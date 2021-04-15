What to Watch on Earth Day: ‘Secrets of the Whales’

Epic, revealing and emotional, that’s what you get when immersed in the secretive world of whales and see life and love from their perspectives.

From Academy Award®-winning filmmaker and conservationist James Cameron, Secrets of the Whales plunges viewers deep within the epicenter of whale culture to experience the extraordinary communication skills and intricate social structures of five different whale species: orcas, humpbacks, belugas, narwhals and sperm whales.

Featuring the expansive knowledge and skill of acclaimed National Geographic Explorer and Photographer Brian Skerry, the four-part Earth Day special-event series unveils new science and technology to spotlight whales as they make lifelong friendships, teach clan heritage and traditions to their young, and grieve deeply for the loss of loved ones. Filmed over three years in 24 global locations, throughout this epic journey, we learn that whales are far more complex and more like us than ever imagined. This is a personal story that very few are lucky enough to witness … until now.



The film is narrated by award-winning actress and conservationist Sigourney Weaver and scored by French composer Raphaelle Thibaut. The series is created by Red Rock Films. Premiering Earth Day, Thursday, April 22, on Disney+ is this original four-fart Series from National Geographic.

