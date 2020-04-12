What To Watch On Easter Sunday April 12th To Take Away The Blues

1pm: On Easter Sunday (April 12, 2020), by invitation of the City and of the Duomo cathedral of Milan, Italian global music icon Andrea Bocelli will give a solo performance representing a message of love, healing and hope to Italy and the world. Watch live at 10am LA, 1pm NYC, 6pm UK, 7pm CET at https://AndreaBocelli.lnk.to/LiveFrom… “On the day in which we celebrate the trust in a life that triumphs, I’m honored and happy to answer ‘Sì’ to the invitation of the City and the Duomo of Milan. I believe in the strength of praying together; I believe in the Christian Easter, a universal symbol of rebirth that everyone – whether they are believers or not – truly needs right now. Thanks to music, streamed live, bringing together millions of clasped hands everywhere in the world, we will hug this wounded Earth’s pulsing heart, this wonderful international forge that is reason for Italian pride. The generous, courageous, proactive Milan and the whole of Italy will be again, and very soon, a winning model, engine of a renaissance that we all hope for. It will be a joy to witness it, in the Duomo, during the Easter celebration which evokes the mystery of birth and rebirth” Andrea Bocelli Andrea Bocelli, with the Foundation that carries his name, is currently involved in an emergency COVID-19 campaign. The Andrea Bocelli Foundation (ABF) has started a fundraiser to help hospitals purchase all the instrumentation and equipment necessary to protect their medical staff. It is possible to donate through the GoFundMe campaign: https://www.gofundme.com/f/wk67wc-abf…

2pm Stars in the House: TV Reunion: Jesus Christ Superstar with Andrew Lloyd Webber, Brandon Victor Dixon, Alice Cooper, Jason Tam, Norm Lewis at 8:00 PM: TV Reunion: Desperate House Wives with Marcia Cross, Dana Delaney, Eva Longoria, Brenda Strong, & Vanessa Williams @ YouTube

2:00 PM: READING Theatre Works USA: The Velveteen Rabbit Benefit Reading @ YouTube

7:00 PM: TELEVISION Jesus Christ Superstar Live! in Concert @ NBC (re-airing) @ NBC

7:30 PM: TELEVISION On Stage At Home with Frank DiLella – Part Two @ NY1 and Facebook

8:00 PM: REUNION Producers Perspective Live Producers Perspective: Godspell Original Broadway Cast Reunion! @ Facebook

“Desperately Seeking the Exit Uncut & Online” US/UK Easter Brunch Live Stream Matinee Sunday, April 12

Peter Michael Marino once again shares the notorious true tale of the making and unmaking of his West End-Blondie-Madonna musical “Desperately Seeking Susan” – on your computer. This 90-minute live streaming event will include a live performance of the award winning tale, plus bonus footage from the actual West End and Tokyo productions, and how the film scenes were adapted for the stage.

In 2007, American actor/writer Peter Michael Marino wrote a musical based on the Madonna film “Desperately Seeking Susan,” featuring the hit songs of Blondie. It opened on London’s West End…and closed a month later. Whoops! This high-octane, comical solo train ride fills in the blanks of how the $6 million musical was made and unmade. From hatching the idea, to deals with producers, MGM, Debbie Harry, and even Madonna…all the way to thrilling workshops, dangerous previews, scathing reviews, closing night, and beyond.

WHEN: 12:00 p.m. EST (17:00 GMT+1) Sunday, April 12

HOW MUCH: $12

TICKETS: https://www.eventcombo.com/e/desperately-seeking-the-exit-easter-live-38666

TRAILER: https://youtu.be/kDZgRLg34Sg