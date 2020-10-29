What To Watch October 30th To Take Away The Blue

George Street Playhouse: Conscience The original cast of Tony winner Joe DiPietro’s Conscience, previously seen at the George Street Playhouse prior to the shutdown, will reunite for virtual readings October 27-30.

The readings will reunite the original cast—Tony winner Harriet Harris as Senator Margaret Chase Smith, Lee Sellers as Senator Joseph McCarthy, Mark Junek as the strategist William C. Lewis, Jr., and Cathryn Wake as Jean Kerr, McCarthy’s researcher and later his wife. David Saint directs.

On June 1, 1950, Senator Margaret Chase Smith stood on the Senate floor and delivered her “Declaration of Conscience” in a historic moment of political courage.

St. Ann’s Warehouse: Donmar Shakespeare Trilogy Binge-watch all three films (Julius Caesar, Henry IV & The Tempest) any time during the Marathon weekend.

Innocent Dreams Austin Scott, who plays Joe Scott in Broadway’s Girl From the North Country, will be heard in the new radio play Innocent Dreams.

Scott, who also starred in the title role of Broadway’s Hamilton, will play Davontae Sanford, who was arrested at 14 and coerced into a false confession for a quadruple homicide. He subsequently spent nearly nine years in prison before being exonerated.

The radio play, named after Davontae’s non-profit organization, tells his story through interviews, found texts, and poetry.

Adapted and directed by Megan Rivkin, the cast also includes Alexa Cepeda and Austyn Williamson with original music by Chaundre Hall-Broomfield, sound design by Ramon Fernandes, and artwork by visual artist Taliq Tillman.

Innocent Dreams, which serves as a call to action for change in the criminal justice system, will be available to stream for free on Spotify, Apple Music, Podcasts, YouTube, and Soundcloud October 30.

3pm: A Touch of the Poet Irish Rep presents a digital production of A Touch of the Poet, Eugene O’Neill’s tale about the immigrant experience and generational aspiration, first performed in 1958. The cast and creative team from Irish Rep’s planned 2020 production, which was postponed due to Covid-19, have reconvened over Zoom to rehearse and reimagine the play for digital presentation.

Directed by Ciarán O’Reilly, with Belle Aykroyd, Ciaran Byrne, Robert Cuccioli, Kate Forbes, Mary McCann, Andy Murray, David O’Hara, Tim Ruddy, David Sitler, and John C. Vennema

Proud and tempestuous Cornelius Melody (Con) owns a run-down inn and tavern near Boston in 1828. Laden with debt, Con clings to his tenuous identity as a landed gentleman and war hero and chastises his wife and daughter for actions that expose the family’s humble Irish origins. When his daughter, Mary, falls in love with a wealthy American guest at their inn, Con’s pride drives him to an explosive reckoning with his true place in the New World.

4pm–9:30pm: Marie’s Crisis Virtual Piano Bar

5pm: Virtual Halston: Bill Irwin Broadway actress/comedienne Julie Halston is coming to a laptop near you! After ranting and raving on stages and cocktail parties, the comedy queen continues her Virtual Halston series, a weekly hourlong gab-fest spotlighting her famous friends.

Virtual Halston is produced by Ruby Locknar and Jim Caruso, with animation and artwork by B.T Whitehill.

LaTanya Richardson Jackson

7pm: New Federal Theatre: Stories About the Old Days the acclaimed 1986 drama about hidden secrets, written by Bill Harris, directed by LaTanya Richardson Jackson. Featuring Michael Potts and Pauletta Washington. Narrator Beethovan Oden

Christina Bianco

7pm: Christina Bianco: Crown Control Her new concert, “Crown Control,” features a special chat and will then be on-demand for 30 days on BroadwayWorld.Events. The “Radio Free Birdland” Concert Series will be presented on the BroadwayWorld Events streaming platform. Longtime Birdland staffers Ryan Paternite produces and directs and Jim Caruso serves as producer. With the help of the inimitable Brian Nash, Christina Bianco will channel your favorite vocalists through her uncanny impressions, versatile vocals, & spontaneous ‘unlikely interpretations.’

Fresh off her star turn as Fanny Brice in Paris, viewers can expect some Funny Girl classics, reinvented pop, standards and show tunes. Bianco captured international acclaim as a YouTube sensation with her ‘diva’ impression videos, gaining over 25 million views.

7pm: Shiner Play-PerView $5-$50. A grunge rock love story set in the spring of 1994, when two outcast teens (Susannah Perkins and Paul Pontrelli) make a pact to die happy. All they need to do before jumping off the 101 overpass is see Nirvana live in concert, but their plans are threatened by a first kiss, a restraining order, and Kurt Cobain’s ailing health.

7pm: LAO at Home: Living Room Recital By LA Opera Tenor Frederick Ballentine (an alumnus of the young artist program) partners with mezzo-soprano Fleur Barron and pianist Kunal Lahiry for a Halloween recital featuring songs that are creepy, kooky, mysterious and spooky—along with the hair-raising final scene of Carmen.

7:30pm: Pinching Pennies with Penny Marshall By New York Theatre Workshop America’s unfolding trilogy of tragedy has a stopgap and its name is Penny Marshall. She doesn’t want you to survive this pandemic. She wants you to thrive this pandemic.

Hi and welcome to Pinching Pennies with Penny Marshall, an EXTREMELY limited series of financial advice Zoom webinars for OnlyFans content creators, InstaCart executives, and the cleaning staff of a clandestine TikTok Hype House McMansion.

Over the course of three episodes you will learn how to balance a pandemic budget, whether or not you qualify for Penny’s sliding scale, and who to talk to if you need to escape the country.

Interwoven/intertwerked into these Master Classes is a cohesive overarching and affecting narrative about this person who is not and will never be Penny Marshall.

7:30: Mussorgsky’s Boris Godunov Widely considered the composer’s masterpiece, yet subject to revision by more than one famous successor (among them Rimsky-Korsakov and Shostakovich, many of whose “improvements” have since fallen out of style), Mussorgsky’s historical opera covers the turbulent interregnum period of early 17th-century Russia, when the title tsar, his son, and a Polish pretender to the throne were all jockeying for power. The resulting opera is nothing short of magnificent: a colossal vehicle for a star bass with King Lear-level acting chops, an exceptional cast of more than a dozen principals, and a bejeweled, bell-heavy coronation scene unequalled in the repertoire.

7:30: Typhoid Mary By Barrington Stage Company Barrington Stage Company has tapped two-time Tony winner Judith Ivey, T.R. Knight, Joe Morton, Kate MacCluggage, Frances Evans, and Matthew Penn to star in a virtual reading of Mark St. Germain’s Typhoid Mary. The play premiered at BSC in 2018 in a production directed by Penn. Typhoid Mary will be filmed in advance with the cast performing remotely. Screenings will take place October 30–31 at 7:30 PM ET. Click here for tickets.

8pm: All Balanchine – 2 By New York City Ballet The NYCB season continues with five world premiere ballets filmed in various locations on the Lincoln Center campus and throughout New York City.

Featured choreographers include Sidra Bell, Andrea Miller, Justin Peck, Jamar Roberts, and Pam Tanowitz.

8pm and 10pm: Basement Broadway On Demand and JDN Theatricals will stream the 2019 premiere of Gunnar Montana’s immersive dance and horror production Basement for a string of four broadcasts; it will then be available to rent on demand beginning November 1.

The work was seen last year at Philadelphia Fringe Festival. Starring are Danielle Curica, Jessica Daley, Frank Leone, Stephi Lyneice, and Kelly Trevlyn.

8pm: Dracula Radio Play, Starring Norm Lewis Tony nominee Norm Lewis (The Gershwins’ Porgy and Bess, The Phantom of the Opera) will play Count Dracula in Dracula, the debut production from the immersive audio entertainment company Resounding.

Resounding Creative Director Steve Wargo penned the adaptation of Orson Welles’ radio play.

Lewis will be joined by Lindsay Nicole Chambers as Mina Murray, Siho Ellsmore as Lucy Westenra, Chris Renfro as Jonathan Harker, Dick Terhune as Prof. Van Helsing, Stuart Williams as Dr. Seward, and John Stimac.

The audio play, suggested by Welles’ 1938 radio adaptation, will use new technology to create a 360-degree soundscape of howls, bats, screams, creaky floors, slamming doors, and everything else that goes bump in the night.

8pm: War of the Worlds, Starring Jason Tam Keen Company’s 2020–2021 season, featuring a series of broadcasts, will launch October 30 at 8 PM ET with Howard Koch’s adaptation of War of the Worlds, made popular by the late Orson Welles. Initial casting includes Jason Tam (Be More Chill), Arnie Burton, Morgan Siobhan Green, and Khiry Walker. The production will feature original music by Paul Brill, and a talkback with the artists will follow the performance.

8pm: Stars in the House Join in watching “In Search of the Sanderson Sisters: A Hocus Pocus Hulaween Takeover,” Bette Midler’s annual fundraising gala in support of the New York Restoration Project. It’s virtual this year. Buy your tickets here!

8:30pm: Spring Awakening Capitol City Theater Company is proud to present its latest production Spring Awakening with both streaming an in-person options.

The winner of eight Tony Awards, including Best Musical, Spring Awakening explores the journey from adolescence to adulthood.

All live performances take place at the Capitol City Theater Companies Studio Located at 1742 N 48th Street in Lincoln, Nebraska, and streamed Nationwide through a partnership with Music Theater International.

9pm: Ecclesiastes: The Circus of Life Adrianna Hicks, Amanda Jane Cooper, Antoine L. Smith, Eryn LeCroy, and more take part in a one-night cabaret show that delves into the human experience of the pursuit for meaning, purpose and satisfaction with the backdrop being the whimsy, fantasy and illusion of circus life.

Ecclesiastes: The Circus of Life is written by Dustin Ceithamer.

9pm: Word Up! Word Up! joins The Old Globe’s online roster of programming. More of a gathering than a show or a class, Word Up! is a digital opportunity for community members to connect with each other.

Every Friday night, join Arts Engagement Programs Manager and host Laura Zablit for a fun, festive word-based collaboration between audience and artist. This Mad Libs–style communal storytelling will feature a new performing artist every week, as well as special community guests from around San Diego.

Together, they will create opportunities for viewers to learn from and participate in their art form, creating accessible art in real time. Art forms on offer may include spoken word, rap, puppetry, singing, and more, often with bilingual and multicultural elements.