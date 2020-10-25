What To Watch October 26th To Take Away The Blues

American Dance Guild Each year we hold an annual festival in New York City with work by 30-40 choreographers from around the globe. At each festival we honor two master choreographers from the past and include performances of their work along with emerging choreographers ranging from modern to post-modern to performance art to cultural hybrids. Some of our other activities include low-tech “bare bones” performances in New York City as well as in the surrounding area, a forum online for the exchange of ideas and information, and an opportunity each year to apply for a scholarship to Jacob’s Pillow.

Conflict Mint Theater Available through November 1

The HD recording of the Mint’s production of this 1925 political love story by Miles Malleson (1888-1969, largely known as a character actor) , about a woman who is lovers with a Conservative candidate for Parliament, whose opponent believes passionately in social justice. She is caught in-between them. “Politics become personal, and mudslinging threatens to soil them all.”

1pm: The 519 Virtual Annual Gala Salah Bachir’s upcoming 65th birthday with a special virtual Annual Gala. Mr. Bachir has generously agreed to have his milestone birthday celebration as a fundraiser to support Toronto’s most vulnerable and marginalized LGBTQ2S community members. Proceeds of the Gala will directly enable The 519 to continue to support and provide services for marginalized and vulnerable LGBTQ2S communities.

A great line – up of Canadian and American talent from across the genres of Broadway, Blues, Pop, Jazz and Rock, we are thrilled to welcome:

LaChanze

3pm: The Seth Concert Series hosts LaChanze is an award-winning actress who brings an exhilarating and electrifying presence to any stage she touches. Blessed with a powerful mezzo-soprano singing voice and a commanding presence, she consistently receives high praises from fans, peers and the industry at-large. Armed with the gift for dramatic storytelling, a sultry vocal dexterity and for bringing complex female heroines to life, audiences sit up and take notice of the actress whether in a hot Broadway production, television show, film or on concert stages.

Most recently, she starred in playwright Jack Thorne’s A Christmas Carol as the Ghost of Christmas Present/Mrs. Fezziwig. Prior, she originated the role of August in two-time Pulitzer Prize winner Lynn Nottage’s A Secret Life of Bees for which she landed an AUDELCO Award for Leading Actress in a Musical. She gave a spellbinding performance in the high voltage Broadway’s Summer The Donna Summer Musical. In creating the nostalgia of Donna Summer, she landed nominations for the 2018 Tony Award nomination for Leading Actress in a Musical, 2018 Drama Desk Award Outstanding Actress in a Musical and 2018 Drama League Award for Distinguished Performance Award.

LaChanze stepped onto stage 28 Broadway seasons ago, giving the original production of Once On This Island its beating and unforgettable heart, creating the role of lovelorn peasant girl Ti Moune. She won her first Tony Award for giving a voice to Celie, the unlikely heroine of Alice Walker’s The Color Purple, the musical’s original staging. Shortly after, she nabbed an Emmy Award for her riveting performance in the award-winning PBS special Handel’s Messiah Rocks: A Joyful Noise.

Seth Rudetsky’s internationally acclaimed Broadway concert series that first began in Provincetown at The Art House in 2011 will debut as a weekly virtual series entitled The Seth Concert Series. Presented by Mark Cortale the series premiered ten years ago and is currently housed in more than a dozen major venues worldwide. In its new format, the series will continue to offer viewers a seamless mix of behind-the-scenes stories prompted by Rudetsky’s insightful, funny and revealing questions – and the music from the artists’ stellar careers.

6pm: After Hours Keen Company connects audiences with luminaries of the theatre world, every Monday night at 6:30pm on Keen Company’s website and Facebook page. Team Keen and a special guest will discuss their careers, their artistic process, and take questions from the audience. Next up is John-Andrew Morrison and Jasminn Johnson (this Monday, October 26th), followed by Lilli Cooper on November 2nd, and Adam Gwon on November 9th.

6:30pm: Tiffa Foster’s Notorious MILFs By The Tank When a group of diverse mothers from a Midwestern suburb decide that marriage and family have robbed them of their future, they form a guerrilla-style militia to take down the Patriarchy, one picket-fenced McMansion at a time.

7pm: Broadway for Biden Phone Banking Broadway for Biden’s weekly phone banking initiative continues tonight. The evening’s theme is “Winning With Women” and is set to feature playwright Theresa Rebeck, casting director Tara Rubin, producer Rachel Sussman, award-winning journalist Elaine Weiss, casting director Karyn Casl, composer and lyricist Georgia Stitt, and Tony-winng producer Eva Price.

7pm: Oscar Hammerstein II Featuring Clifton Duncan Clifton Duncan (The Play That Goes Wrong) performs during this celebration of one of the most influential figures in the history of musical theater history includes songs from Showboat, Carousel, Oklahoma! and The Sound of Music.

The story of Oscar Hammerstein’s 40-year career parallels the evolution of the American musical from comedies with loosely-related songs to more cohesive plays. Hear the stories behind the musicals, from his early operettas to his wildly successful collaborations with Richard Rodgers and Jerome Kern.

Host Sean Hartley will answer questions submitted by audience members at a live post-concert Q&A. Ticket buyers will be able to watch this performance on demand for 48 hours following the stream date.

7pm: Theatre Barn Choreography Lab Taking inspiration from theatrical television events, the New Technologies / Endless Possibilities lab will be streamed live from Broadway Dance Center in New York City. 2 emerging choreographers who are passionate about the development of new musicals, will each work with an ensemble of dancers to create choreography from a never before staged musical.

The choreographers will present new works in 2 different ways: once as conceived for a traditional proscenium stage, and once as conceived for a live television broadcast. The company has partnered with Full Out Creative who will collaborate with the choreographers to discover new ways of presenting dance for the screen, while also working with New York Theatre Barn to evolve its programming and theatrical storytelling systems. Both choreographers will also join lab curator Avital Asuleen and Artistic Director Joe Barros for a conversation about creating dance for the stage versus the virtual stage.

7:30pm: New York City Center: Fall for Dance Festival 2020 The 17th Fall for Dance Festival invites audiences around the world to experience this annual sold-out “highlight of New York City’s cultural calendar” (The New York Times) in our first-ever digital dance celebration—with all the palpable energy of a live performance right from our stage to your home. Alicia Graf Mack and David Hallberg host two stunning programs showcasing the resiliency of extraordinary New York City artists coming together.

7:30pm: Verdi’s Don Carlo With its inexhaustible bounty of arias, duets, quartets, and even a prison riot, this historical masterwork about the heir-apparent of King Philip II of Spain shows the composer at his thrilling, imaginative best. The six singers at the helm must be steely and intrepid, capable of delivering high notes, steroidal emotions, and the narrative twists and turns of this titanic score. And in this classic telecast from 1980, legendary soprano Renata Scotto and her stellar castmates certainly rise to that challenge.

8pm: Jim Caruso’s Pajama Cast Party Join the next episode of Jim Caruso’s Pajama Cast Party on YouTube with special guests Laura Osnes, Isaac Mizrahi, Monica Mancini and Billy Stritch.

8pm: Monday Night Magic: Live Online Experience the wit and wonderment of New York’s longest-running Off-Broadway magic show, Monday Night Magic, as its stars bring their unique brand of amazement right into your home – or wherever you happen to be!

This live streaming event will take place every Monday at 8:00 pm (EST) and will feature two of your favorite performers, along with an incredible host, from the Greenwich Village sensation.

Each week, viewers who’ve purchased VIP Experience tickets will be part of the action, interacting as audience volunteers and asking questions during a one-of-a-kind Q & A segment. Just like the in-person version of the popular stage show, this event will be live, leaving lots of room for surprises, magical and otherwise.

8pm: Bindlestiff Open Stage Variety Show: Quarantine Edition Bindlestiff Family Variety Arts, Inc. is a nonprofit performing arts organization dedicated to increasing the knowledge, understanding, and appreciation of circus, sideshow, vaudeville, and related arts through performances, lectures, media, and workshops for the general public, and through the creation of opportunities for cultural exchange and community among performing artists. Through performance, teaching, and outreach, Bindlestiff preserves, contemporizes, and enriches the cultural heritage of the variety arts.

The circus and variety arts have the power to lift our spirits, bring people together, and create moments of joy. The Bindlestiff Family Cirkus needs your help to continue our work creating spectacles that delight, programs that foster youth development, and opportunities for emerging performers.



We invite you to support our mission to cultivate, develop, and sustain the variety arts by making a tax-deductible donation. Your support makes it possible to do what we do. Thank you.

8:15pm: NEWSical the Musical filmed at the Lied Center for Performing Arts in Lincoln, Nebraska through November 2.

Produced by Tom and Michael D’Angora and created and written by Rick Crom with direction by Mark Waldrop, the topical sketch musical comedy features original cast member Michael West as well as NEWSical alums Taylor Crousore, Amy Hillner Larsen, and Carly Sakolove.

Ed Goldschneider, the show’s original music director, returned for the social-distanced filming with Brent Michael Jones serving as production stage manager.

8:30pm: Reflecting Shakespeare TV By The Old Globe Discover William Shakespeare’s text and characters as a launch point for self-reflection to create community and reduce isolation.

Reflecting Shakespeare TV, The Old Globe’s program originally created for people experiencing incarceration, invites you to keep journaling along to its second season.