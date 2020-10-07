What To Watch October 8th To Take Away The Blues



1pm: Why We Tell the Story: Climate Storytelling By Broadway Green Alliance. How can theatre be a powerful agent for change in a turbulent world? As theatre makers, we can inspire action and foster dialogue about our global climate crisis through the way we make our art, and through the art we make.

Join us for this session with Chantal Bilodeau, playwright and Founder/Artistic Director of The Arctic Cycle, as we dive into the power of storytelling.

Chantal will discuss Climate Change Theatre Action, a biennial initiative that presents a series of worldwide readings and performances of short climate change plays. We will explore ways for playwrights, performers, producers, crew and audiences to get involved in work about the climate crisis and what it means to use theatre as a tool to empower a positive vision for the future.

2:30pm: Apollo 13: The Dark Side of the Moon The U.K.-based Original Theatre Company has announced its latest project: a digital staging of Torben Betts’ Apollo 13: The Dark Side of the Moon.

The new commission, available to stream October 8–December 31, follows the 1970 mission that was meant to be the third to reach the moon. After an oxygen tank malfunction and momentary loss of communication with ground control, the spacecraft instead looped around the moon, and the three-member crew safely returned to Earth.

The cast will include Christopher Harper (Holby City), Michael Salami (Hollyoaks), Tom Chambers (Casualty), Philip Franks (Heartbeat), Willie Jonah (The Two Popes), Jenna Augen (Episodes), and Poppy Roe (A Serial Killer’s Guide to Life). Alastair Whatley and Charlotte Peters direct.

3pm: Jack Was Kind All for One Theater Through October 10

Tracy Thorne wrote and performs this “intimate, confessional play examines long-seated issues of privilege and complicity.” The production will be presented live on Zoom, four times a week, Wednesday-Saturday through October 10 for limited audiences.

4pm–9:30pm: Marie’s Crisis Virtual Piano Bar Tonight’s scheduled pianists are Alex Barylski (@Alexander-Barylski) and Adam Michael Tilford (@Adam-Tilford-1).

6pm: Classic Conversations: Rufus Norris By Classic Stage Company. The series continues with The series continues with London’s National theatre Artistic Director Rufus Norris.

6pm: Here We Are Theatre for One Every Thursday starting today, Christine Jones’ company will offer one-on-one performances of “micro-plays” by the following eight playwrights: Jaclyn Backhaus, Lydia R. Diamond, Lynn Nottage, Stacey Rose, Nikkole Salter, DeLanna Studi, Regina Taylor, and Carmelita Tropicana. Each audience member signs up for a specific date and time and then gets to see at least one play, performed live! You need to sign up here in advance and to learn details.

7pm: BPN Town Hall: My Broadway Memory with guests Kait Kerrigan & Ryan Haddad By Broadway Podcast Network. Broadway Memory, a new live, visual podcast — a celebration of memorable experiences at the theatre with Broadway’s biggest names. During each episode, a guest will choose a Playbill from their collection at random and take a trip down memory lane. In addition to discussing the actual show, Michael, Brian, and guests will discuss the headshots, ads, and other traits that make a Playbill a time capsule of Broadway history.

Michael and Brian are calling out to theatre fans everywhere to join in on the fun by creating their own My Broadway Memory videos and sharing them to Instagram or Facebook. Be sure to tag @MyBroadwayMemory and use use the hashtag #MyBroadwayMemory.

7pm: Flavors of Magic By The Tank The Tank and the Society of Magicians present Divinely Diverse Deceptions! An international cast of magicians will perform a new show every other Thursday, bringing you into their home studios for grand illusions, minor miracles, and feats that defy the laws of nature. Some of the magic will even happen in your hands at home! There is something for everyone in Flavors of Magic- featuring all kinds of magicians doing all kinds of magic.

7pm: The Tempest Radio Play By Shakespeare@ A host of actors from both sides of the Atlantic will be heard in a radio play production of Shakespeare’s The Tempest, produced by Jersey City’s Shakespeare@.

The Tempest will air in four weekly parts; the first episode will be available beginning October 1 at 7 PM ET free of charge at Shakespeare-at.org and will subsequently be available on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Soundcloud, and Stitcher. The remaining episodes will debut October 8, 15, and 22.

Adapted and directed by Artistic Director Sean Hagerty, the cast includes RSC and National Theatre veteran David Hargreaves as Prospero, Maria-Christina Oliveras as Ariel, Jamie Ballard as Stephano, Thomas Aldridge as Trinculo, Jonathan Forbes as Caliban, Derek Wilson as Ferdinand, Aria Shahghasemi as Sebastian, Andrew Sellon as Gonzalo, and Keith Hamilton Cobb as Antonio, with Mark Torres, Alice Marks, Freddie Lee Bennett, Rin Allen, and Zoe Himmel.

The Tempest also features original music by Joan Melton with sound design by Dan Gerhard and Ellen Fitton of Sonic Designs. Justin Goldner is the music producer and supervisor with casting by Robin Carus. Sydney Steele is the associate producer.

7pm: Color Between the Lines: Good Trouble Irondale. An original work devised by the Irondale ensemble in 2012 and developed as part of the borough’s first public history project to explore the abolitionist movement in Brooklyn, will be presented as a 4-part virtual encore performance filmed live from the 2012 original production of Color Between the Lines with Color Between the Lines: Good Trouble, October 8, 15, 22 and 29 at 7:00 p.m.Each night will feature a segment of the play followed by a conversation moderated by cast member and co-creator of the show, Damen Scranton. Special guests include other Irondale Ensemble members, Attorney General Letitia James and President & CEO of the Brooklyn Historical Society Deborah Schwartz.Color Between the Lines takes a deep dive through the people and places that shaped the borough of Brooklyn through song, and recognizes the history of the community, its struggles, its victories and its evolution to the borough we know today. Developed from source material that outlined research of names, dates, places, maps and milestones from the abolitionist era, the ensemble pieced together the story line of this important time in history through improv exercises that turned into song, yielding a full-length evening of riveting theater.

7pm: Quarantine Cabaret and Cocktails produced and hosted by entertainer and LML Music founder, Lee Lessack, and actor and frequent SNL regular, Robert Bannon. The duo hosts a star-studded group of performers every week with laughs, music, and stories. This week Megan Hilty and her husband Brian Gallagher and the creators of Six.

7:30pm: The House in Scarsdale by Dan O’Brien. Directed by Christian Parker, with Dan O’Brien and Alex Draper“…a dense poetic piece of storytelling with Irish-American trappings. It elicits a kind of sorrowful laughter and will resonate with anyone with a troubled personal past.”Stage Raw “Dan O’Brien has written an American gothic tale on a par with Pulitzer Prize winner Sam Shepard’s best works.”TheaterMania

Premieres Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 7:30pm EDT. Streams through Sunday, October 11, 2020 at 11:59pm on PTPNYC YouTube

7:30pm: Wagner’s Die Walküre The second installment of the Ring cycle, Die Walküre is the most popular and most self-contained episode in the epic tetralogy. It combines the mythical machinations of gods and demigods with the deeply human love story of the brave hero Siegmund and the dignified Sieglinde, whose passion is undiminished even when they discover that they are long-lost brother and sister, separated at birth. It also features one of opera’s most touching father-daughter relationships—that between Wotan, king of the gods, and his warrior-maiden daughter Brünnhilde, leader of the Valkyries.

Sutton Foster

8pm: Stars in the House: Ain’t It Grand – A Free Virtual Celebration to support Redhouse Hosted by Fred Grandy and Ted Lange with Hunter Foster, Jeremy Kushnier, Steve Hayes, Maia Sharp, Marya Grandy, Trey Anastasio, Georgia Stitt, Sutton Foster and Nikki Renee Daniels.

iframe width=”560″ height=”315″ src=”https://www.youtube.com/embed/I9mAnYfvZ3w” frameborder=”0″ allow=”accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture” allowfullscreen>

8pm: The Great Work Begins: Scenes from Angels in America This benefit for Amfar features Glenn Close as Roy Cohn, Lois Smith as

the young Mormon wife Harper Pitt, as well as Nikki James, Patti LuPone, Daphne Rubin Vega, and playwright Jeremy O. Harris, among many others. It will be presented on Broadway.com.

8pm: LAO at Home: Living Room Recital By LA Opera Presented in collaboration with Musco Center for the Arts as part of Chapman University’s weeklong Chapman Family Homecoming, tenor Ashley Faatoalia (a Chapman alumnus) partners with pianist Louise Thomas for a program of classic art songs, famous arias and beloved spirituals.

9:30pm: The Living Room Play Workshop By The Old Globe. The Globe’s coLAB Community Voices program presents the finale of The Living Room Play Workshop.