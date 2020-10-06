What To Watch October 7th To Take Away The Blues

11am: Unbought & Unbossed: Reclaiming Our Vote By National Black Theatre. After its critically acclaimed partnership with Park Avenue Armory for 100 YEARS | 100 WOMEN, National Black Theatre continues to uplift and focus on voter rights and the 100th Anniversary of the 19th Amendment with a curated digital series called, Unbought & Unbossed: Reclaiming Our Vote.

Grounded in the dynamic legacy of Shirley Chisholm, this digital series features micro-commissions from Ngozi Anyanwu, Hope Boykin, Mahogany L. Browne, Dane Figueroa Edidi, Candice Hoyes, Val Jeanty, and Dianne Smith. Their multidisciplinary works will generate community awareness around the national election on November 3, 2020, uplift the legacy of Shirley Chisholm and her peers, and support the current conversation around the power of the vote from the perspective of Black women.

Frances McDormand

1pm: Theater of War for Frontline Medical Workers Excerpts of Sophocles’ Philoctetes and Women of Trachis to stimulate discussion of the current health crisis. Starring Frances McDormand.

1pm: Maria Dizzia “Never Any More Perfection Than There is Now” By New York Theatre Workshop join for a masterclass with Maria Dizzia (national tour of Heidi Schreck’s What the Constitution Means to Me, Belleville, In the Next Room). In this acting class, the stage and screen star will explore encountering the script for the first time.

This class is asking for participants to work with the teacher during the virtual class. If you would like to participate by performing on screen for those tuning in, please register via Zoom and volunteers will be selected at random. Selected participants will be notified in advance of the class.

2pm: Exploring Othello in 2020 By Red Bull Theater Over the course of four Wednesday afternoons, Red Bull Theater will bring together a group of BIPOC theater artists to read and discuss Shakespeare’s Othello with celebrated Shakespeare scholar, Ayanna Thompson.

This series of salon discussions will provide an opportunity for our entire community to explore Othello with BIPOC voices in our current historic moment. As a theater company devoted to revitalizing the classics with a particular focus on Shakespeare and his Jacobean contemporaries, we are thrilled to provide an occasion and space for a communal online experience.

Each week artists Keith Hamilton Cobb, Franchelle Stewart Dorn, Jennifer Ikeda, Anchuli Felicia King, Harry Lennix, Alfredo Narciso, Madeline Sayet, Jessika D. Williams, and Dawn Monique Williams will read a portion of Shakespeare’s play and discuss its intersections with 2020.

3pm: The Show Must Go Online: Macbeth British actor and director Robert Myles launched The Show Must Go Online, a weekly online reading group—performed by actors via Zoom and live streamed on YouTube—that works through Shakespeare’s plays in the order they were written.

Macbeth – Maryam Grace. Lady Macbeth – Katrina Allen, Malcolm – Doireann May White, Macduff – Mairin Lee, Ross – Corinna Brown, Banquo – Shalyn Bass-McFaul, First Witch – Dana Demsko Lennox, Duncan, King of Scotland – Joanne Randle, Second Witch – Rebecca Brincat, Third Witch – Jenny Lu and Lady Macduff Elena Pavli

All readings are saved to enjoy at a later date once they’ve been live streamed.

Shakespeare scholars have long referenced the fact that the Bard penned some of his greatest works in the midst of the plague, penning not only poetry while the theatres were shut, but plays too. Inspired by this, and in the wake of coronavirus restrictions around the globe, The Show Must Go Online was born.

4pm–9:30pm: Marie’s Crisis Virtual Piano Bar Tonight’s scheduled pianists are James Merillat (@James-Merillat-2) and Franca Vercelloni (@Franca-Vercelloni).

5pm: Metropolitan Opera: Free Student Stream Madama Butterfly Puccini’s classic from the 2016 Live in HD transmission, starring soprano Kristine Opolais and tenor Roberto Alagna.

Paula Vogel

7pm: Paula Vogels Bard at the Gate Origin Story Dan LeFranc’s play is set in the town of Nowheresville as two teenagers set out to solve a crime with the only clues provided by an eponymously titled comic book, illustrated by the mysterious Pronoun. Stars Anula Navlekar, Brandon E. Burton, Edmund Donovan, and Zoe Mann.

7pm: HERE: us US blends highly athletic, sensual and dynamic movement with song, text and a layered soundscape to create a deeply personal commentary on the state of the union. This hybrid work explores issues of humanity and morality and examines the relationship between a country and its citizens. A series of cinematically woven duets with inanimate objects suggests dialogue with those who might not otherwise have a voice. By employing literal and metaphorical devices, choreographer/performer Alexandra Beller takes “us” along on her quest to build a healthy relationship with her country.

7pm: Babbling by the Brook By Paper Mill Playhouse. Join Paper Mill Playhouse and Mark S. Hoebee each week for lighthearted, entertaining conversations with a star-studded roster of performers, writers, directors, and more theatrical denizens.

Gain insight into upcoming productions, delve into the creative process, and catch up with veteran actors!

7pm: New York Theatre Barn: new musicals Salem andShapeshifters: A Queer Comic Book Musical.

Salem: Book, music, and lyrics by Kira Stone. Directed by Sarna Lapine

Featuring Antonio Cipriano and Kira Stone. In Salem, Susannah, Bridget, Miriam, Martha, Rebecca, and Mary are held hostage in a modern day courtroom for their collective trial by judge and jury. We marvel at the mass hysteria, we deliberate, and we ultimately are a part of deciding the fate of these six women.

Shapeshifters: A Queer Comic Book Musical. Music and words by Truth Bachman. Direction and development by Zhailon Levingston. Featuring Truth Bachman and Basit Shittu. High school bully and comic book genius, Mel, discovers a hidden plane of existence called Queer Time, simply by drawing scenarios with pen and paper. In Queer Time, Mel joins the ranks of an underground network of Queer and Trans superheroes called The Shapeshifters. As Mel and the Shapeshifters sprint toward uncertain futures, this tribe of queer heroes must rely on community to persist, resist, and survive their living nightmares.

8pm: Jack Was Kind All for One Theater Through October 10

Tracy Thorne wrote and performs this “intimate, confessional play examines long-seated issues of privilege and complicity.” The production will be presented live on Zoom, four times a week, Wednesday-Saturday through October 10 for limited audiences.

8pm: Playbill Social Selects: At This Theatre By Playbill Take a virtual tour through the historical theaters of Times Square and beyond hosted by the owner of Broadway Up Close, Tim Dolan.

7:30pm: Carnegie Hall: Virtual Opening Night Gala Celebration Carnegie Hall will present its first-ever virtual opening night gala celebration marking the Hall’s 130th anniversary season.

The free online program explores Carnegie Hall’s history with musical highlights from the past and newly recorded selections by leading artists including Jon Batiste, Joyce DiDonato, Gustavo Dudamel, Michael Feinstein, Renée Fleming, Rhiannon Giddens and Our Native Daughters, Angélique Kidjo, Lang Lang, Wynton Marsalis, Yannick Nézet-Séguin, James Taylor and Michael Tilson Thomas.

The celebration, directed by Emmy Award-winner Habib Azar, is offered free to the general public. Music lovers can watch this complimentary presentation on carnegiehall.org as well as Carnegie Hall’s YouTube channel and Facebook page.

7:30pm: Wagner’s Das Rheingold Like many of his German Romantic contemporaries, Wagner found great inspiration in Scandinavian mythology, whose stubborn and intemperate gods and goddesses stirred up enough drama to fuel many hours at the opera. His magnificent four-part series Der Ring des Nibelungen, is an epic tale modeled on the ancient Norse sagas. In this first installment, Wagner introduces the lustful and conniving dwarf Alberich, who steals a hunk of gold from the Rhinemaidens, forging from it an all-powerful ring and setting into motion a series of events that will leave the world—and its roster of gods, goddesses, demigods, giants, and mortals—forever changed.

8pm: All Arts: Under the Greenwood Tree A new documentary Under the Greenwood Tree debuts on All Arts. The film follows Public Work’s 2017 musical production of As You Like It and its planned remounting in 2020, which was canceled due to the pandemic. The Bard’s comedy was co-adapted by Shaina Taub and Laurie Woolery, with music and lyrics by Taub, choreography by Sonya Tayeh, and direction by Woolery.

Pipsa Lonka

8pm: The International Voices Project Playwright: Pipsa Lonka. Translator: Kristian London. Director: Breahan Pautsch. In collaboration with Akvavit Theatre. Second Nature (Den andra naturen) is a play about getting used to living, the ethical choices that are hidden in our everyday lives and the moments in life that shake up our habitual behaviour. The play contemplates our mortality, that we share with all the other living beings.

8:30pm: Vineyard Theatre: Lessons in Survival EP 2: “I’m Trying to Make You See Something”. James Baldwin/Dick Cavett/Paul Weiss (1969)

Followed by live Tweeting the Vice Presidential debate with The Commissary. Featuring: Ricardy Fabre, Chris Stack, Dan Butler

8:30pm: Behind the Curtain: Art of Protest By The Old Globe Back by popular demand, Behind the Curtain will premiere a new iteration, Behind the Curtain: Art of Protest, with host and Teaching Artist Kendrick Dial.

He will meet with protest artists to discuss their approach to the creation of innovative and progressive protest art, both installation and performative.

Learn more about the intersection between art and social justice every Wednesday at 5:30 PM PT through November 11.

10pm: The Groundlings: The Crazy Uncle Joe Show Regular cast members are joined by Drew Droege (Bright Colors and Bold Patterns).