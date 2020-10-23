What To Watch October 24th To Take Away The Blues

9:30pm: Saturdy Morning Live! Creating Outside the Box By National Theatre in D.C. returns with the family favorite series—this time virtually! The performances will offer insights and entertainment especially suited for these times.

Episodes debut every two weeks on Saturday mornings. Check out the full schedule below.

Culture, music and theatre collide in bite-sized virtual experiences crafted by world-renowned educator and performer Paige Hernandez. Paige and Friends will feature some of Paige’s favorite artistic collaborators as they discuss collaboration, creativity, self-care and dreams for the future.

12pm: Star Studio: Ben Chavez By Cape Playhouse teaches a class on dissecting and performing monologues. teaches the audition choreography for Broadway’s Aladdin.

2pm: Broadway for Biden’s Town Hall: Spotlight on Latinx and Black Voices Broadway for Biden’s seven-part Town Hall series, produced by the Broadway Podcast Network, will conclude this weekend with back-to-back events amplifying Latinx and Black voices within the Broadway community. Spotlight on Latinx Voices will stream on Saturday, October 24 at 2 PM ET and Black Voices on Broadway will stream on Sunday, October 25th at 2 PM ET.

Spotlight on Latinx Voices will feature acclaimed tap dancer Ayodele Casel, director and choreographer Luis Salgado, and Stephanie Beatriz (In the Heights, movie). Eric Ulloa (On Your Feet!) will moderate the discussion about the Biden campaign’s policies for the Latinx community.

Black Voices on Broadway will feature veteran stage manager Cody Renard Richard, director Leah C. Gardiner, director Schele Williams, and Aisha Jackson (Frozen). Gilbert L. Bailey II (Beetlejuice the Musical) will moderate the discussion about the Biden campaign’s policies for the Black community.

2pm: Matinees for Families By New York City Ballet The NYCB season continues with repertory by Balanchine and Robbins specially selected for young audiences.

2pm: Sex and Consequences by Isabella Rossellini Sex and Consequences is a 40-minute comical, absurd, and scientifically accurate show on biodiversity and the multiple ways animals reproduce. The show, created by Rossellini with the support of Paul Magid, is a way to re-create the theatrical experience from home. The engine for this creative attempt is to satisfy the very human wish to be together and laugh, even during these challenging circumstances.

The show will be streaming live from Rossellini’s farm, and will feature some of the many animals call her farm home and will be available to stream worldwide. The show will also feature videos from Isabella’s award-winning series of shorts, Green Porno, Seduce Me, and Mammas.

2pm and 7pm: Skeleton Crew by Dominique Morisseau By Atlantic Theater Company The Fall Reunion Reading Series at Atlantic Theater Company launches with Morisseau’s Skeleton Crew, helmed by original director Ruben Santiago-Hudson. Jason Dirden, Wendell B. Franklin, Nikiya Mathis, and Adesola Osakulumi all return to reprise their roles from the 2016 Off-Broadway production with Caroline Clay joining the cast.

The play streams October 22–24 at 7 PM ET, with an additional performance October 24 at 2 PM.

Skeleton Crew features choreography by Adesola Osakulumi, video editing by Jaime Vallés, original music and sound design by Robert Kaplowitz, original songs by Jimmy “J. Keys” Keys, and original video content by Nicholas Hussong. Kat West serves as stage manager.

2pm: The School for Wives By Molière in the Park Tony winner Tonya Pinkins will star in a live stream of two-time Pulitzer Prize winner Richard Wilbur’s translation of Molière’s The School for Wives, directed by Molière in the Park Founding Artistic Director Lucie Tiberghien.

The classic will stream October 24 at 2 PM and 7 PM ET on Molière in the Park’s YouTube channel and will be available through October 28 at 2 PM ET.

The all-female cast also includes Kaliswa Brewster, Cristina Pitter, Tamara Sevunts, and Corey Tazmania.

2:30pm: First Date, Starring Samantha Barks and Simon Lipkin By Crazy CoqsLambert Jackson Productions Lambert Jackson Productions and Crazy Coqs will stream a virtual production of the 2013 Broadway musical First Date October 22–24 at 7:30 PM BST (2:30 PM ET).

The musical, which will be filmed at Crazy Coqs, will star Samantha Barks (Pretty Woman, Les Misérables, Disney’s upcoming West End Frozen) as Casey and Simon Lipkin (Avenue Q, Ghost Stories) as Aaron, with Nicholas McLean (Wicked, Cinderella) as Man #1, Oscar Conlon-Morrey (Only Fools, Horses The Musical) as Man #2, Rufus Kampa (Goodnight Mister Tom) as Young Aaron, and Danielle Steers (Sweet Charity, Bat Out Of Hell) as Woman #1. Dean Johnson directs and serves as videographer.

First Date has a book by Austin Winsberg and music and lyrics by Alan Zachary and Michael Weiner. The creative team also includes musical supervisor Adam Hoskins and musical director Josh Winstone.

In the musical, New York City singles Casey and Aaron have been set up by friends and family, but from the outset this first date seems to be doomed. With the help of a meddling but well-meaning waiter and a host of other characters along the way, the mismatched pair navigate a potential dating disaster in the hopes of finding something special before the check arrives.

7:30: Rossini’s Le Comte Ory Set during the Crusades in 13th-century Touraine, Rossini’s French farce chronicles a caddish count who, along with the rest of his footmen, disguises himself as a nun in order to hide in a convent and snag his love interest, a virtuous countess named Adèle. Hilarity ensues, as do several of the composer’s most piquant and cleverly orchestrated musical moments—including a powerful gender-bending trio featuring a man dressed as a woman, a woman dressed as a man, and a noblewoman masquerading as an abbess.

7:30pm: The Green Room Presented by the Dramatically Incorrect Theater Group, The Green Room features music and lyrics by C. Stephen Foster and Rod Damer with a book by Chuck Pelletier. Paul Gymziak directs with music direction by Mike Hoffman and assistant music direction by Olivia Minchello.

Cast: Leo Ducharme as Cliff, Connor Forbes a John, Michelle Kelly as Divonne and Meredthe Leonard as Anna

8pm: Live From the West Side: Patti LuPone a three-part virtual concert series, will kick off October 24 with two-time Tony winner Patti LuPone.

The series will continue November 14 with Tony winner Laura Benanti and conclude December 5 with Tony nominee Vanessa Williams.

Expect show tunes, pop songs, and personal stories from each artist. Performances will take place at The Shubert Virtual Studios on Manhattan’s West Side. At-home audience members will be invited to email questions to be answered during the concert.

Interested viewers are encouraged to purchase tickets through their local partner nonprofit organization, which include Boise State University, Broward Center, Cleveland Playhouse Square, Dallas Summer Musicals, Denver Center, Fox Theatre, Hennepin Theater Trust, Marcus Center, Northlight Theatre, Oregon Shakespeare Festival, Overture Center, Paper Mill Playhouse, Pittsburgh Cultural Trust, RiverCenter, Segerstrom Center, Shea’s Performing Arts Center, Straz Center, Tennessee Performing Arts Center, The 5th Avenue Theater, Theatre Under the Stars, University of North Carolina School of the Arts, and University of Texas.

8pm: Stars in the House We The People: America Rocks! By Joe Iconis, Eli Bolin, Douglas Lyons & More. Starring Josh Breckenridge, Orville Mendoza, Zachary Noah Piser, Dan Rosales and Rashidra Scott.

8pm: Woke Laws: Supreme Court Edition By The Tank Wack or Woke? Andrea Coleman Judges the Law is back and this time, instead of passing judgment on crazy laws, comics will be ruling on the Supreme Court itself!

As seen on PBS’ All Arts Channel, Wack or Woke? is a comedy show where a black woman is finally in charge of the law. There has never been a black woman on the US Supreme Court, this show serves as a comedic remedy. Real life lawyer and comic Andrea along with comic guests will riff and rule on the Supreme Court.

Coleman will also highlights the black female judges she thinks should be shortlisted for the Supreme Court. Come laugh and learn while Andrea and comedian guest judges give their take!

8:30pm: Spring Awakening Capitol City Theater Company is proud to present its latest production Spring Awakening with both streaming an in-person options.

The winner of eight Tony Awards, including Best Musical, Spring Awakening explores the journey from adolescence to adulthood.

All live performances take place at the Capitol City Theater Companies Studio Located at 1742 N 48th Street in Lincoln, Nebraska, and streamed Nationwide through a partnership with Music Theater International.