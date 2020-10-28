What To Watch October 29th To Take Away The Blues

George Street Playhouse: Conscience The original cast of Tony winner Joe DiPietro’s Conscience, previously seen at the George Street Playhouse prior to the shutdown, will reunite for virtual readings October 27-30.

The readings will reunite the original cast—Tony winner Harriet Harris as Senator Margaret Chase Smith, Lee Sellers as Senator Joseph McCarthy, Mark Junek as the strategist William C. Lewis, Jr., and Cathryn Wake as Jean Kerr, McCarthy’s researcher and later his wife. David Saint directs.

On June 1, 1950, Senator Margaret Chase Smith stood on the Senate floor and delivered her “Declaration of Conscience” in a historic moment of political courage.

Mañanaland By The Tank a virtual Instagram experience by Pedro Reyes. The interactive theatre piece explores a utopian future where the social and political conflicts of today are a thing of the past, manifested in a series of augmented reality scavenger hunts (using the Scavengar app) across the five boroughs of New York City, announced bi-weekly through December 8.

For more information, visit TheTank.org. Followers to the @mananaistoday Instagram channel will receive instructions for participating.

Mañanaland brings together a team of writers led by executive producer Johnny G. Lloyd and includes Zizi Majid, Kaaron Briscoe, Katelynn Kenney, and Jason Pizzarello. The creative team also includes experience designers Lorne Svarc and Julia Beabout.

1pm: Zalmen Mlotek’s Living Room Concerts: History Revealed through Yiddish Songs National Yiddish Theatre Folksbiene (Folksbiene)—led by Zalmen Mlotek, Artistic Director, and Dominick Balletta, Executive Director—will present original, dynamic virtual programming as part of its ongoing Folksbiene! LIVE series in September and October, starting with Magda Fishman’s “A Sweet New Year” on September 16th, Budd Mishkin in conversation with Robert Klein on September 23rd, and Zalmen Mlotek’s weekly Living Room Concerts on Thursdays.

4pm–9:30pm: Marie’s Crisis Virtual Piano Bar Tonight’s scheduled pianists are Alex Barylski (@Alexander-Barylski) and Adam Michael Tilford (@Adam-Tilford-1).

5:30pm: ¡Gárgola! MCC’s Live Labs $7 In this play by Omar Vélez Meléndez , the townspeople of Barceloneta deep in Puerto Rican countryside are witnessing something paranormal. Is it real? The cast features Vélez Meléndez, Andrés López-Alicea, Willie Denton, Maricelis Galanes, Beatriz Miranda, Sophia Ramos, and Cristina Soler.

6pm: Classic Conversations: Anika Noni Rose By Classic Stage Company. The series continues with Tony winner Anika Noni Rose (Caroline, or Change; Carmen Jones at CSC).

6pm: Here We Are Theatre for One Every Thursday starting today, Christine Jones’ company will offer one-on-one performances of “micro-plays” by the following eight playwrights: Jaclyn Backhaus, Lydia R. Diamond, Lynn Nottage, Stacey Rose, Nikkole Salter, DeLanna Studi, Regina Taylor, and Carmelita Tropicana. Each audience member signs up for a specific date and time and then gets to see at least one play, performed live! You need to sign up here in advance and to learn details.

7pm: A Touch of the Poet Irish Rep presents a digital production of A Touch of the Poet, Eugene O’Neill’s tale about the immigrant experience and generational aspiration, first performed in 1958. The cast and creative team from Irish Rep’s planned 2020 production, which was postponed due to Covid-19, have reconvened over Zoom to rehearse and reimagine the play for digital presentation.

Directed by Ciarán O’Reilly, with Belle Aykroyd, Ciaran Byrne, Robert Cuccioli, Kate Forbes, Mary McCann, Andy Murray, David O’Hara, Tim Ruddy, David Sitler, and John C. Vennema

Proud and tempestuous Cornelius Melody (Con) owns a run-down inn and tavern near Boston in 1828. Laden with debt, Con clings to his tenuous identity as a landed gentleman and war hero and chastises his wife and daughter for actions that expose the family’s humble Irish origins. When his daughter, Mary, falls in love with a wealthy American guest at their inn, Con’s pride drives him to an explosive reckoning with his true place in the New World.

7pm: Aunt Dan and Lemon through November 29 $25. A reunion reading of Wallace Shawn’s political horror story, in which Lemon looks back on her relationship with her captivating Aunt Dan, and conjures for us, in a most personal way, the terrifying allure of cruelty, and the enduring appeal of political strongmen. The cast features Kristen Johnston as “Aunt Dan” and Lili Taylor as “Lemon,” with Marcia Stephanie Blake, Liam Craig, Isaach De Bankole, Melissa Errico, Carlos Leon, Emily Cass McDonnell, Brooke Sunny Moriber, Maulik Pancholy, Stephen Park and Bill Sage,

7pm: Shakin’ the Blues Away: A Virtual Gala Concert for Goodspeed featuring the stars of Goodspeed and Broadway performing beloved songs from classic musicals. Since no event would be uniquely Goodspeed without the iconic gem of a theater, stars will perform on the Opera House stage and in various surprising locations throughout the historic theater.

This star-studded night of song and dance will include Klea Blackhurst, Bryan Thomas Hunt, Gizel Jiménez, Rashidra Scott, Kelly Sheehan, Alysha Umphress, Nicholas Ward, and more.

The evening will also feature work by music director Adam Souza and chorographer Kelli Barclay.

7pm: Quarantine Cabaret and Cocktails produced and hosted by entertainer and LML Music founder, Lee Lessack, and actor and frequent SNL regular, Robert Bannon. The duo hosts a star-studded group of performers every week with laughs, music, and stories.

7pm: Good Goods by Christina Anderson Paula Vogel’s Bard at the Gate

7:30pm: The Journey of Funny Lifestage, Inc. The latest in the weekly solo series, Totally True Things: A Socially Conscious Storytelling Show, Vernon Payne details his life as a Brooklyn-born comedian and his struggles with the depression that comes with it

7:30pm: John Adams’s Nixon in China President Nixon’s controversial 1972 visit with Chairman Mao in Beijing might seem an unlikely candidate for an operatic retelling, but in the inspired hands of composer John Adams, the meeting of politics and music not only works, it feels essential. The Met’s landmark staging brought together a host of modern luminaries, including director Peter Sellars and choreographer Mark Morris, who vividly capture the tense mood of the historical moment. A must-see for those who like their opera thought provoking, sensational, and true to life.

8pm: All Balanchine – 2 By New York City Ballet The NYCB season continues with five world premiere ballets filmed in various locations on the Lincoln Center campus and throughout New York City.

Featured choreographers include Sidra Bell, Andrea Miller, Justin Peck, Jamar Roberts, and Pam Tanowitz.

8pm: Stars in the House NBC’s “Connecting” with guests Otmara Marrero, Shakina Nayfack, Keith Powell, Ely Henry, Jill Knox and Parvesh Cheena

8pm: I Put A Spell On You: The Sanderson Sisters Break The Internet By Broadway Cares A pandemic won’t stop the Sanderson Sisters. Jay Armstrong Johnson will headline a virtual edition of his annual I Put a Spell on You concert, inspired by the cult favorite Halloween film Hocus Pocus. The free stream, set for October 29, will rally for donations to Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS.

Johnson (On the Town, The Phantom of the Opera) will once again take on the role of head witch Winifred (played on screen by Bette Midler), with Allison Robinson and Amanda Williams Ware joining him as sisters Sarah and Mary, respectively.

The show, subtitled The Sanderson Sisters Break the Internet, follows the trio of witches as they recruit a handful of iconic pop culture villains for their devious plot, with full production numbers along the way. The performance was filmed last month at The Mansion Inn and Home Made Theater in Saratoga Springs, New York, under COVID-19 protocols.

Guests include Nick Rashad Burroughs, Drew Gehling, J. Harrison Ghee, Todrick Hall, Robyn Hurder, Julia Mattison, Eva Noblezada, Ahmad Simmons, and Will Swenson, as well as drag stars Bob The Drag Queen, Kizha Carr, Marti Gould Cummings, Peachez, and Alexis Michelle.

8:30pm: Spring Awakening Capitol City Theater Company is proud to present its latest production Spring Awakening with both streaming an in-person options.

The winner of eight Tony Awards, including Best Musical, Spring Awakening explores the journey from adolescence to adulthood.

All live performances take place at the Capitol City Theater Companies Studio Located at 1742 N 48th Street in Lincoln, Nebraska, and streamed Nationwide through a partnership with Music Theater International.

8:30pm: Vineyard Theatre: Lessons in Survival Each week, a group of actors and director Tyler Thomas will explore material not seen in other episodes, working on it and talking candidly about the content and the process.

Interviews: Miles Davis (1988), Muhammed Ali/Nikki Giovanni (1971), Joan Baez (1984), Pete Seeger (2006)

Featuring: Crystal Dickinson, Peter Gerety, Jennifer Ikeda, Peter Mark Kendall, TL Thompson, Nicole Villamil, and others

8:30pm: Community Voices: Comedy Writing By The Old Globe Crowd-favorite playwriting workshop Community Voices will premiere Community Voices: Comedy Writing. Hosted by Katherine Harroff, participants will work on comedic performance.

9pm: Act Out: Vote2020 Tony-nominated playwright Danai Gurira, two-time Tony-winning director Stephen Daldry, and two-time Pulitzer Prize winner Lynn Nottage will present Act Out: Vote2020, a series of short, new monologues and songs October 29 at 9 PM ET.

Participating writers include Luis Alfaro, Ngozi Anyanwu, Will Arbery, Jocelyn Bioh, Lady Dane Figueroa Edidi, Gurira, Ryan J. Haddad, David Henry Hwang, Lisa Kron, Tarell Alvin McCraney, Nottage, Martha Redbone, Heidi Schreck, and Rhiana Yazzie, with direction by Daldry, Saheem Ali, Lileana Blain-Cruz, Steve H. Broadnax III, Lila Neugebauer, Leigh Silverman, and Whitney White. Christopher Wheeldon choreographs.

Act Out: Vote2020 will be performed by Yvette Nicole Brown, Ryan J. Haddad, Tonia Jo Hall, Brian Tyree Henry, Lloyd Knight, Sandra Oh, DeLanna Studi, and Ephraim Skyes.

Partnering with regional theatres across the country—as well as with Theatre Communications Group, National New Play Network, and the Consortium of Asian American Theaters & Artists—each participating theatre will provide voting information specific to their state, assisted by When We All Vote, the nonprofit, nonpartisan organization launched by Michelle Obama.

Participating theatres include Alabama Shakespeare Festival, Alliance Theater, San Francisco’s American Conservatory Theater, Alley Theatre, Arena Stage, Baltimore Center Stage, California Shakespeare Theater, Center Theatre Group, Cleveland Playhouse, Dallas Theater Center, East West Players, Guthrie Theater, Horizon Theatre Company, La Jolla Playhouse, Long Wharf Theatre, Mixed Blood Theatre Company, New Native Theatre, New Repertory Theater, Oregon Shakespeare Festival, Pittsburgh Public Theater, Plan-B Theatre Company, The Public Theater, Repertory Theatre of St. Louis, Syracuse Stage, Trustus Theatre, and Woolly Mammoth Theatre Company.