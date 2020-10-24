What To Watch October 25th To Take Away The Blues

2pm: Broadway for Biden’s Town Hall: Spotlight on Latinx and Black Voices Broadway for Biden’s seven-part Town Hall series, produced by the Broadway Podcast Network, will conclude this weekend with back-to-back events amplifying Latinx and Black voices within the Broadway community. Spotlight on Latinx Voices will stream on Saturday, October 24 at 2 PM ET and Black Voices on Broadway will stream on Sunday, October 25th at 2 PM ET.

Spotlight on Latinx Voices will feature acclaimed tap dancer Ayodele Casel, director and choreographer Luis Salgado, and Stephanie Beatriz (In the Heights, movie). Eric Ulloa (On Your Feet!) will moderate the discussion about the Biden campaign’s policies for the Latinx community.

Black Voices on Broadway will feature veteran stage manager Cody Renard Richard, director Leah C. Gardiner, director Schele Williams, and Aisha Jackson (Frozen). Gilbert L. Bailey II (Beetlejuice the Musical) will moderate the discussion about the Biden campaign’s policies for the Black community.

4pm: The Keys by Dorothy Lyman gets a free zoom reading. The Keys, is a story of fear, love and hope in the time of Covid. Follow Elizabeth on her next journey. Directed by Elinor Renfield. A talkback will follow the reading.

Also Tuesday, Oct. 27 at 7 pm Eastern

RSVP to:

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/reading-of-the-keys-by-dorothy-lyman-tickets-125779075601

4pm: Sex and Consequences by Isabella Rossellini Sex and Consequences is a 40-minute comical, absurd, and scientifically accurate show on biodiversity and the multiple ways animals reproduce. The show, created by Rossellini with the support of Paul Magid, is a way to re-create the theatrical experience from home. The engine for this creative attempt is to satisfy the very human wish to be together and laugh, even during these challenging circumstances.

The show will be streaming live from Rossellini’s farm, and will feature some of the many animals call her farm home and will be available to stream worldwide. The show will also feature videos from Isabella’s award-winning series of shorts, Green Porno, Seduce Me, and Mammas.

4pm: Marie’s Crisis Virtual Piano Bar scheduled pianists are Adam Michael Tilford (@Adam-Tilford-1) and Dan Daly (@DanDalyMusic).

4:30pm: Olivier Awards 2020 The British equivalent of the Tony Awards

5pm: Joyce Theater: State of Darkness Choreographer Molissa Fenley’s celebrated solo work, State of Darkness, finds new life at The Joyce Theater this fall, performed by a new generation of New York’s acclaimed dancers. Our audiences are virtually invited to watch this unique collection of solo performances of Fenley’s tour de force work, broadcast live each weekend from The Joyce stage.

This year, The Joyce Theater’s annual benefit, the popular Choreographers & Cocktails, offers a virtual experience to dance lovers all over the globe. Tickets to Choreographers & Cocktails include all seven live performances of State of Darkness with access to view on-demand through November 7; a special discussion with choreographer Molissa Fenley and dancers moderated by Peter Boal; and a schedule of behind-the-scenes content, silent auction, and more.

7pm: The Doo-Wop Project a live concert from Shubert Virtual Studios with Broadway veterans from Jersey Boys and Motown tracing the evolution of Doo-Wop from five guys singing tight harmonies on a street corner to The Four Seasons to Maroon 5.

7:30: Strauss’s Der Rosenkavalier After scandalizing the opera world with Salome and Elektra—a pair of stark, psychoanalytic portraits of biblical and ancient Greek heroines—Strauss composed this modern drawing-room comedy to great popular acclaim. The work, which follows the sexual indiscretions and romantic entanglements of several aristocratic characters, presents love, desire, and nobility as distinctly double-sided coins: coming-of-age discovery vs. the wisdom of aging, and the thrill of pursuing new desires vs. noble self-sacrifice for the greater good. The score draws on a rich orchestral palette that would come to define the composer’s mature work.

7:30pm: The 519 Virtual Annual Gala Salah Bachir’s upcoming 65th birthday with a special virtual Annual Gala. Mr. Bachir has generously agreed to have his milestone birthday celebration as a fundraiser to support Toronto’s most vulnerable and marginalized LGBTQ2S community members. Proceeds of the Gala will directly enable The 519 to continue to support and provide services for marginalized and vulnerable LGBTQ2S communities.

A great line – up of Canadian and American talent from across the genres of Broadway, Blues, Pop, Jazz and Rock, we are thrilled to welcome:

John Alcorn

Barenaked Ladies

k.d. lang

Buffy Sainte-Marie

Lorraine Segato

Alan Cumming

Molly Johnson

Patti LuPone

Billy Newton-Davis

Louise Pitre

Carole Pope

Jackie Richardson

Theo Tams

Ben Vereen

And surprise appearances from some very special guests!

LaChanze

8pm: The Seth Concert Series hosts LaChanze is an award-winning actress who brings an exhilarating and electrifying presence to any stage she touches. Blessed with a powerful mezzo-soprano singing voice and a commanding presence, she consistently receives high praises from fans, peers and the industry at-large. Armed with the gift for dramatic storytelling, a sultry vocal dexterity and for bringing complex female heroines to life, audiences sit up and take notice of the actress whether in a hot Broadway production, television show, film or on concert stages.

Most recently, she starred in playwright Jack Thorne’s A Christmas Carol as the Ghost of Christmas Present/Mrs. Fezziwig. Prior, she originated the role of August in two-time Pulitzer Prize winner Lynn Nottage’s A Secret Life of Bees for which she landed an AUDELCO Award for Leading Actress in a Musical. She gave a spellbinding performance in the high voltage Broadway’s Summer The Donna Summer Musical. In creating the nostalgia of Donna Summer, she landed nominations for the 2018 Tony Award nomination for Leading Actress in a Musical, 2018 Drama Desk Award Outstanding Actress in a Musical and 2018 Drama League Award for Distinguished Performance Award.

LaChanze stepped onto stage 28 Broadway seasons ago, giving the original production of Once On This Island its beating and unforgettable heart, creating the role of lovelorn peasant girl Ti Moune. She won her first Tony Award for giving a voice to Celie, the unlikely heroine of Alice Walker’s The Color Purple, the musical’s original staging. Shortly after, she nabbed an Emmy Award for her riveting performance in the award-winning PBS special Handel’s Messiah Rocks: A Joyful Noise.

Seth Rudetsky’s internationally acclaimed Broadway concert series that first began in Provincetown at The Art House in 2011 will debut as a weekly virtual series entitled The Seth Concert Series. Presented by Mark Cortale the series premiered ten years ago and is currently housed in more than a dozen major venues worldwide. In its new format, the series will continue to offer viewers a seamless mix of behind-the-scenes stories prompted by Rudetsky’s insightful, funny and revealing questions – and the music from the artists’ stellar careers.

8pm: A Totally Disrespectful Evening of Short Plays by Joy Behar A handful of performers are set to take part in a special theatrical event that will stream as a virtual benefit for Guild Hall. The evening features the premiere of five short, comedic pieces performed by Joy Behar, Lorraine Bracco, Dylan McDermott, Susie Essman, Rachel Dratch, Robert Klein, Bob Balaban, Brenda Vacarro, Chris Bauer, Steven Weber, Brynne Amelia Ballan, Irene Sofia Lucio, Albert Peterson, Linda Smith, Paul Hecht, and Danny Hoch.

8pm: Broadway Sings For On Stage At Kingsborough Broadway Celebration with the Stars of Hamilton, Wicked, The Cher Show, Chicago, and many more!

Broadway performers will include:

Julius Thomas III (Hamilton)

Debbie Gravitte (Chicago)

Alli Mauzey (Hello, Dolly)

Mark Kopitzke (Thoroughly Modern Millie)

Jarrod Spector (The Cher Show)

Christine Andreas (My Fair Lady)

LaKisha Jones (The Color Purple)

Morgan James (Godspell)

Dee Roscioli (The Cher Show)

Jesse LeProtto (Newsies)

Bryce Pinkham (A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder)

Hugh Panaro (Phantom of the Opera)

Scarlet Strallen (Mary Poppins)

Syndee Winters (The Lion King)

Tickets are required.

8pm: Brian Nash has been a proud member of the Duplex staff since 2003. Brian works extensively on the Broadway and off-Broadway theater scene, and is the Music Director and Orchestrator of the off-Broadway hit, SILENCE! The Musical. He was a producer on Bare: The Musical for its recent revival off-Broadway and is a resident music director and performer for Atlantis Events worldwide. His cabaret work with Natalie Joy Johnson has earned them recognition from the Village Voice and has been named one of the Top 10 Cabaret Acts by TimeOut New York. Brian has also music directed for Andy Bell of Erasure, Tonya Pinkins, Julia Murney, Rob Evan, Mandy Gonzales, Michael McElroy, Jonathan Hellyer, Trevor Ashley, and many others. His piano playing was recently extensively featured on alternative pop band Boys Like Girls 2012 album, Crazy World (Columbia Records). Other recent theater projects include The Last 5 Years (Asolo Rep) , A Night In Seville (Epic Theater Ensemble), Crossing Brooklyn (Transport Group), Writing Arthur and Something’s Wrong With Amandine at TheatreWorks New Works Festival in Palo Alto, CA, Writing Arthur at NAMT with Kelli O’Hara and Ana Gasteyer, The Unauthorized Musicology of Ben Folds I and II and But I’m A Cheerleader for the New York Musical Theatre Festival, and A Broadway Diva Christmas, starring Ellen Greene and Kathy Brier. Other NYC and regional credits include Songs for a New World, The Sexless Years, Red, Lend Me a Tenor, Jesus Christ Superstar, and The Rocky Horror Show. Brian has produced albums for singer/songwriters Justin Tranter, Shanna Sharp, and Stacy Allyn Baker, recently performed at Town Hall, the Kennedy Center, Jazz at Lincoln Center, and Birdland with Natalie Douglas, and produced and produced Kate Pazakis’ debut album, Unzipped: Live at the Zipper for PS Classics. Brian is in extensive demand as a pianist and singer throughout NYC and has played sold out concerts of the music of Tori Amos; he is also been a featured performer on Rosie and Kelli O’Donnell’s r family vacations cruises. His first songs were written for two recent editions of TheATrainPlays, and were featured on NPR’s All Things Considered. Brian holds a Bachelor’s of Music degree from Boston Conservatory and studied record production at Berklee College of Music. For more info, please visit BrianJNash.com.

8:30pm: Spring Awakening Capitol City Theater Company is proud to present its latest production Spring Awakening with both streaming an in-person options.

The winner of eight Tony Awards, including Best Musical, Spring Awakening explores the journey from adolescence to adulthood.

All live performances take place at the Capitol City Theater Companies Studio Located at 1742 N 48th Street in Lincoln, Nebraska, and streamed Nationwide through a partnership with Music Theater International.

8:30pm: Vineyard Theatre: Lessons in Survival a cohort of actors channel historic conversations, interviews and speeches, listening to original broadcasts on an in-ear feed and speaking exactly what they hear.

EP 6: “This Country’s My Problem and Your Problem”

In a 1968 interview turned debate with conservative commentator R.H. Darden, James Baldwin discusses the erupting racial tensions in the country and challenges mythologies of American history and institutions. Twenty-five years later, Toni Morrison speaks with Charlie Rose about the psychology of racism and whiteness as ideology.

Featuring: Dan Butler, Yonatan Gebeyehu, Nana Mensah, Ryan Spahn

Fueled by the urgency of our present moment, The Commissary, a multigenerational collective of more than 40 ​theatre artists, have come together to reinvestigate the words​ ​of trailblazing artists​ ​and activists ​who survived and created in times of revolution in our country​.

In bringing these words to new life in the present, they ask what these voices can teach us about our country now and the opportunity for true change that stands before us. How might they propel us to look courageously at the effects of systemic racism, to imagine ourselves outside of its prescriptions, and to create, together, a shared future of collective liberation?