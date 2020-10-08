What To Watch October 9th To Take Away The Blues

12pm: Peanut Butter Jams is a half-hour interactive living room concert/music class, designed to entertain and teach kids from the comfort of their own homes. Brought to you by Broadway performers Lilli Wosk and Brad Standley, PBJams is high-quality fun for the whole family.

12pm: Lang Lang

2pm: The Shows Must Go On!:The Phantom of the Opera To mark the anniversary of the show’s debut all the way back in 1986, the anniversary concert of Phantom Of The Opera will be made available this weekend for free. It was filmed back in 2011 at the Royal Albert Hall, and features Ramin Karimloo as the Phantom and Sierra Boggess as Christine.

3pm: Cirque Du Soleil Presents Behind The Curtain of Mystère This week on #CirqueConnect, enjoy watching our latest behind the curtain of Mystère special. Be a witness to the backstage adventures and stories that make up the foundation of #CirqueduSoleil’s longest running #LasVegas resident show.

This webinar is part of Banned Together 2020, a series of events highlighting BIPOC writers whose works have previously been left out of cultural conversations, put together by The Dramatists Guild’s Legal Defense Fund and the Guild’s Political Engagement Initiative

Kathleen Chalfant

4pm–9:30pm: Marie’s Crisis Virtual Piano Bar

7pm: New Federal Theatre: Dr. Du Bois and Miss Ovington directed by Gabrielle Kurlander. Featuring Kathleen Chalfant & Peter J. Fernandez

7pm: #Nword Urban Stages available until September 13

In this play by Christian Elder, a white girl calls a black boy “the n word” on the school bus. His mother confronts her mother. The event escalates.

7:30pm: Julius Caesar By St. Ann’s Warehouse. Harriet Walter, Jackie Clune, and Jade Anouka star in Phyllida Lloyd’s all-female production of the Shakespeare play, filmed in December 2016 at the Donmar Warehouse King’s Cross in London.

7:30: Wagner’s Siegfried By Part Three of the Ring, Siegfried, the strapping son of the Völsung twins, is fully grown and living in the woods with the dwarf Mime—brother of the lustful Nibelung from Das Rheingold. Mime’s scheme is to recapture his brother’s ring, currently hoarded by Fafner, a miserable giant who has transformed himself into a dragon. Siegfried has other ideas, and upon meeting Wotan, who visits him in the guise of a mysterious wanderer, he resolves to kill Fafner himself with the sword his father plucked from the ash tree, and do away with Mime in the process. Being an epic hero who doesn’t know fear, he easily succeeds at both endeavors, and eventually chances upon the circle of fire in which Brünnhilde (his aunt and the most beautiful woman he’s ever seen) lies asleep. He rescues her, and they begin one of opera’s most bizarre yet thrillingly romantic relationships—and one whose uncomfortable nature is once again swept away by Wagner’s infectious, soaring music.

7:30pm: Music at the Mansion: Danny Bacher an award-winning singer/saxophonist and entertainer extraordinaire, as he holds forth at the Mansion and brings to you an unforgettable night of swingin’ jazz, American popular song, storytelling and laughs with his signature style and wit!

A recent recipient of the prestigious Margaret Whiting Award, Bacher was also nominated for best male vocalist in the 2019 National Jazz Times reader’s poll along with Harry Connick, Gregory Porter and Tony Bennett.

8pm: Jasper in Deadland The Off-Broadway rock musical Jasper in Deadlandis being performed live online on Friday, October 9 at 8 pm ET to benefit the Actors Fund, with direct links for viewers to donate. The writers of the show, Ryan Scott Oliver (Music, Book, and Lyrics) and Hunter Foster (Book), will be present for the live stream as well and participate in a Q&A talk-back after the show. The performance will be available to stream on multiple platforms including Broadway On Demand, Ryan Scott Oliver’s YouTube Channel, and more.

8pm: NEC Zoom Short Play Series, “This World Was Made for All Men—And Women” By Negro Ensemble Company (NEC). A live stream the second installment of its NEC Zoom Short Play Series, “This World Was Made for All Men–And Women,” a ten-minute play competition to be live streamed from Contra Studios, 122 W. 26th Street, Manhattan.

The studio will function as a sound stage for a three-camera shoot with four fully staged plays and three readings that were written expressly for this competition. At the end of the night, a panel of judges will announce the winning play, whose playwright will receive a cash prize.

There will be no live audience, but online viewing is free and unlimited and viewers will be able to vote for their favorite play on Zoom. Hosted by Obie-winning actor Yvette Ganier, admission is free with a suggested donation is $15.

8pm: Jack Was Kind All for One Theater Through October 10

Tracy Thorne wrote and performs this “intimate, confessional play examines long-seated issues of privilege and complicity.” The production will be presented live on Zoom, four times a week, Wednesday-Saturday through October 10 for limited audiences.

8pm: Stars in the House: Knots Landing TV Cast Reunion with Michele Lee, Donna Mills, Joan Van Ark, Ted Shackleford and David Jacobs

Stars in the House is the daily live streamed concert series created by Playbill correspondent and SiriusXM Broadway host Seth Rudetsky and producer James Wesley.

8pm: Venus Smiles Not in the House of Tears By The Public Theater. A new work created and performed by Samora Pinderhughes and Jack DeBoe for Joe’s Pub, Venus Smiles Not in the House of Tears, premieres October 9 at 8 PM.

Directed by Christian Padron and Kassim Norris with choreography by Amanda Krische, the work explores romance, grief, and memory in relationships past.

9pm: Word Up! Word Up! joins The Old Globe’s online roster of programming. More of a gathering than a show or a class, Word Up! is a digital opportunity for community members to connect with each other.

Every Friday night, join Arts Engagement Programs Manager and host Laura Zablit for a fun, festive word-based collaboration between audience and artist. This Mad Libs–style communal storytelling will feature a new performing artist every week, as well as special community guests from around San Diego.

Together, they will create opportunities for viewers to learn from and participate in their art form, creating accessible art in real time. Art forms on offer may include spoken word, rap, puppetry, singing, and more, often with bilingual and multicultural elements.