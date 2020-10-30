What To Watch October 31st To Take Away The Blues

12pm: Star Studio: Chad Burris By Cape Playhouse teaches a class on dissecting and performing monologues. This episode: Learn the tricks of landing a laugh on Halloween with Chad Burris of Broadway’s Frozen and Mean Girls.

3pm: A Touch of the Poet Irish Rep presents a digital production of A Touch of the Poet, Eugene O’Neill’s tale about the immigrant experience and generational aspiration, first performed in 1958. The cast and creative team from Irish Rep’s planned 2020 production, which was postponed due to Covid-19, have reconvened over Zoom to rehearse and reimagine the play for digital presentation.

Directed by Ciarán O’Reilly, with Belle Aykroyd, Ciaran Byrne, Robert Cuccioli, Kate Forbes, Mary McCann, Andy Murray, David O’Hara, Tim Ruddy, David Sitler, and John C. Vennema

Proud and tempestuous Cornelius Melody (Con) owns a run-down inn and tavern near Boston in 1828. Laden with debt, Con clings to his tenuous identity as a landed gentleman and war hero and chastises his wife and daughter for actions that expose the family’s humble Irish origins. When his daughter, Mary, falls in love with a wealthy American guest at their inn, Con’s pride drives him to an explosive reckoning with his true place in the New World.

4pm: 44th Annual Village Halloween Costume Ball Theater for the New City (TNC) present this storied celebration again this year for the 44th time, but virtually. An evening of Halloween cabaret theater is planned, with six hours of performances to be broadcast October 31 from 6 PM for general audiences and 4 to 6 PM for young people.

5pm: Joyce Theater: State of Darkness Choreographer Molissa Fenley’s celebrated solo work, State of Darkness, finds new life at The Joyce Theater this fall, performed by a new generation of New York’s acclaimed dancers. Our audiences are virtually invited to watch this unique collection of solo performances of Fenley’s tour de force work, broadcast live each weekend from The Joyce stage.

Originally commissioned by the American Dance Festival in 1988, State of Darkness challenges Stravinsky’s cacophonous “Le Sacre du Printemps” (The Rite of Spring) with an intense 35-minute solo performance of relentless fervency, technical precision, and fearless abandon. Fenley reimagined the commanding score as the sonic landscape for a solo journey, rather than the usual ensemble interpretations.

Jared Brown; Lloyd Knight of Martha Graham Dance Company; Sara Mearns of the New York City Ballet; Shamel Pitts, former Batsheva Dance Company member; Annique Roberts of Ronald K. Brown/EVIDENCE; Cassandra Trenary of American Ballet Theatre; and Michael Trusnovec of Paul Taylor American Dance Company.

7pm: The Nightmare Before Christmas Benefit Concert A concert version of the cult favorite Disney film The Nightmare Before Christmas will benefit the Lymphoma Research Foundation and The Actors Fund.

Presented by Aladdin Tony winner James Monroe Iglehart in cooperation with Tim Burton, Danny Elfman, and Disney Music Group, the virtual event will feature Iglehart as well as Adrienne Warren, Danny Burstein, Rafael Casal, Nik Walker, Lesli Margherita, and Rob McClure.

7pm: A Blue Moon Study by O-die Ars Nova. A 45-minute show created by Lim. As the veil slims this Holy Eve, absorb live footage of O-die’s full moon reading. Who’s O-die? a voice, a monster… Imagine the essence of Walter Mercado filtered into a deformed Octopus-elder with a British accent, and you’ve imagined O-die.

7:30: Typhoid Mary By Barrington Stage Company Barrington Stage Company has tapped two-time Tony winner Judith Ivey, T.R. Knight, Joe Morton, Kate MacCluggage, Frances Evans, and Matthew Penn to star in a virtual reading of Mark St. Germain’s Typhoid Mary. The play premiered at BSC in 2018 in a production directed by Penn. Typhoid Mary will be filmed in advance with the cast performing remotely. Screenings will take place October 30–31 at 7:30 PM ET. Click here for tickets.

7:30: John Corigliano’s The Ghosts of Versailles Commissioned by the Met in 1980, John Corigliano’s The Ghosts of Versailles takes as its jumping-off point Beaumarchais’s La Mère Coupable (The Guilty Mother), the final entry in the trilogy of plays that began with The Barber of Seville and The Marriage of Figaro. But in a triumph of imagination, Corigliano and librettist William M. Hoffmann set their scene in an otherworldly version of Louis XVI’s court, populated by the ghosts of familiar figures such as Marie Antoinette, Count Almaviva, Figaro and Susanna, and Beaumarchais himself. Despite the modern twist, however, the opera revels in the same intrigues and hijinks that turn the gears of Mozart’s and Rossini’s earlier Beaumarchais adaptations.

8pm: All Balanchine – 2 By New York City Ballet The NYCB season continues with five world premiere ballets filmed in various locations on the Lincoln Center campus and throughout New York City.

Featured choreographers include Sidra Bell, Andrea Miller, Justin Peck, Jamar Roberts, and Pam Tanowitz.

8pm: Dracula Radio Play, Starring Norm Lewis Tony nominee Norm Lewis (The Gershwins’ Porgy and Bess, The Phantom of the Opera) will play Count Dracula in Dracula, the debut production from the immersive audio entertainment company Resounding.

Resounding Creative Director Steve Wargo penned the adaptation of Orson Welles’ radio play.

Lewis will be joined by Lindsay Nicole Chambers as Mina Murray, Siho Ellsmore as Lucy Westenra, Chris Renfro as Jonathan Harker, Dick Terhune as Prof. Van Helsing, Stuart Williams as Dr. Seward, and John Stimac.

The audio play, suggested by Welles’ 1938 radio adaptation, will use new technology to create a 360-degree soundscape of howls, bats, screams, creaky floors, slamming doors, and everything else that goes bump in the night.

8pm: Macbeth: A Surround Sound Experiment Shakespeare’s tale of political ambition re-imagined as a virtual, immersive auditory experience. Directed and adapted by Joseph Discher, the audio event, featuring an immersive soundscape by Will Padilla, is designed to be listened to by candlelight with headphones.

Recorded in isolation over 24 hours, the cast features Tamara Tunie, Laila Robins, Derek Wilson, Joel de la Fuente, Robert Cuccioli, Geoffrey Owens, Jacob Cogman, Sean Hudock, Rocío Mendez, Tim Nicolai, Mandy Olsen, Shane Taylor, Patrick Toon, and Jeorge Bennett Watson. The production manager is Denise Cardarelli.

8pm: New York Neo-Futurists: HalloWrench a monthly collection of Neo-Futurist digital experiments presented in random order. As Neo-Futurists, we still are who we are, where we are, doing what we’re doing. The main difference? You can join us wherever you are. In your house. On the road. In the bathtub. We won’t tell. If you’ve seen The Infinite Wrench, our award-winning, ever-changing attempt to perform 30 plays in an hour, you know that if you’ve seen the show once, you’ve seen the show ONCE! With CyberWrench, we expand beyond the theater and invite you to come play with us.

8pm and 10pm: Basement Broadway On Demand and JDN Theatricals will stream the 2019 premiere of Gunnar Montana’s immersive dance and horror production Basement for a string of four broadcasts; it will then be available to rent on demand beginning November 1.

The work was seen last year at Philadelphia Fringe Festival. Starring are Danielle Curica, Jessica Daley, Frank Leone, Stephi Lyneice, and Kelly Trevlyn.