What To Watch September 10th To Take Away The Blues

1pm: Zalmen Mlotek’s Living Room Concerts: Songs of Childhood National Yiddish Theatre Folksbiene (Folksbiene)—led by Zalmen Mlotek, Artistic Director, and Dominick Balletta, Executive Director—will present original, dynamic virtual programming as part of its ongoing Folksbiene! LIVE series.

4pm–9:30pm: Marie’s Crisis Virtual Piano Bar Tonight’s scheduled pianists are Alex Barylski (@Alexander-Barylski) and Adam Michael Tilford (@Adam-Tilford-1).

5:30pm: The Living Room Play Workshop By The Old Globe The Globe’s coLAB Community Voices program branches out this spring with The Living Room Play Workshop.

Also announcing that our call for Living Room Play submissions is officially live! All interested players can submit to participate in this presentation by September 10, 2020 to kharroff@TheOldGlobe.org.

6pm: Here We Are Theatre for One Every Thursday starting today, Christine Jones’ company will offer one-on-one performances of “micro-plays” by the following eight playwrights: Jaclyn Backhaus, Lydia R. Diamond, Lynn Nottage, Stacey Rose, Nikkole Salter, DeLanna Studi, Regina Taylor, and Carmelita Tropicana. Each audience member signs up for a specific date and time and then gets to see at least one play, performed live! You need to sign up here in advance and to learn details.

7pm: Radio Free Birdland: Jim Brickman Jim Brickman’s engaging stage presence seamlessly blends emotion and humor with music that touches the heart. In this very intimate concert, Brickman leads the virtual audience on a personal escape with stirring solo piano and vocal performances of hits like “Valentine,” “The Gift,” “Simple Things,” “Love Of My Life,” “Winter Waltz,” “When You Wish Upon […]

7pm: Days of Re-Creation. New works development organization Live & In Color will present Days of Re-Creation, a seven-part series of short plays written to be performed virtually, September 10 at 7 PM ET.

The contemporary re-imagining of the Book of Genesis, inspired by current events, will feature Three Karens by Tony winner BD Wong, The Nerd by Lauren Yee, The Strong Friend, and Company by Masi Asare, SoilMates by SEVAN, To the Stars, With Love by Nandita Shenoy, S.C.R.I by AriDy Nox, and La Egoista by Erlina Ortiz.

The acting ensemble includes Sherz Aletaha, Anastasia Barzee, Jonathan Burke, Kimberly Chatterjee, Cindy Cheung, Marc delaCruz, Angel Desai, Jared Dixon, Linedy Genao, Kai Heath, Kennedy Kanagawa, Lacretta, L Morgan Lee, Brandi Porter, Gabriela Cristina Rivera, Sushma Saha, SEVAN, Jason Veasey, C. Kelly Wright, and Sunny the cat.

Set to direct are Andréa Burns, Dennis Corsi, Tiffany Nichole Greene, Devanand Janki, Alan Muraoka, and Aneesh Sheth.

7pm: BPN Town Hall: My Broadway Memory with guests Adrianna Hicks & Andrea Macasaet My Broadway Memory, a new live, visual podcast — a celebration of memorable experiences at the theatre with Broadway’s biggest names. During each episode, a guest will choose a Playbill from their collection at random and take a trip down memory lane. In addition to discussing the actual show, Michael, Brian, and guests will discuss the headshots, ads, and other traits that make a Playbill a time capsule of Broadway history. Michael and Brian are calling out to theatre fans everywhere to join in on the fun by creating their own My Broadway Memory videos and sharing them to Instagram or Facebook. Be sure to tag @MyBroadwayMemory and use the hashtag #MyBroadwayMemory to have a chance at being featured on the Broadway Podcast Network site.

7pm: LAO at Home: Living Room Recital. Tenor Anthony Ciaramitaro, a member of the company’s young artist program, collaborates with pianists Miah Im and Louis Lohraseb for a program of beloved Italian songs, along with a standard from Show Boat, and an aria from Ricky Ian Gordon’s The Grapes of Wrath.

7pm: Love Quirks Virtual Concert Seth Bisen-Hersh, composer/lyricist of Off-Broadway’s Love Quirks will present a virtual concert featuring most of the original cast, some of its production team, and a few performers from previous incarnations to raise money for the upcoming Off-Broadway Original Cast Recording.

Bisen-Hersh will be joined by Maggie McDowell, Matthew Schatz, Lauren Testerman, Rori Nogee, and Dylan Hartwell as well as the musical’s director Brian Childers, musical director Austin Nuckols, stage manager Brent Michael Jones, and Teresa Hui from the 2014 Off-Off-Broadway run, and Crystal Davidson from the original 2011 reading and studio cast recording.

7pm: The Divide Manhattan Theatre Club will present this year’s Stargate Theatre production online due to the coronavirus pandemic. Titled The Divide, the work was created by young individuals who identify as male and have been involved with the justice system.

The piece, exploring the “boxes” in which these men have been placed by society—and what happens when they break free on MTC’s YouTube and Facebook.

7pm: The Philadelphia Matter 1972/2020 Legendary Choreographer David Gordon’s newest work, The Philadelphia Matter 1972/2020, will premiere online starting September 10. The new piece further evolves the legacy of Gordon’s The Matter works (first presented in 1972, and most recently reconciled for MoMA in 2018).

The work features Wally Cardona, Pick Up Performance Co(s) members Karen Graham and Valda Setterfield, and over 30 Philadelphia-area performers, who have been working with Gordon remotely to create the piece.

7pm: Urban Stages’ Play Fest & Fundraiser Throughout the month of September, Urban Stages’ Play Fest & Fundraiser will bring virtual staged readings directly to you as well as post-show interviews conducted by Craig Horsley and special extended interviews by Sue Matsuki. These online events will be available for a limited time.

September 9–13: #NWORD by Christian Elder and directed by Vincent Scott

7pm: Quarantine Cabaret and Cocktails produced and hosted by entertainer and LML Music founder, Lee Lessack, and actor and frequent SNL regular, Robert Bannon. The duo hosts a star-studded group of performers every week with laughs, music, and stories.

7pm: We’re Still Here: A Virtual Cabaret by Alliance Theater a free variety show featuring Broadway stars Terry Burrell (Ethel) and Courtenay Collins (The Prom).Burrell and Collins will alternate as hostess, as they entertain audiences from home with songs, stories, special cocktails, and maybe a surprise guest or two.

7pm: Virtual Masterclass: My Favorite Things – Properties Design and Construction Signature’s prop team Kasey Hendricks, Pamela Weiner and Kaitlyn De Litta open up their shop doors to show you the secrets of properties from research to sourcing specific items to building from scratch things that never existed to running a show backstage. Hear stories like how they found hundreds of dolls for John to finding the perfect cans of food for 1980s Britain in Billy Elliot to gunshots and flames (and a realistic head!) in Blackbeard to creating food-allergy sensitive consumable goodies in Easy Women Smoking Loose Cigarettes.

Click here to sign up. This masterclass is appropriate for general audiences and students interested in learning more about properties

7:30pm: Massenet’s Cendrillon. A beloved fairy tale retold with wit and whimsy and encased in a highly polished veneer of French elegance, this operatic take on the classic Cinderella story has everything you’d expect—heartache, humor, hijinks, and a happy ending, all delivered on the wings of Massenet’s gorgeous music. In a magical staging by Laurent Pelly, Charles Perrault’s words literally come to life before your eyes, with the action unfolding on the pages of a book.

7:30pm: Incidental Moments of the Day The Apple Family: Life on Zoom. Written and directed by Richard Nelson, with Charlotte Bydwell. Stephen Kunken, Sally Murphy, Maryann Plunkett, Laila Robins, Jay O. Sanders. Available for eight weeks.

8pm: Playbill Social Selects: Serving Up Shakespeare Try your hand at making a recipe based on the food from one of Shakespeare’s plays with chef and Shakespearean actor, John Tufts.

Playbill Social Selects offer a new way for Broadway and theatre fans alike to spend time with one another while enjoying fun, interactive activities themed around theatre!

8pm: Stars in the House: 200th Episode. Stars in the House is the daily live streamed concert series created by Playbill correspondent and SiriusXM Broadway host Seth Rudetsky and producer James Wesley. Celebrate the 200th episode! with a “NIGHT AT THE MUSEUM!” Ben Stiller, Owen Wilson, Carla Gugino, Hank Azaria, Steve Coogan, Bill Cobbs, Patrick Gallagher and Mizuo Peck will help James and Seth celebrate this amazing milestone!