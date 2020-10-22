What To Watch October 23rd To Take Away The Blues

9am: dwb (driving while black) Baruch Performing Arts Center. Available through October 29. A chamber opera. Theatre work about racism, erasure, and the fear that black parents experience when they send their kids out into a world that too often sees them not as a child, but as a threat. This powerful music-drama documents the all-too-familiar story of an African American parent whose beautiful brown boy approaches driving age, and what should be a celebration of independence and maturity turns out to be fraught with the anxiety of “driving while black.”

12pm: Shipwreck Public Theater In this new audio drama by Anne Washburn, a group of liberal friends gathered at an upstate farmhouse on a day of crystalline beauty. While the weather outside grows increasingly apocalyptic and the conversation within grows precariously honest, the group discovers that in turbulent times, every dinner invitation comes at a cost. An open-ended run.

12pm: Lang Lang

2pm: Jeff Wayne’s Musical Version of The War of The Worlds: Alive on Stage! By The Shows Must Go On Jeff Wayne’s star-studded musical adaptation of H.G. Wells’ ‘The War of The Worlds.’ Recorded live at London’s O2 arena in 2012. The reimagined story, which was first released in 1978 as a concept album by Jeff Wayne, is narrated by Liam Neeson and includes performances by Jason Donovan, Marti Pellow and Ricky Wilson.

Jason Dirden and Nikiya Mathis in Skeleton Crew

2pm and 7pm: Skeleton Crew Atlantic A reading by most of the original cast of this play by Dominique Morisseau, the compelling final play in her Detroit trilogy, which focuses on the struggles of a group of Detroit auto workers at a plant that is in danger of shutting down.“Know what’s left…?” one of the characters says. “The soul…I’m running on soul now.” Directed by Ruben Santiago-Hudson, the production features original cast members Jason Dirden, Wendell B. Franklin, Nikiya Mathis, and Adesola Osakulumi, along with new cast member Caroline Clay.

2:30pm: First Date, Starring Samantha Barks and Simon Lipkin By Crazy CoqsLambert Jackson Productions Lambert Jackson Productions and Crazy Coqs will stream a virtual production of the 2013 Broadway musical First Date October 22–24 at 7:30 PM BST (2:30 PM ET).

The musical, which will be filmed at Crazy Coqs, will star Samantha Barks (Pretty Woman, Les Misérables, Disney’s upcoming West End Frozen) as Casey and Simon Lipkin (Avenue Q, Ghost Stories) as Aaron, with Nicholas McLean (Wicked, Cinderella) as Man #1, Oscar Conlon-Morrey (Only Fools, Horses The Musical) as Man #2, Rufus Kampa (Goodnight Mister Tom) as Young Aaron, and Danielle Steers (Sweet Charity, Bat Out Of Hell) as Woman #1. Dean Johnson directs and serves as videographer.

First Date has a book by Austin Winsberg and music and lyrics by Alan Zachary and Michael Weiner. The creative team also includes musical supervisor Adam Hoskins and musical director Josh Winstone.

In the musical, New York City singles Casey and Aaron have been set up by friends and family, but from the outset this first date seems to be doomed. With the help of a meddling but well-meaning waiter and a host of other characters along the way, the mismatched pair navigate a potential dating disaster in the hopes of finding something special before the check arrives.

4pm–9:30pm: Marie’s Crisis Virtual Piano Bar

7pm: New Federal Theatre: Medal of Honor Rag Streaming reading of “Medal of Honor Rag” by Tom Cole, directed by A. Dean Irby (NFT at Theater De Lys, 1976) A play about survivor guilt. D.J., a Black Congressional Medal of Honor recipient, and his psychiatrist–both Vietnam vets–verbally spar until the doctor draws out the horror and disgust that has traumatized the young man.FEATURING: Royce Johnson, Micah Stock, Beethovan Oden. This play is presented as a Zoom reading, part of “Octoberfest,” a retrospective readings series in which five rarely-done yet noteworthy plays, all previously produced by New Federal Theatre (NFT), are recreated by accomplished actors. These plays raise topics, issues and personal stories that are newly relevant in these times of pandemic and social inequality. The series is dedicated to the late Chadwick Boseman, whose acting career was launched at NFT, who served on NFTs Board of Directors, and who was a lifelong supporter of NFT.

7:30: Verdi’s Falstaff Verdi finished his sublime final opera when he was almost 80 years old, capping a fruitful career with a bawdy adaptation of scenes from Shakespeare’s The Merry Wives of Windsor and Henry IV. His classic operatic farce charts a knight’s gold-digging efforts to seduce two married women, leading to belly-flopping failure on both counts. The score, meanwhile, is a complete tour de force, demonstrating the old master’s still-youthful panache, as well as his profound insight into human nature.

7:30: The Tempest St. Ann’s Warehouse through October 29. The third of director Phyllida Lloyd and Harriet Walter’s Shakespeare Trilogy on Film

Phyllida Lloyd’s gripping films of the groundbreaking Donmar Warehouse Shakespeare Trilogy, in which women play all the parts originally written for men, could not be more timely. Lloyd’s metatheatrical approach made the actors inmates in a women’s prison assuming the characters in Shakespeare’s plays and the consequences of social and criminal justice inequities are especially relevant. The casts, led by Harriet Walter, evoke with gusto that raw, tragic pain we are reliving today.

Shot in front of a live audience in London at the Donmar Warehouse King’s Cross in December 2016, the films were edited to include separately shot, hand-held and GoPro footage, breaking the formality of the traditional live camera “capture” of stage productions and bringing the audience into the center of the action with thrilling immediacy.

7:30pm: The Green Room Presented by the Dramatically Incorrect Theater Group, The Green Room features music and lyrics by C. Stephen Foster and Rod Damer with a book by Chuck Pelletier. Paul Gymziak directs with music direction by Mike Hoffman and assistant music direction by Olivia Minchello.

Cast: Leo Ducharme as Cliff, Connor Forbes a John, Michelle Kelly as Divonne and Meredthe Leonard as Anna

8pm: Shoshana Bean: Broadway My Way Shoshana sings a wide range of Broadway hits and classics with a unique, soulful and personal twist.

Shoshana Bean’s three independent solo albums have all topped the iTunes R&B and Blues charts in the US and UK, with her fourth and most recent project, SPECTRUM, debuting at #1 on the Billboard Jazz charts.

She has sold out solo concerts around the globe, lent her voice to countless films and television shows, amasses millions of views on YouTube, and performed alongside Ariana Grande, David Foster, Postmodern Jukebox, Brian McKnight, and Michael Jackson.

Shoshana is a veteran of the Broadway stage having made her debut in the original cast of Hairspray, starring as the very first replacement for Elphaba in Wicked and most recently as Jenna in Waitress.

She won a IRNE Award for her performance as Fanny Brice in Funny Girl and earned a Jeff Award nomination for her portrayal of CeeCee Bloom in the pre – Broadway musical production of Beaches

8pm: Broadway Sings For On Stage At Kingsborough A Broadway Celebration with the Stars of HAMILTON, WICKED, THE CHER SHOW, CHICAGO, and many more!

This performance is being offered online, exclusively at On Stage At Kingsborough.

Broadway Sings for On Stage At Kingsborough brings the best of Broadway into your living room! Some of the biggest names on Broadway perform the songs they made famous on the Great White Way. This is an original program created exclusively for On Stage At Kingsborough.

Broadway performers will include:

Julius Thomas III (Hamilton)

Debbie Gravitte (Chicago)

Alli Mauzey (Hello, Dolly)

Mark Kopitzke (Thoroughly Modern Millie)

Jarrod Spector (The Cher Show)

Christine Andreas (My Fair Lady)

LaKisha Jones (The Color Purple)

Morgan James (Godspell)

Dee Roscioli (The Cher Show)

Jesse LeProtto (Newsies)

Bryce Pinkham (A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder)

Hugh Panaro (Phantom of the Opera)

Scarlet Strallen (Mary Poppins)

Syndee Winters (The Lion King)

Tickets are required. Select the evening that you wish to view the performance when you click on “Tickets” above.

8pm: A special Spooky BPN Town Hall hosted by Equity One, with Jay Armstrong Johnson! By Broadway Podcast Network A special Spooky BPN Town Hall hosted by Equity One, with Jay Armstrong Johnson!

Missing Happy Hour with your friends? BPN has you covered! Join the hosts of Equity One: Broadway’s Happy Hour (BPN.fm/EquityOne) as they catch up with your favorite Sanderson Sister! Cocktails, games and laughs are guaranteed. So pour yourself a drink, put on your Halloween costume, and join us for a Spooky Happy Hour on the Broadway Together Town Hall!

More information about the Equity One: http://bpn.fm/equityone

More information about ”I Put A Spell On You” : https://broadwaycares.org/pre-event/i…

Heroes of the Fourth Turning Zoë Winters, Michele Pawk

8pm: Heroes of the Fourth Turning Directed byDanya Taymor. Performed LIVE by the original cast: Zoë Winters, Julia McDermott, John Zdrojeski, Jeb Kreager and Michele Pawk

Showtimes: October 21st @ 8pm, October 22nd @ 4pm, October 23rd @ 8pm, October 24th @ 2pm + 8pm

8pm: All About Evil By Playbill There’s been a murder on Broadway and it’s up to you to find the killer! Behind every great diva is a humble assistant, but when Broadway’s brightest star goes missing, her timid helper steps onto the Broadway stage and knocks the audience dead! Unfortunately, someone has done the same with the missing star. And now it’s up to YOU to solve the case and catch the killer before the press gets wind of the scandal.

Take a nostalgic tour around the haunts of the golden age of Broadway, questioning five suspects, and solving one of ten possible endings! Your choices and knowledge of Broadway will reveal the clues to solve the murder. It would be crime if you missed out on All About Evil.

Playbill Social Selects offer a new way for Broadway and theatre fans alike to spend time with one another while enjoying fun, interactive activities themed around theatre!

8pm: Stars in the House TBA

9pm: Word Up! Word Up! joins The Old Globe’s online roster of programming. More of a gathering than a show or a class, Word Up! is a digital opportunity for community members to connect with each other.

Every Friday night, join Arts Engagement Programs Manager and host Laura Zablit for a fun, festive word-based collaboration between audience and artist. This Mad Libs–style communal storytelling will feature a new performing artist every week, as well as special community guests from around San Diego.

Together, they will create opportunities for viewers to learn from and participate in their art form, creating accessible art in real time. Art forms on offer may include spoken word, rap, puppetry, singing, and more, often with bilingual and multicultural elements.

