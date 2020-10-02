What To Watch October 3rd To Take Away The Blues

Working Title: The Talking Circles By New York Theatre Workshop Martha Redbone and Aaron Whitby’s vision is to create a song cycle that is set during the pandemic summers of 1920 and 2020 in New York City. In both time periods it’s a day of protest. The worlds collapse into each other in songs and scenes from a variety of perspectives in reaction to the experiences of pandemics, systemic racism and battles for political self-determination. In the traditional culture of the Woodland American Indian nations, talking circles generate a continuum of hope where people are committed to helping each another and to each other’s healing.

12pm: Star Studio: Andrew Keenan-Bolger By Cape Playhouse From the Cape Playhouse comes Star Studio, a series of online theatre master classes taught by some of the best Broadway has to offer.

All classes will run approximately 90 minutes to two hours and will have limited capacity to facilitate true, individualized attention from the Broadway instructors.

This episode: Andrew Keenan-Bolger (Newsies, Tuck Everlasting) offers a course on how to nail a Broadway audition.

2pm and 8pm: The Tribute Artist By Primary Stages59E59. Primary Stages continues its fall virtual programming with The Tribute Artist by Charles Busch. The show features Busch as an out-of-work female impersonator who, when his elderly landlady dies in her sleep, takes on her identity in order to hang on to her valuable Greenwich Village townhouse.

This ‘perfect’ scheme goes awry and leads to a path of twists and reversals plotted by an eccentric rogues gallery of outrageous schemers with Mary Bacon, Julie Halston, Keira Keeley, Carole Monferdini, and Jonathan Walker

3pm: Play-PerView: Title and Deed A reunion reading of Obie and Drama Desk Award winner Will Eno’s Title and Deed, starring Conor Lovett and directed by Judy Hegarty Lovett.

In Title and Deed, a funny and touching meditation on mortality, loneliness, and innocence, a nameless traveler from a far off place searches for connection and solace in an unknown country.

3pm: Dramatists Play Service: The Party Hop takes place on a Saturday night three years into quarantine. Three college sophomores, Ava, Emma, and Nancy, bounce from virtual party to virtual party in what is now a typical night *out.* However, when Emma and Nancy discover that Ava has not yet had her first kiss, they insist that tonight must be the night. Their given circumstances complicate this, but sometimes… it’s nice to have a dream.

Beanie Feldstein (Lady Bird), Tony winner Ben Platt (Dear Evan Hansen), Ayo Edebiri (Big Mouth), Ashley Park (Mean Girls), Kaitlyn Dever (Unbelievable), and Catherine Cohen (Seek Treatment) with Molly Gordon (Alice by Heart), Francesca Carpanini (All My Sons), Kathryn Gallagher (Jagged Little Pill), Olivia Puckett (Dear Evan Hansen), Max Sheldon (Monsterland), Noah Galvin (Dear Evan Hansen), Hannah Zipperman, Julian Silver, Allie Levitan, Sam Alper, Zoe Worth, Chloe Searcy, and Anna Romanoff.

Josh Margolin directs with music by Kathryn Gallagher and David Thompson.

4pm: Josh Groban: Greatest Broadway Songs Groban will take fans on a virtual concert “tour” this fall with three new, intimate concerts filmed in-person and live streamed directly to audiences.

To kick off the series, Josh will perform a concert of Broadway favorites in October. In November, Josh will perform a concert celebrating his brand new album, Harmony, which will be released the same month. And on December 19, join Josh for his first-ever holiday concert.

In June, Josh did his first livestream concert with high-quality sound and lighting that was streamed to 63 countries around the world.

John Lloyd Young

6pm: John Lloyd Young in Concert By The Space Las Vegas The Space in Las Vegas continues its Live Streaming Digital Concerts with Tony Award Winner John Lloyd Young. Star of the hit musical Jersey Boys on both Broadway and the Clint Eastwood-directed film, Mr. Young is set to grace the stage for a one night only live stream pay per view concert.

7pm: American Songbook at NJPAC hosted by Brian Stokes Mitchell Tony Award winner Brian Stokes Mitchell hosts this virtual Gala celebrating the New Jersey Performing Arts Center and their work in arts and education. This program also features dynamic musical performances from the American Songbook by Billy Porter, Joshua Bell, Jessie Mueller, Christine Ebersole, Jarrod Spector, Valerie Simpson, Laura Osnes, Santino Fontana, and Brian Stokes Mitchell.

7pm: Lorna Luft: Lost & Found I don’t know about you but once the pandemic began I started cleaning…my closets…my mind…and eventually my vault of music.

You wouldn’t believe the things I found gathering dust in the vault. Songs I haven’t sung in decades, all the way through to what I thought was lost to history. Songs like Make Someone Happy and my 1973 single for Epic records Our Day Will Come.

So many memories. So many stories.

Join me on Zoom as I reminisce on these found treasures: the music, the stories, and the lessons learned with the hindsight of a lifetime in entertainment.

The debut performance is Saturday, October 3 @ 4pm PT / 7PM PT. As usual, a limited number of after show meet and greets will be available

For those of you in the UK (or who just want to watch again), we will replay the performance on Sunday, October 4 @ Noon PT / 8PM BST.

Can’t wait to see you all again!

7:30: Mozart’s Le Nozze di Figaro An acknowledged masterpiece of the opera canon, Mozart’s comedy today holds a prominent place in the Metropolitan Opera’s repertory—though it struggled to gain traction in the company’s early days. British director and polymath Sir Jonathan Miller directed a new production of the opera in 1998 that emphasized the decaying aristocratic world that the Almavivas inhabited. For the staging’s premiere, the Met assembled an impressive dream team of Mozart all-stars: Sir Bryn Terfel as the roguish title servant, Renée Fleming as the stately countess, and Cecilia Bartoli, who introduced two of the composer’s rare alternate arias, as the sprightly maid Susanna.

7:30pm: Barrington Stage Company: Eleanor By Mark St. Germain. Starring Tony Award-winner Harriet Harris. Directed by Henry Stram.

Eleanor brings to life Eleanor Roosevelt, the most influential First Lady the world has ever seen. From her “Ugly Duckling” upbringing to her unorthodox marriage to Franklin, Eleanor puts her controversial life, loves and passions on the stage. Starring Tony Award-winner Harriet Harris (BSC: The Royal Family of Broadway, Sweeney Todd; Netflix’s Ratched)

7:30pm: Horizon Theatre: Completeness What happens when brain and heart collide? Two grad students might have the answer, if they can look up from their research long enough to find out. By Tony-Award-Winning playwright Itamar Moses (The Band’s Visit)

Mark Nadler

7:30pm: Music at the Mansion: Mark Nadler internationally known Cabaret Performer and the recipient of eight awards from the Manhattan Association of Cabarets, three Backstage Bistros, two New York Nightlife Awards and two BroadwayWorld Awards. Additionally, he was awarded two Bay Area Outer Critics’ Circle Awards. He has been a soloist with major orchestras, playing everywhere from Carnegie Hall to Philadelphia’s 14,000 seat amphitheater at The Mann Center.

His most recent off-Broadway show, “I’m a Stranger Here Myself”, was honored with a New York Nightlife Award, a Drama Desk nomination and a nomination for Australia’s highest performing arts honor, the Helpmann Award. For more information about Mark, please visit www.MarkNadler.com.

8pm: Jack Was Kind All for One Theater Through October 10

Tracy Thorne wrote and performs this “intimate, confessional play examines long-seated issues of privilege and complicity.” The production will be presented live on Zoom, four times a week, Wednesday-Saturday through October 10 for limited audiences.

8pm: MIT’s Playwrights Lab: Reset by Elijah Miller ’20. Waking up in an unfamiliar apartment, Ed learns he has lost several years of his memories. He must grapple with the man he remembers and the man he has become, in hopes of regaining what may be lost to time.

Directed by Kate Bergstrom, with Aaron Roman Weiner, Tony Torn, Danielle Skraastad, and Carmen Ziles, and stage managed by Saima Huq

8pm: Stars in the House: Frasier cast reunion Episode guests: Kelsey Grammer, David Hyde Pierce, Jane Leeves, Peri Gilpin, Bebe Neuwirth and Dan Butler

8pm: Metropolitan Playhouse: The Clod Directed by Alex Roe with Brad Fraizer, David Logan Rankin, Suzanne Savoy, Joshua David Scarlett and Thomas Vorsteg. Followed by a talkback with guest scholar Erin Stoneking

Assistant Professor Gender & Race Studies at the University of Alabama