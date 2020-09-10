What To Watch September 11th To Take Away The Blues

7:55AM Buglisi Dance Theatre: Table of Silence Project 9/11Buglisi Dance Theatre and Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts, in partnership with Dance/NYC, present a reimagining of the Table of Silence Project 9/11, an annual free public performance ritual for peace conceived and choreographed in 2011 by Jacqulyn Buglisi, Artistic Director of Buglisi Dance Theatre.

Reimagined for our current moment, Ms. Buglisi’s collaborators on the 2020 edition include Composer/Music Director Daniel Bernard Roumain, spoken-word poet Marc Bamuthi Joseph, and Buglisi Dance Theatre Co-Founder/Principal Dancer Terese Capucilli.

The site-specific work had its first presentation on the tenth anniversary of 9/11 on Josie Robertson Plaza at Lincoln Center. Since the inaugural performance, more than 1200 professional dancers, musicians, and singers representing the voices of the NYC arts community in all its diversity have performed to viewership reaching close to one million people across all 50 states and in 129 countries via livestream.

12pm: Peanut Butter Jams is a half-hour interactive living room concert/music class, designed to entertain and teach kids from the comfort of their own homes. Brought to you by Broadway performers Lilli Wosk and Brad Standley, PBJams is high-quality fun for the whole family.

Nick Daly

12pm: Lang Lang

1pm: Qualified Alien Here Arts. A puppet and their assistant petition to join the circus. Rosa Douglas and Ben Elling light a candle for the meritocracy in this short puppet play, adapted for screen.

1pm: In Love and Warcraft American Conservatory Theater. In Madhuri Shekar’s play, college senior Evie prefers the online role-playing game World of Warcraft to real life. In the game, she’s a fearless warrior with a boyfriend. In real life, she ghostwrites love letters for people, even though she’s neither been in love. When Evie becomes attracted to her client Raul, she must decide whether or not to let her powerful and sexy warrior character out in the real world. Live performances 9/4, 9/5, 9/11, 9/12, in which you can chat, or on-demand 9/18 – 9/25

3pm: 60-Minute Apecial #7 Crystal, Axelis Cirque du Soleil is inviting its fans from all over the world for a brand new #CirqueConnect special. Enjoy some of the best live show moments of Crystal and Axel, the very first on ice productions from Cirque du Soleil, and discover a new kind of performance as Cirque du Soleil meets the ice to defy all expectations.

4pm–9:30pm: Marie’s Crisis Virtual Piano Bar

5pm: Julie Halston: Virtual Halston Broadway actress/comedienne Julie Halston is coming to a laptop near you! After ranting and raving on stages and cocktail parties, the comedy queen will launch “Virtual Halston,” a weekly half-hour gab-fest spotlighting her famous friends. This week’s guest Jim Caruso.

5pm: OnStageOff Savannah Repertory Theatre has begun a weekly online talkshow called “OnStageOff” to help connect Savannah theatrical artists and projects to the national conversation and to bridge the gap between what’s now and what’s next as the company plans a safe, authorized return to live performance.

Upcoming guests include Tony Award winner Bill Irwin (Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?, Fool Moon), Tony Award winner Michael Cerveris (Fun Home, Assassins), Michael Jacinto (Girls at Yale Rep), and Karla Knudsen with musical guests including Chris Blisset, Stephen Lyons, and Nygel D. Robinson. The show is hosted by Savannah Rep’s Executive Artistic Director Ryan McCurdy.

7pm: Urban Stages’ Play Fest & Fundraiser Throughout the month of September, Urban Stages’ Play Fest & Fundraiser will bring virtual staged readings directly to you as well as post-show interviews conducted by Craig Horsley and special extended interviews by Sue Matsuki. These online events will be available for a limited time.

September 9–13: #NWORD by Christian Elder and directed by Vincent Scott

7:30: Bizet’s Les Pêcheurs de Perles. After Carmen, this is Bizet’s “other” great masterpiece, a passionate romance well stocked with the kind of melting melodies that put the young composer—just 24 years old when the work premiered—on the 19th-century Parisian map. The opera tells of two fisherman friends who lock horns over a demure yet vocally powerful priestess of Brahma—who is herself torn between piety and her own powerful desires. Its lyrical centerpiece, a soul-stirring duet for the two men in the first act, remains one of opera’s greatest hits.

8pm: Stars in the House: Mamma Mia! cast reunion with with Judy Kaye, Karen Mason, Louise Pitre, and Tina Maddigan.

9pm: Word Up! Word Up! joins The Old Globe’s online roster of programming. More of a gathering than a show or a class, Word Up! is a digital opportunity for community members to connect with each other.

Every Friday night, join Arts Engagement Programs Manager and host Laura Zablit for a fun, festive word-based collaboration between audience and artist. This Mad Libs–style communal storytelling will feature a new performing artist every week, as well as special community guests from around San Diego.

Together, they will create opportunities for viewers to learn from and participate in their art form, creating accessible art in real time. Art forms on offer may include spoken word, rap, puppetry, singing, and more, often with bilingual and multicultural elements.

9pm: She By The Latino Theater Company A “sneak-peek” reading of a new coming-of-age drama by Los Angeles-based, emerging playwright Marlow Wyatt. In a small town filled with poverty and neglect, 13-year-old SHE escapes by re-imagining her reality through poetry, until — forced to make her own way — she discovers that dreams cost… and you don’t always pay with money.

Written by Marlow Wyatt, directed by Iman and starring Lorenz Arnell, LaVonda Elam, Juanita Jennings, Derek Shaun, Camille Spirlin, Karen Malina White.

10pm: Transcendence Theatre Company Annual Gala Musical Fundraiser For the fourth and final production in their 2020 Best Night Ever Online Virtual Season, Transcendence Theatre Company is pulling out all the stops and will present a night of unforgettable song and dance with their Annual Gala Musical Fundraiser, September 11th through 13th.

For this grand finale, the Transcendence artistic team viewed over 1,000 performances from the last eight seasons to create a video compilation of “the best of the best” musical performances, featuring Broadway stars from Tina: The Tina Turner Musical, School of Rock, Avenue Q, Come From Away, and Frozen.

The celebration will also feature new footage from company musicians and dancers.