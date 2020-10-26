What To Watch October 27th To Take Away The Blues

4pm: CyberTank Fast & Furious Afternoon Action Hour Amplifying Activists Together, led by EllaRose Chary

The Tank’s regularly scheduled weekly CyberTank Variety shows on Tuesdays at 4pm are now CyberTank Fast & Furious Afternoon Action Hours inviting their community of artists to draw inspiration from panelists dedicated to direct political action.

photo by Joan Marcus

6pm: The Death of the Last Black Man in the Whole Entire World AKA the Negro Book of the Dead By Signature Theatre Company 2016 production of The Death of the Last Black Man in the Whole Entire World AKA the Negro Book of the Dead will reunite for a free virtual reading October 27. Written by Pulitzer Prize winner and Signature Residency 1 playwright Suzan-Lori Parks, the presentation is part of SigSpace, the Off-Broadway institution’s online programming.

Directed by Lileana Blain-Cruz, The Death of the Last Black Man… stars Brittany Bellizeare, William Demeritt, Patrena Murray, Reynaldo Piniella, Julian Rozzell, Roslyn Ruff, Mirirai Sithole, David Ryan Smith, 2020 Tony nominee Daniel J. Watts, Jamar Williams, and Amelia Workman.

The performance will premiere at 6 PM ET and will be available to stream on demand through October 31 at 6 PM. Parks, Blain-Cruz, and the cast will participate in a talkback only available immediately following the broadcast.

The Death of the Last Black Man… uses poetry, historical fiction, and biblical references to challenge deep-seated archetypes of the Black experience through the life and repeated death of the last Black man in the world.

9:30pm: MPTF: Reel Stories, Real Lives

7pm: A Touch of the Poet Irish Rep presents a digital production of A Touch of the Poet, Eugene O’Neill’s tale about the immigrant experience and generational aspiration, first performed in 1958. The cast and creative team from Irish Rep’s planned 2020 production, which was postponed due to Covid-19, have reconvened over Zoom to rehearse and reimagine the play for digital presentation.

Directed by Ciarán O’Reilly, with Belle Aykroyd, Ciaran Byrne, Robert Cuccioli, Kate Forbes, Mary McCann, Andy Murray, David O’Hara, Tim Ruddy, David Sitler, and John C. Vennema

Proud and tempestuous Cornelius Melody (Con) owns a run-down inn and tavern near Boston in 1828. Laden with debt, Con clings to his tenuous identity as a landed gentleman and war hero and chastises his wife and daughter for actions that expose the family’s humble Irish origins. When his daughter, Mary, falls in love with a wealthy American guest at their inn, Con’s pride drives him to an explosive reckoning with his true place in the New World.

7pm: Times Square Alliance: Broadway Buskers Broadway Buskers, the annual Times Square concert series celebrating singer-songwriters of the theatre community, will be presented online this summer due to the ongoing pandemic.

Tonight, it’s Juwan Crawley (Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, Aladdin), Cheeyang Ng (Eastbound, MĀYĀ), and Anthony Norman (The Prom, Chicago Med).

Curated and hosted by Ben Cameron, the free live streamed concerts continue Tuesday evenings through October 27. For the second year, Musical Theatre Factory co-curates with queer, trans, BIPOC artists of excellence from the MTF community.

7pm: Global Gab: Altruism from the Inside Out Rattlestick Playwrights Theater brings back the cross-cultural conversation series Global Gab.

Come ready to gab with Jody, Salma, and our special guests about altruism and being a helpful world community member.

Webster dictionary describes altruism as unselfish regard for or devotion to the welfare of others.

We have invited special guests Arian Moayed and Ty Defoe to join us for this conversation. Arian is the co-founder of Waterwell, a civic-minded and socially conscious non-profit theater and education company.

If you have been feeling helpless this pandemic, join us for this much-needed reprieve. We will be chatting about all things cultural, selfless and learn how to start practising altruism right from where we are.

7pm: LAO at Home: Learn at Home (Grown-Up Edition) By LA Opera Join host Jeremy Frank (LAO’s associate chorus master) at the piano, pour yourself something tasty to drink, and enjoy this week’s Halloween-themed episode of Opera Happy Hour, for a look at the craziest deaths in opera.

7pm: The Seagull on Sims 4 By New York Theatre Workshop Artist Celine Song (Endlings) attempts to reenact the classic text on 21st century videogame Sims 4 via Twitch. Join us for a durational installation art piece that explores the newly emerging popular form of live—and interactive—performance.

7:30pm: New York Pops: Kelli O’Hara Dan Lipton, Music Director and Accompanist for Kelli O’Hara and Steven Reineke, Host. New York Pops Board Member Kelli O’Hara.

Expect to hear highlights from Ms. O’Hara’s Broadway career, songbook favorites, as well as original songs written by herself and her husband Greg Naughton. The outdoor concert was recorded live at the Riverside Yacht Club in Connecticut on September 12, 2020 in front of a small, socially distanced audience.

Concert proceeds support The New York Pops orchestra and our PopsEd music education programs. Your additional donation will help us to keep the music playing online until we are able to return to the concert hall and the classroom.

Tickets start at $20. The 65-minute video stream includes a post-show interview between Kelli O’Hara and The New York Pops Music Director and Conductor Steven Reineke.

7:30pm Handel’s Agrippina Handel’s breakout opera masterpiece, Agrippina offers a wryly satirical look at the political maneuverings and personal entanglements of the Roman emperor Claudius, his cadre of advisers and hangers-on, and his cunning wife, Agrippina. During the 2019–20 season, the Baroque black comedy had its long-awaited Met premiere in a new production by Sir David McVicar that updated the action to the present age.

8pm: All Balanchine – 2 By New York City Ballet The NYCB season continues with five world premiere ballets filmed in various locations on the Lincoln Center campus and throughout New York City.

Featured choreographers include Sidra Bell, Andrea Miller, Justin Peck, Jamar Roberts, and Pam Tanowitz.

8pm: Stars In The House: It’s a Reunion! Join Seth and James as the cast of the Actors Fund Hair concert reunite with Julia Murney, Adam Pascal, Lillias White and Annie Golden.

8pm: The Producer’s Perspective Cheyenne Jackson: Join Ken Davenport and Cheyenne Jackson, star of stage and screen (Altar Boyz, Thoroughly Modern Millie, GLEE, Netflix’s Julie and The Phantom), to chat about all of his recent projects, how he’s been handling quarantine (especially with young ones at home), and more!

8:30pm: Spring Awakening Capitol City Theater Company is proud to present its latest production Spring Awakening with both streaming an in-person options.

The winner of eight Tony Awards, including Best Musical, Spring Awakening explores the journey from adolescence to adulthood.

All live performances take place at the Capitol City Theater Companies Studio Located at 1742 N 48th Street in Lincoln, Nebraska, and streamed Nationwide through a partnership with Music Theater International.

8:30pm: Vineyard Theatre: Lessons in Survival Something is Beginning to Crack, features Myra Lucretia Taylor, Marin Ireland, Joe Morton and Deirdre O’Connell channeling the voices of Maya Angelou, James Baldwin and Mavis Nicholson in 1987.

8:30pm: The Poet’s Tree By The Old Globe Kicking off the fall season of The Old Globe’s free digital arts-engagement offerings is The Poet’s Tree, hosted by Old Globe Teaching Artist and spoken word poet Gill Sotu.

This new program takes a deep dive into the world of modern poetry and how artists tell compelling stories using only the power of the spoken word.