What To Watch October 6th To Take Away The Blues

1pm: Tatiana Wechsler in Concert By National Yiddish Theatre Folksbiene Tatiana Wechsler was featured in Folksbiene’s The Golden Bride and starred as Curly in last year’s radically reimagined Oklahoma! at the Oregon Shakespeare Festival.

4pm: CyberTank Variety Show The CyberTank Weekly Variety Show is a remote, multidisciplinary variety arts gathering open to everyone. The arts community has been presented with a challenge to re-examine theatricality, and The Tank has reframed this as the gift of an opportunity to grow and choose community over despair. Each weekly installment is centered around a specific question and features guest artists who will perform and facilitate conversation.

5:30pm: Atlantic Theater Company: Technique Tuesdays By Atlantic Theater Company. August Wilson & the Atlantic Technique. This workshop led by Atlantic Acting School Artistic Director Reggie D. White is a scene study class set to the words and worlds of prolific playwright August Wilson. We’ll explore two scenes using the Atlantic Technique, allowing us to unleash a spirit of openness, exploration and authenticity.

7pm: Fast & Furious 4th Anniversary Extravaganza!! By The Tank Live performance exists to serve as America’s cultural conscience. It is the artist’s responsibility to make work that shines a light on things when they’re wrong, celebrate them when they’re right and model alternative possibilities. This kind of work can change hearts and minds. The artist’s ability to act fast and create work quickly in response to events, policies and general dumpster fires has never been more crucial, as they participate in building the language of resistance.

Each month, a group of artists comes together to create performance pieces in the 7 days leading up to the event in response to the headlines of the week. The work tends to be made very quickly and, in many cases, very furiously! Curated and produced by Tank Associate Artist Kev Berry.

7pm: Times Square Alliance: Broadway Buskers Broadway Buskers, the annual Times Square concert series celebrating singer-songwriters of the theatre community, will be presented online this summer due to the ongoing pandemic.

Tonight, it’s Ari Afsar (Hamilton, composer of Jeannette) and Billy Recce (2-time MAC Award winner, A Musical About Star Wars).

Curated and hosted by Ben Cameron, the free live streamed concerts continue Tuesday evenings through October 27. For the second year, Musical Theatre Factory co-curates with queer, trans, BIPOC artists of excellence from the MTF community.

7:15pm: Piano Bar Live! Featuring new performers with every show, with host Scott Barbarino. PBL! is proud to continue the long-established tradition of the piano bar—that special place where we can gather, entertain, support and create, as we connect with live music. Best of all, PBL! is the the unique chance to see veteran performers pass the torch to the next generation of blossoming young talent. The line-up always features a mix of veteran and rising star performers from the world of piano bars, cabaret and Broadway.

This weeks guests are Joey Chelius, Hannah Jane Peterson, KT Sullivan, John F. Hebert, Jon Weber, Carolyn Wehner, plus Mystery Guests and MORE!

7:30pm Wagner’s Tannhäuser Met Music Director James Levine leads this Live in HD presentation of Wagner’s early Romantic opera, starring Johan Botha in the title role of the minnesinger torn between earthly passion and true love. Eva-Maria Westbroek is Elisabeth, whose unswerving devotion redeems Tannhäuser’s soul, and Peter Mattei sings Wolfram, his faithful friend. Michelle DeYoung as the love goddess Venus and Günther Groissböck as Landgraf Hermann complete the cast. Otto Schenk’s classic production was the first of his acclaimed Wagner stagings at the Met.

8pm: New York City Ballet Welcome to New York City Ballet’s Digital Fall Season. Our first program of the season, introduced by Principal Dancer Maria Kowroski, features a collection of ballets created by our Co-founding Choreographer George Balanchine spanning a quarter century of his creative output – from Symphony in C (1947) to Stravinsky Violin Concerto (1972).

Steven Skybell

8pm: Stars In The House: Fiddler On The Roof in Yiddish Cast Reunion with Joel Grey, Samantha Hahn, Steven Skybell, and Rachel Zatcoff. Stars in the House is the daily live streamed concert series created by Playbill correspondent and SiriusXM Broadway host Seth Rudetsky and producer James Wesley.

8:30pm: Lessons in Survival, Part 1, Ep 1 Vineyard. EP 1: “Survival Is Not A One Time Decision” Nina Simone; Lorraine Hansberry; Audre Lorde/Blanche Cook.

Fueled by the urgency of our present moment, The Commissary, a multigenerational collective of more than 40 ​theatre artists, have come together to reinvestigate the words​ ​of trailblazing artists​ ​and activists ​who survived and created in times of revolution in our country​. Baldwin. Giovanni. Davis. Lorde. Hansberry. Rustin. Hamer. ​In Lessons in Survival, a cohort of actors channel historic conversations, interviews and speeches, listening to original broadcasts on an in-ear feed and speaking exactly what they hear. In bringing these words to new life in the present, they ask what these voices can teach us about our country now and the opportunity for true change that stands before us. How might they propel us to look courageously at the effects of systemic racism, to imagine ourselves outside of its prescriptions, and to create, together, a shared future of collective liberation?

Lessons in Survival will continue to develop throughout the season, with The Commissary as an artistic-collective-in-residence at The Vineyard, and will be shared with audiences at different stages over the coming months. Join us in October for the first round of eight performances and four open rehearsals. Each Sunday, free weekly community conversations with current leaders will build on the legacy of daring conversations that reflect the times and inspire the future.

8:30pm: The Poet’s Tree By The Old Globe Kicking off the fall season of The Old Globe’s free digital arts-engagement offerings is The Poet’s Tree, hosted by Old Globe Teaching Artist and spoken word poet Gill Sotu.

This new program takes a deep dive into the world of modern poetry and how artists tell compelling stories using only the power of the spoken word.

10PM: Latino Theater Company: A Mexican Trilogy, Part 1: Faith An archival video showing of Part 1 of Evelina Fernández’s acclaimed trilogy. Travel with the Morales family through decades of the Mexican-American experience, beginning with a remote mining town in Arizona during World War II.

Filled with music, humor and a pinch of magical realism, A Mexican Trilogy is the winner of the Los Angeles Drama Critics Circle’s Ted Schmitt Award and is published by Samuel French. Written by Evelina Fernández and Directed by José Luis Valenzuela

Starring Esperanza America, Robert Beltran, Evelina Fernández, Sam Golzari, Kenneth Lopez, Sal Lopez, Julio Macias, Xavi Moreno, Geoffrey Rivas, Lucy Rodriguez, Elia Saldana, Olivia Delgado Young