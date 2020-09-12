What To Watch September 13th To Take Away The Blues

2pm: Lockdown Theatre: Private Lives: Act One in association with The Royal Theatrical Fund, has Jonathan Church directing a cast that includes Oscar winner Emma Thompson (Howards End, Sense and Sensibility) as Amanda, Tony and Olivier winner Robert Lindsay (Me and My Girl) as Elyot, Sanjeev Bhaskar (Art, Spamalot) as Victor, and Emilia Clarke (Game of Thrones, The Seagull) as Sybil.

2pm: Plays in the House Teen Edition: Hastings Street Today’s episode: Plays In The House, Teen Edition: Hastings Street by Barton Bund and Rick Sperling. The reading stars Mosaic Youth Theatre of Detroit and special guests, directed and choreographed by Carollette Phillips.

2pm: Theater for the New City: Liberty or Just Us: A City Park Story

3pm: Music From Broadway Afar Watch a concert featuring some of your favorite Broadway stars including Ciara Renée, Matt Doyle, Ali Ewoldt, and Syndee Winters. The concert supports Citizens of Song.

4pm: Marie’s Crisis Virtual Piano Bar scheduled pianists are Adam Michael Tilford (@Adam-Tilford-1) and Dan Daly (@DanDalyMusic).

5pm: Dacha Theatre: :robot_face: You can experience this show either as a contestant or a spectator! You’ll want to do both, so buy your tickets now and don’t miss out!

Contestants log on to the call and interact directly with actors, and are a part of the show that is streamed out!

Spectators watch the show on a stream, and interact by voting and providing chat feedback!

5:30 and 10pm: Transcendence Theatre Company Annual Gala Musical Fundraiser For the fourth and final production in their 2020 Best Night Ever Online Virtual Season, Transcendence Theatre Company is pulling out all the stops and will present a night of unforgettable song and dance with their Annual Gala Musical Fundraiser, September 11th through 13th.

For this grand finale, the Transcendence artistic team viewed over 1,000 performances from the last eight seasons to create a video compilation of “the best of the best” musical performances, featuring Broadway stars from Tina: The Tina Turner Musical, School of Rock, Avenue Q, Come From Away, and Frozen.

The celebration will also feature new footage from company musicians and dancers.

6pm: Company of Angels: The Art of Facing Fear Join the United States cast of the international digital play, The Art of Facing Fear!

Produced by Company of Angels and Rob Lecrone, in co-production with Os Satyros (Brazil) and Darling Desperados (Sweden)

The Art of Facing Fear, a one-hour virtual play, is a wildly surreal and cathartic experience inspired by our current world situation. It is unlike anything you may have seen on digital theatre, a truly wild and immersive encounter.

In a possible not-too-distant dystopian future, with the quarantine at 5,555 days, a diverse ensemble of individuals deal with the stress and fear of being confined to home during this time of pandemic. The main themes of the performance are the effects of the Corona virus on everyday lives, as well as an encroaching authoritarianism and intolerance which threatens our life, liberty, and identity as free people of the world. Amidst all this is hope.

Opening in São Paulo, Brazil to audiences of as many as 600 viewing devices per night, and followed by an African/European run featuring a cast from three different continents, The Art of Facing Fear arrives in the United States Saturday, September 5th and runs through Sunday, September 27th. This U.S. production features a cast of actors performing from across the U.S., including California, New York, Oregon, Nevada, Georgia, and Alaska.

7pm: For the Love of Lyric, Starring Renée Fleming, Heather Headley By Lyric Opera of Chicago. A host of opera and musical theatre stars will assemble online for Lyric Opera of Chicago’s For the Love of Lyric, a virtual concert to take pace in lieu of the traditional Opening Night Opera Ball in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

Among those set to take place are soprano Renée Fleming (who serves as Lyric’s special projects advisor and as an honorary Women’s Board member), Tony Award winner Heather Headley, soprano Ailyn Pérez, bass Soloman Howard, mezzo-soprano J’Nai Bridges, and members of the Patrick G. and Shirley W. Ryan Opera Center Ensemble and the Chicago Children’s Choir. Doug Peck serves as music director.

7:30: Massenet’s Werther Goethe’s 1774 novel about a lovesick poet’s infatuation with a married woman took Europe by storm and inspired countless adaptations. Yet it is in the hands of Jules Massenet that this literary classic found its most sensuous and charged theatrical form. With soaring melodies, voluptuous orchestrations, and scenes that represent both the vastness of love and the cramped claustrophobia of the hero’s mind, this opera is the very essence of a love story told through music.

8pm: Kritzerland: Tenth Anniversary The monthly Kritzerland shows debuted in September of 2010 and over the years audiences have heard over 2300 songs, seen amazing performers, guest stars, and musical directors. Since early May, the Kritzerland shows have been done online and have been very successful.

For the anniversary show there is an absolutely amazing cast, including very special guest, the legendary Petula Clark.

8pm: The Seth Concert Series: Jeremy Jordan Tony winner Karen Olivo performs highlights from some of her biggest roles, like West Side Story, Moulin Rouge, and In the Heights.

The Seth Concert Series is hosted by Sirius XM host and Playbill contributor Seth Rudetsky. While normally held in Provincetown, Massachusetts, under the Broadway @ Art House banner, the performances will be held indoors from the stars’ homes due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

8pm: Hershey Felder: George Gershwin Alone Hershey Felder as George Gershwin Alone tells the story of America’s great composer, who with the groundbreaking Rhapsody in Blue made a “Lady out of Jazz.”

The show incorporates the composer’s best-known songs from “The Man I Love” and “Someone to Watch Over Me,” through the hits of An American In Paris and Porgy and Bess, to a complete performance of Rhapsody in Blue.

8pm: Miscast MCC The annual event, live-streamed this year for free, in which a cavalcade of stars perform (briefly) in roles for which they would never be cast.

Participating artists currently include Tony nominee Adrienne Warren, Tony nominee Joshua Henry, Tony winner Heather Headley, Golden Globe nominee Beanie Feldstein, Tony nominee Rob McClure, Nicolette Robinson, and Tony nominee Phillipa Soo.

The evening will also include appearances from Lucille Lortel and Outer Critics Circle Award winner Jocelyn Bioh, Tony nominee Raúl Esparza, and Tony and Emmy winner Judith Light. Will Van Dyke serves as musical supervisor.

8pm: Tape After 10 years, three self-absorbed people are forced to reckon with the unresolved trauma of a high school love triangle. It’s about friendship and sexual betrayal, rivalry, and retribution. It raises questions about how we face the truth when others’ truths differ from ours.