, Christine Jones’ company will offer one-on-one performances of “micro-plays” by the following eight playwrights: Jaclyn Backhaus, Lydia R. Diamond, Lynn Nottage, Stacey Rose, Nikkole Salter, DeLanna Studi, Regina Taylor, and Carmelita Tropicana. Each audience member signs up for a specific date and time and then gets to see at least one play, performed live! You need to sign up here in advance and to learn details.

6:30pm: Borrowed is a new psychosexual drama written by playwright and television writer Jim Kierstead.

Join us for a virtual reading of Borrowed on Thursday, October 22 at 6:30 p.m. followed by a post-show conversation with Kierstead, director Conor Bagley, and actors Rene Lavan and Tim Creavin with special guest Bob Knotts, founder and president of The Humanity Project, moderated by North Star Projects Founder and Producing Artistic Director Adriana Gaviria at 8:15 p.m. A portion of the proceeds will go to Humanity Project programs.

In Collaboration With:

3FEO Entertainment

Broadway Virtual

The Humanity Project

7pm: The Tempest Radio Play By Shakespeare@ A host of actors from both sides of the Atlantic will be heard in a radio play production of Shakespeare’s The Tempest, produced by Jersey City’s Shakespeare@.

The Tempest will air in four weekly parts; the first episode will be available beginning October 1 at 7 PM ET free of charge at Shakespeare-at.org and will subsequently be available on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Soundcloud, and Stitcher. The remaining episodes will debut October 8, 15, and 22.

Adapted and directed by Artistic Director Sean Hagerty, the cast includes RSC and National Theatre veteran David Hargreaves as Prospero, Maria-Christina Oliveras as Ariel, Jamie Ballard as Stephano, Thomas Aldridge as Trinculo, Jonathan Forbes as Caliban, Derek Wilson as Ferdinand, Aria Shahghasemi as Sebastian, Andrew Sellon as Gonzalo, and Keith Hamilton Cobb as Antonio, with Mark Torres, Alice Marks, Freddie Lee Bennett, Rin Allen, and Zoe Himmel.

The Tempest also features original music by Joan Melton with sound design by Dan Gerhard and Ellen Fitton of Sonic Designs. Justin Goldner is the music producer and supervisor with casting by Robin Carus. Sydney Steele is the associate producer.

7pm: Flavors of Magic By The Tank The Tank and the Society of Magicians present Divinely Diverse Deceptions! An international cast of magicians will perform a new show every other Thursday, bringing you into their home studios for grand illusions, minor miracles, and feats that defy the laws of nature. Some of the magic will even happen in your hands at home! There is something for everyone in Flavors of Magic- featuring all kinds of magicians doing all kinds of magic.

7pm: Color Between the Lines: Good Trouble Irondale. An original work devised by the Irondale ensemble in 2012 and developed as part of the borough’s first public history project to explore the abolitionist movement in Brooklyn, will be presented as a 4-part virtual encore performance filmed live from the 2012 original production of Color Between the Lines with Color Between the Lines: Good Trouble, October 8, 15, 22 and 29 at 7:00 p.m.Each night will feature a segment of the play followed by a conversation moderated by cast member and co-creator of the show, Damen Scranton. Special guests include other Irondale Ensemble members, Attorney General Letitia James and President & CEO of the Brooklyn Historical Society Deborah Schwartz.Color Between the Lines takes a deep dive through the people and places that shaped the borough of Brooklyn through song, and recognizes the history of the community, its struggles, its victories and its evolution to the borough we know today. Developed from source material that outlined research of names, dates, places, maps and milestones from the abolitionist era, the ensemble pieced together the story line of this important time in history through improv exercises that turned into song, yielding a full-length evening of riveting theater.

Jason Dirden and Nikiya Mathis in Skeleton Crew

7pm: Skeleton Crew Atlantic A reading by most of the original cast of this play by Dominique Morisseau, the compelling final play in her Detroit trilogy, which focuses on the struggles of a group of Detroit auto workers at a plant that is in danger of shutting down.“Know what’s left…?” one of the characters says. “The soul…I’m running on soul now.” Directed by Ruben Santiago-Hudson, the production features original cast members Jason Dirden, Wendell B. Franklin, Nikiya Mathis, and Adesola Osakulumi, along with new cast member Caroline Clay.

7pm: Quarantine Cabaret and Cocktails produced and hosted by entertainer and LML Music founder, Lee Lessack, and actor and frequent SNL regular, Robert Bannon. The duo hosts a star-studded group of performers every week with laughs, music, and stories.

7:30pm: Fish out of Agua Lifestage, Inc. The latest in the weekly solo series, Totally True Things: A Socially Conscious Storytelling Show, Michele Carlo tells the story of her growing up as a redheaded freckle-faced Puerto Rican raised in an Italian/Irish section of The Bronx, living through playground battlefields, graffiti-filled afternoons and high school race riots.

7:30pm: Rossini’s La Cenerentola A timeless tale told in a florid bel canto style, Rossini’s take on the Cinderella story offers an ideal propellant for a virtuosic mezzo-soprano to rocket from rags to riches. But in this retelling, the supporting characters soar just as high: Cinderella’s Prince, her stepfather, and the Prince’s valet are given memorable arias, and the composer rounds out his score with ingenious ensemble flourishes. A vivacious masterpiece, La Cenerentola brings stock fairy tale characters to dazzling life.

8pm: Stage Door Sessions: Mean Girls By Playbill Broadway Roulette celebrate Mean Girls and meet three of the artists who helped the musical thrive on Broadway and on tour. Ask questions, interact with other fans, and learn new things about this show that changed Broadway forever. It’s kind of like getting your Playbill signed… without leaving the house!

Hosted by Broadway Roulette’s Elizabeth Durand Streisand.

8:30pm: Spring Awakening Capitol City Theater Company is proud to present its latest production Spring Awakening with both streaming an in-person options.

The winner of eight Tony Awards, including Best Musical, Spring Awakening explores the journey from adolescence to adulthood.

All live performances take place at the Capitol City Theater Companies Studio Located at 1742 N 48th Street in Lincoln, Nebraska, and streamed Nationwide through a partnership with Music Theater International.

8:30pm: Vineyard Theatre: Lessons in Survival Each week, a group of actors and director Tyler Thomas will explore material not seen in other episodes, working on it and talking candidly about the content and the process.

Interviews: Miles Davis (1988), Muhammed Ali/Nikki Giovanni (1971), Joan Baez (1984), Pete Seeger (2006)

Featuring: Crystal Dickinson, Peter Gerety, Jennifer Ikeda, Peter Mark Kendall, TL Thompson, Nicole Villamil, and others