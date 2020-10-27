What To Watch October 28th To Take Away The Blues

George Street Playhouse: Conscience The original cast of Tony winner Joe DiPietro’s Conscience, previously seen at the George Street Playhouse prior to the shutdown, will reunite for virtual readings October 27-30.

Harriet Harris Photo by T Charles Erickson tcepix@comcast.net

The readings will reunite the original cast—Tony winner Harriet Harris as Senator Margaret Chase Smith, Lee Sellers as Senator Joseph McCarthy, Mark Junek as the strategist William C. Lewis, Jr., and Cathryn Wake as Jean Kerr, McCarthy’s researcher and later his wife. David Saint directs.

On June 1, 1950, Senator Margaret Chase Smith stood on the Senate floor and delivered her “Declaration of Conscience” in a historic moment of political courage.

San Jose Stage Company: Night of the Living Dead October 28 – 31, 2020 San Jose Stage Company virtual reimagining of George A. Romero’s legendary classic.

With sensationalized and conflicting reports being broadcast by the media, can strangers overcome their prejudice and suspicions to survive the night? Based upon the original screenplay for the genre-defining undead classic by John Russo and George A. Romero.

11am: Unbought & Unbossed: Reclaiming Our Vote By National Black Theatre. After its critically acclaimed partnership with Park Avenue Armory for 100 YEARS | 100 WOMEN, National Black Theatre continues to uplift and focus on voter rights and the 100th Anniversary of the 19th Amendment with a curated digital series called, Unbought & Unbossed: Reclaiming Our Vote.

Grounded in the dynamic legacy of Shirley Chisholm, this digital series features micro-commissions from Ngozi Anyanwu, Hope Boykin, Mahogany L. Browne, Dane Figueroa Edidi, Candice Hoyes, Val Jeanty, and Dianne Smith. Their multidisciplinary works will generate community awareness around the national election on November 3, 2020, uplift the legacy of Shirley Chisholm and her peers, and support the current conversation around the power of the vote from the perspective of Black women.

1pm: It Can’t Happen Here National Yiddish Theatre Folksbiene through November 1. A free reading of the 1936 play adapted from Sinclair Lewis’ novel about the election of a fascist demagogue as president of the United States. Dozens 60 actors perform the text in six languages (with English subtitles): English, Yiddish, Spanish, Italian, Turkish and Hebrew

2pm: Exploring Othello in 2020 By Red Bull Theater. Over the course of four Wednesday afternoons, Red Bull Theater will bring together a group of BIPOC theater artists to read and discuss Shakespeare’s Othello with celebrated Shakespeare scholar, Ayanna Thompson.

This series of salon discussions will provide an opportunity for our entire community to explore Othello with BIPOC voices in our current historic moment. As a theater company devoted to revitalizing the classics with a particular focus on Shakespeare and his Jacobean contemporaries, we are thrilled to provide an occasion and space for a communal online experience.

Each week artists Keith Hamilton Cobb, Franchelle Stewart Dorn, Jennifer Ikeda, Anchuli Felicia King, Harry Lennix, Alfredo Narciso, Madeline Sayet, Jessika D. Williams, and Dawn Monique Williams will read a portion of Shakespeare’s play and discuss its intersections with 2020.

3pm: The Show Must Go Online: The Winter’s Tale British actor and director Robert Myles launched The Show Must Go Online, a weekly online reading group—performed by actors via Zoom and live streamed on YouTube—that works through Shakespeare’s plays in the order they were written. Starring Leontes, King of Sicilia – Colin Hurley Paulina – Honey Gabriel, Camillo – Elizabeth Dennehy, Polixenes, King of Bohemia – Andrew Pawarroo, Hermione – Hannah Young, Florizel – Clive Keene, Perdita – Giulia Rose, Autolycus – Stephen Leask, Antigonus – Danann McAleer, Old Shepherd – Melissa Rojas, Clown – Will Gillham, First Lord – Sarah Gruber and Mamillius – Eva Yacobi.

3pm and 8pm: A Touch of the Poet Irish Rep presents a digital production of A Touch of the Poet, Eugene O’Neill’s tale about the immigrant experience and generational aspiration, first performed in 1958. The cast and creative team from Irish Rep’s planned 2020 production, which was postponed due to Covid-19, have reconvened over Zoom to rehearse and reimagine the play for digital presentation.

Directed by Ciarán O’Reilly, with Belle Aykroyd, Ciaran Byrne, Robert Cuccioli, Kate Forbes, Mary McCann, Andy Murray, David O’Hara, Tim Ruddy, David Sitler, and John C. Vennema

Proud and tempestuous Cornelius Melody (Con) owns a run-down inn and tavern near Boston in 1828. Laden with debt, Con clings to his tenuous identity as a landed gentleman and war hero and chastises his wife and daughter for actions that expose the family’s humble Irish origins. When his daughter, Mary, falls in love with a wealthy American guest at their inn, Con’s pride drives him to an explosive reckoning with his true place in the New World.

4pm: SigSpace Summit: Twilight 2020 with Anna Deavere Smith, Dorinne Kondo, and Susan K. Lee By Signature Theatre Company

In this special three-part SigSpace Summit series, Twilight: 2020, Anna Deavere Smith invites guests to have candid conversations about how the protests for the arrests of George Floyd’s killers and resurgence of the Black Lives Matter movement echo the events around the arrest and beating of Rodney King revisited in her play, Twilight: Los Angeles, 1992.

In this final installment, Anna Deavere Smith invites the perspectives of Susan K. Lee and Dorinne Kondo. Click here to sign up.

4pm–9:30pm: Marie’s Crisis Virtual Piano Bar Tonight’s scheduled pianists are James Merillat (@James-Merillat-2) and Franca Vercelloni (@Franca-Vercelloni).

Kristine Opolais

5pm: Metropolitan Opera: Free Student Stream Since her 2013 debut as Magda in La Rondine, Kristine Opolais has become familiar to Met audiences in the works of Giacomo Puccini. In 2016, the soprano’s performances as the title heroine of Dvořák’s Rusalka allowed her to show off another of her signature roles. In a new production by Mary Zimmerman, this classic tale of a water sprite yearning to become a human to find love starts as a whimsical fairytale but quickly develops into a heartbreaking tragedy. On the podium, Sir Mark Elder leads a stirring account of Dvořák’s score, drawing a rich palette of musical colors from the Met Orchestra. Tenor Brandon Jovanovich gives a virile performance as the infatuated Prince, alongside bass Eric Owens as Rusalka’s father, the Water Gnome, and Jamie Barton as the devilish sorceress Ježibaba.

photo by Joan Marcus

6pm: The Death of the Last Black Man in the Whole Entire World AKA the Negro Book of the Dead By Signature Theatre Company 2016 production of The Death of the Last Black Man in the Whole Entire World AKA the Negro Book of the Dead will reunite for a free virtual reading October 27. Written by Pulitzer Prize winner and Signature Residency 1 playwright Suzan-Lori Parks, the presentation is part of SigSpace, the Off-Broadway institution’s online programming.

Directed by Lileana Blain-Cruz, The Death of the Last Black Man… stars Brittany Bellizeare, William Demeritt, Patrena Murray, Reynaldo Piniella, Julian Rozzell, Roslyn Ruff, Mirirai Sithole, David Ryan Smith, 2020 Tony nominee Daniel J. Watts, Jamar Williams, and Amelia Workman.

The performance will premiere at 6 PM ET and will be available to stream on demand through October 31 at 6 PM. Parks, Blain-Cruz, and the cast will participate in a talkback only available immediately following the broadcast.

The Death of the Last Black Man… uses poetry, historical fiction, and biblical references to challenge deep-seated archetypes of the Black experience through the life and repeated death of the last Black man in the world.

6:30pm: Creative Youth Studio By The Old Globe Pam Farr Summer Shakespeare Studio’s next stage, has joined the The Old Globe’s roster of digital programming.

Providing a series of professional development opportunities for youth to advance their creative and professional careers, it aims to reach a broad swath of aspiring thespians, including high school theatre enthusiasts and community members new to our programs.

Participants will explore audition preparation, portfolio building, voice work, dance, and clowning in free weekly one-hour classes, Saturdays at 11:00 AM PT live on The Old Globe Arts Engagement’s Facebook page.

7pm: Evening at the Talk House The New Group through November 29

$25. A reunion reading of the 2017 production of the chilling comedy by Wallace Shawn (my review) about a gathering of old friends, once theater artists, in a dark, dystopian society where their day job is likely to be paid assassin. The starry cast features Matthew Broderick, Jill Eikenberry, John Epperson, Larry Pine, Wallace Shawn, Claudia Shear, Annapurna Sriram and Michael Tucker

7pm: Ogunquit Playhouse: A Very Brady Musical

Tony nominees Gavin Lee and Kerry Butler will play Mike and Carol Brady, respectively, in Ogunquit Playhouse’s virtual production of A Very Brady Musical. The benefit reading will use the The Brady Bunch opening sequence squares format, which has drawn many Zoom comparisons in the COVID era.

The musical follows the Brady kids’ misadventures when they come to the mistaken conclusion that their parents are heading for certain doom: divorce.

A post-show celebration will feature original cast members Barry Williams and Christopher Knight with the musical’s creators.

Rounding out the cast are Klea Blackhurst as Alice, Trista Dollison as Cindy, Celia Hottenstein as Marcia, Diana Huey as Jan, Troy Iwata as Peter, Mason Reeves as Greg, and Anthony Zambito as Bobby. The ensemble will feature Tracy Bidleman, Jason Matthews, Melinda Porto, and Chuck Ragsdale.

Authorized by CBS and created by the offspring and frequent collaborators of The Brady Bunch series creator Sherwood Schwartz, the musical features a book by Lloyd J. Schwartz and Hope Juber, with music and lyrics by Hope Juber and Laurence Juber.

For this presentation, the creative team includes director Richard Israel, music director Ted Arthur, technical director and video designer Jeremy Handelman, and stage manager Rachel A. Zucker. Casting is by Chad Eric Murnane/Binder Casting. A Very Brady Musical is presented with special arrangement from Purple Mountain Productions and Broadway & Beyond Theatricals.

7pm: New York Theatre Barn The Clearwaters / Little Duende

The Clearwaters

Lyrics by Sara Wordsworth

Music by Russ Kaplan

Book by Daniel John Kelley

Featuring Arielle Jacobs and Zoe Manarel

Minnesota. March, 1999. Young mother Bethany Clearwater has just inherited a house in the dilapidated factory town of Oak Pines, where she moves with her troubled teenage daughter Belinda. Bethany plans to finally escape their nomadic past and make a fresh start. But when Belinda, just two months away from graduating high school, runs away on her first day of school, Bethany turns to desperate and ridiculous measures to ensure a bright future for her daughter…and maybe a second chance for herself.

Little Duende

Music and lyrics by Robi Hager

Book and lyrics by Georgina Escobar

Featuring Daniele Hager and Brianna Lopez

In the land of Elflán, life and beauty flourishes. We meet Adelita, an adventurous and curious young elf eager to find what lies beyond the horizon. When the evil spirit of La Mancha kidnaps her mother and destroys her home, Adelita is forced to travel north to the land of the Hadaseñas in hopes of being reunited with her again.

7pm: The Seagull on Sims 4 By New York Theatre Workshop Artist Celine Song (Endlings) attempts to reenact the classic text on 21st century videogame Sims 4 via Twitch. Join us for a durational installation art piece that explores the newly emerging popular form of live—and interactive—performance.

7pm: HERE: The Fortune Teller Seven strangers’ twisted tales are brought to life in this marionette play and woven with haunting music to tell an eerily comic story of fate and fortune. On a dark night, the strangers are invited to the mansion of a deceased millionaire, and learn that their inheritances will be based not on a will, but on the readings of a fortune teller. Each soon meets a gruesome end in this production developed through HERE’s Dream Music puppetry program.

7:30pm: Verdi’s Simon Boccanegra The title ruler of Simon Boccanegra is one of the repertory’s most compelling characters, a 14th-century Doge of Genoa, beset on all sides, juggling political adversaries bent on murder with his love for his long-lost daughter Amelia. In addition to Boccanegra’s searing internal conflict between public duty and private grief, the story offers cloak-and-dagger intrigue, passionate young love, and noble sacrifice—set to an unfailingly dramatic, enveloping score that only Verdi could have created.

8pm: All Balanchine – 2 By New York City Ballet The NYCB season continues with five world premiere ballets filmed in various locations on the Lincoln Center campus and throughout New York City.

Featured choreographers include Sidra Bell, Andrea Miller, Justin Peck, Jamar Roberts, and Pam Tanowitz.

8pm: Playbill Social Selects: At This Theatre By Playbill Take a virtual tour through the historical theaters of Times Square and beyond hosted by the owner of Broadway Up Close, Tim Dolan.

Do you miss hanging out with theatre-loving friends? We do too.

Playbill Social Selects offer a new way for Broadway and theatre fans alike to spend time with one another while enjoying fun, interactive activities themed around theatre!

8pm: Vineyard Theatre: Lessons in Survival Conceived by Marin Ireland, Peter Mark Kendall, Tyler Thomas, Reggie D. White. Directed by Tyler Thomas. Performed by The Commissary with Kyle Beltran, Dan Butler, Helen Cespedes, Adam Chanler-Berat, Kalyne Coleman, Crystal Dickinson, Brandon J. Dirden, Ricardy Fabre, Yonatan Gebeyehu, Peter Gerety, Marin Ireland, Bill Irwin, Peter Mark Kendall, Nicole Lewis, Sevrin Anne Mason, April Matthis, Nana Mensah, Joe Morton, Deirdre O’Connell, Keith Randolph Smith, Ryan Spahn, Chris Stack, Myra Lucretia Taylor, TL Thompson, Nicole Villamil, Victoria Villier, Reggie D. White

8pm Stars in the House Halloween is NOT Cancelled: Hosted by Freestyle Love Supreme co-creator Anthony Veneziale with a special appearance by Elvira, Mistress of the Dark! Guests include Diana DeGarmo, Ace Young, Linda Cho and Eddie Duyos.

8pm: Stage Door Sessions: Beetlejuice By PlaybillBroadway Roulette celebrate Beetlejuice and meet three of the artists who helped the musical thrive on Broadway. Ask questions, interact with other fans, and learn new things about this show that changed Broadway forever. It’s kind of like getting your Playbill signed… without leaving the house!

8:30pm: Spring Awakening Capitol City Theater Company is proud to present its latest production Spring Awakening with both streaming an in-person options.

The winner of eight Tony Awards, including Best Musical, Spring Awakening explores the journey from adolescence to adulthood.

All live performances take place at the Capitol City Theater Companies Studio Located at 1742 N 48th Street in Lincoln, Nebraska, and streamed Nationwide through a partnership with Music Theater International.

8:30pm: Behind the Curtain: Art of Protest By The Old Globe Back by popular demand, Behind the Curtain will premiere a new iteration, Behind the Curtain: Art of Protest, with host and Teaching Artist Kendrick Dial.

He will meet with protest artists to discuss their approach to the creation of innovative and progressive protest art, both installation and performative.

Learn more about the intersection between art and social justice every Wednesday at 5:30 PM PT through November 11.