What To Watch October 2nd To Take Away The Blues

Lights Out and Oh, This is Rich Mile Square theater A thirty-minute double bill Lights Out by Audley Puglisi, two friends meet online to share ghost stories deep into the night. In Oh, This is Rich! by Kevin R. Free, it’s 2024 and a conspiracy theorist is reluctantly logging onto Zoom, where he meets the famous Q of conspiracy lore. But who, or what, Q really is turns his world upside down.

12pm: Peanut Butter Jams is a half-hour interactive living room concert/music class, designed to entertain and teach kids from the comfort of their own homes. Brought to you by Broadway performers Lilli Wosk and Brad Standley, PBJams is high-quality fun for the whole family.

12pm: Lang Lang

2pm: The Shows Must Go On!: Michael Ball: Past & Present Join Michael Ball as he celebrates twenty five years in show business with an unforgettable performance at the Royal Albert Hall.

The star performs a number of stage favorites including “Gethsemane” from Jesus Christ Superstar, “Empty Chairs At Empty Tables” from Les Misérables, and “Tell Me It’s Not True” from Blood Brothers).

3pm: 60-MINUTE SPECIAL #7 Crystal, Axel From Cirque du Soleil Enjoy some of the best live show moments of Crystal and Axel, the very first on ice productions from Cirque du Soleil, and discover a new kind of performance as Cirque du Soleil meets the ice to defy all expectations.

3pm: The Debrief: Nate Corddry By Play-PerView This 30-minute chat series features writers, directors, and performers who have worked on past Play-PerView productions discussing the unique attirbutes of making theater in the digital space.

3pm: Unknown Legacies: Black Playwrights in America The DG and the DLDF are proud to welcome professors William Maxwell, Mary Helen Washington, and William J. Harris to discuss playwrights Amiri Baraka, Alice Childress, Claude McKay, Lorraine Hansberry, and Richard Wright, and why they are not part of the theatrical canon as we know it today.

This webinar is part of Banned Together 2020, a series of events highlighting BIPOC writers whose works have previously been left out of cultural conversations, put together by The Dramatists Guild’s Legal Defense Fund and the Guild’s Political Engagement Initiative

4pm–9:30pm: Marie’s Crisis Virtual Piano Bar

5pm: Julie Halston: Virtual Halston Broadway actress/comedienne Julie Halston is coming to a laptop near you! After ranting and raving on stages and cocktail parties, the comedy queen will launch “Virtual Halston,” a weekly half-hour gab-fest spotlighting her famous friends. This week’s guests Bebe Winans.

5pm: Antigone in Ferguson Theater of War an intense and provocative adaptation of Sophocles tragedy in response to the 2014 death of Michael Brown, by a company founded by Bryan Doerries that uses classical plays to prompt community discussions about urgent issues. The cast this time features Tracie Thoms, Jason Isaacs, De-Rance Blaylock, Duane Foster, Willie Woodmore, Nyasha Hatendi, Marjolaine Goldsmith, Jumaane Williams, and The Antigone in Ferguson Choir. Requires advance reservations.

7pm: Joe Mantello, Jim Parsons, Matt Bomer, Zachary Quinto, Talk The Boys in the Band By 92 Y The director and select cast members from the Tony-winning revival and Netflix film adaptation of Mart Crowley’s play will join a 92nd Street Y digital panel October 2 at 7 PM ET. The free event will explore how they adapted the work for the screen, its continued importance 50 years after it premiered, stories from behind the scenes, and more.

7pm: Do Lord Remember Me New Federal Theater. The first of the company’s Octoberfest, a month-long series of Friday-night readings of past productions that illuminate social injustice in America, this play by James DeJongh is based on 1930s recordings of interviews with former slaves in Virginia.

7pm: Help Wanted Elemental Women’s Productions. Virtual reading of Agyeiwaa Asante’s play about a young educated couple in a troubled marriage who hire a sexual surrogate.

7:30: Mozart’s Don Giovanni Imbuing the familiar Don Juan myth with a captivating combination of comedy, seductiveness, danger, and damnation, Mozart created an enduring masterpiece that has been a cornerstone of the repertory since its 1787 premiere. The opera offers a rare opportunity for two baritones to star alongside one another as the title Lothario and his faithful yet conflicted servant, Leporello, as well as three memorable female roles—multifaceted women who both suffer the Don’s abuses and plot their revenge.

7:30pm: Horizon Theatre: Completeness What happens when brain and heart collide? Two grad students might have the answer, if they can look up from their research long enough to find out. By Tony-Award-Winning playwright Itamar Moses (The Band’s Visit)

8pm: The Tribute Artist By Primary Stages59E59. Primary Stages continues its fall virtual programming with The Tribute Artist by Charles Busch. The show features Busch as an out-of-work female impersonator who, when his elderly landlady dies in her sleep, takes on her identity in order to hang on to her valuable Greenwich Village townhouse.

This ‘perfect’ scheme goes awry and leads to a path of twists and reversals plotted by an eccentric rogues gallery of outrageous schemers with Mary Bacon, Julie Halston, Keira Keeley, Carole Monferdini, and Jonathan Walker

8pm: Rhinoceros City Garage. The California theater company’s streaming of its 2007 production of Eugene Ionesco 1957 absurdist play where citizens suddenly become jungle animals.

Hughes staged her final performances of Belfast Blues at The Lyric Theatre in a 2019 co-production presented by herself, Brassneck Theatre Company, and the Lyric Theatre as part of West Belfast’s Féile an Phobail. Irish Repertory Theatre will open its digital fall season with the never-before-seen video captured last year during those final performances of this autobiographical play.

The stage production of Belfast Blues is directed by Emmy winner Carol Kane.

8pm: Jack Was Kind All for One Theater Through October 10

Tracy Thorne wrote and performs this “intimate, confessional play examines long-seated issues of privilege and complicity.” The production will be presented live on Zoom, four times a week, Wednesday-Saturday through October 10 for limited audiences.

8pm: MIT’s Playwrights Lab: G@M3R GRIL by Jordan Tappa ’21 Samantha is a professional gamer fighting for her place in a community that fails to accept her. But are her days playing online an escape from issues closer to home? This play is inspired by real stories of misogyny in online gaming communities.

Directed by José Zayas, with Nina Grollman, Noah Robbins, McKinley Belcher III, Christopher Livingston, and Alex Breaux and stage managed by Marci Skolnick

Erika Henningsen, Ashley Park, Taylor Louderman, Kate Rockwell. Photo Credit: Joan Marcus.

8pm: Stars in the House: Mean Girl Day Eve with Erika Henningsen, Kate Rockwell, Grey Henson and Taylor Louderman.

9pm: Word Up! Word Up! joins The Old Globe’s online roster of programming. More of a gathering than a show or a class, Word Up! is a digital opportunity for community members to connect with each other.

Every Friday night, join Arts Engagement Programs Manager and host Laura Zablit for a fun, festive word-based collaboration between audience and artist. This Mad Libs–style communal storytelling will feature a new performing artist every week, as well as special community guests from around San Diego.

Together, they will create opportunities for viewers to learn from and participate in their art form, creating accessible art in real time. Art forms on offer may include spoken word, rap, puppetry, singing, and more, often with bilingual and multicultural elements.