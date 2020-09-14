What To Watch September 15th To Take Away The Blues

4pm–9:30pm: Marie’s Crisis Virtual Piano Bar Tonight’s scheduled pianists are James Merillat (@James-Merillat-2) and Franca Vercelloni (@Franca-Vercelloni).

5pm: Music and Mind Live with Renée Fleming launched in 2016 under Fleming’s leadership with Dr. Francis Collins. The program is a partnership between the Kennedy Center and the National Endowment for the Arts.

5pm: Watching the Watcher By Rattlestick Playwrights Theater work-in-progress about how we take each or not / from various eyes.. the people who we don’t see but see us / children / passerbys.. what does it mean to watch others / what do we learn about ourselves … and others

5:30pm: Rochester Fringe Festival: Collected Stories What are the ethical and legal rights of a writer to create art from someone else’s biographical material – particularly that of another writer? Older, established writer Ruth Steiner (Judy Rosenblatt) mentors Lisa Morrison (Annemarie Hagenaars), an ambitious young graduate student in awe of Ruth. Lisa becomes her protégée, her friend, and finally, her colleague. In Collected Stories, Donald Margulies questions whether the loving relationship they build can survive ambition, rivalry, and – what may be – eventual betrayal. Directed by Austin Pendleton.

6pm: The 24 Hour Plays: Viral Monologues New monologues made in 24 hours in quarantine.

7pm: Jessye Norman at 75: A Celebration Black Opera Productions LLC will present a 90-minute virtual birthday gala hosted by Kenneth Overton on what would have been Ms. Norman’s 75th Birthday.

The event will air live on Facebook and YouTube in conjunction with a growing list of broadcast partners, and will feature today’s hottest Black voices in opera and theatre, celebrity dedications, a tribute from her family, and a performance by students of the Jessye Norman School of the Arts.

7pm: Times Square Alliance: Broadway Buskers Michael Longoria (Jersey Boys, Hairspray), Margo Seibert (Rocky, Octet), and Rona Siddiqui (Salaam Medina: Tales of a Halfghan, One Good Day).

While the concerts are FREE to stream, we encourage audiences to donate to Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS’ COVID-19 Emergency Assistance Fund, which provides resources and emergency financial assistance to those within the entertainment community who have been impacted by the pandemic, and the Broadway Advocacy Coalition, in support of their ongoing efforts to help Broadway heal, listen and become an anti-racist and equitable community.

7pm: Eva Price Tony Award-winning Broadway producer of Oklahoma!, Jagged Little Pill, who was just announced on the inaugural list of Crain’s Notable LGBTQ Leaders & Executives, will launch a new podcast called “My First Show” exclusively on Broadway Podcast Network.

7:15: Piano Bar Live! With Joe Alterman, Jamie deRoy, Paul Errico, Karen Oberlin, and Jasper in Deadland‘s Sheldon Henry, Diana Huey and Brandi Massey.

7:30pm: Rossini’s Le Comte Ory Set during the Crusades in 13th-century Touraine, Rossini’s French farce chronicles a caddish count who, along with the rest of his footmen, disguises himself as a nun in order to hide in a convent and snag his love interest, a virtuous countess named Adèle. Hilarity ensues, as do several of the composer’s most piquant and cleverly orchestrated musical moments—including a powerful gender-bending trio featuring a man dressed as a woman, a woman dressed as a man, and a noblewoman masquerading as an abbess.

(L-R) Aaron Tveit as Gabe, Alice Ripley as Diana and J. Robert Spencer as Dan at Arena Stage in Crystal City through January 18, 2009.

8pm: Stars in the House: Next to Normal Original Broadway Cast Reunion with Alice Ripley, J. Robert Spencer, Adam Chanler-Berat, Jennifer Damiano, Aaron Tveit and Louis Hobson.

8pm: The Producer’s Perspective LIVE! Matthew Lopez. Drama Desk-winning Playwright Matthew Lopez (The Inheritance, The Whipping Man, The Legend of Georgie McBride) to talk about recent writing projects, The Inheritance’s journey on Broadway, and more!

8:30pm: The Poet’s Tree Kicking off the fall season of The Old Globe’s free digital arts-engagement offerings is The Poet’s Tree, hosted by Old Globe Teaching Artist and spoken word poet Gill Sotu.

This new program takes a deep dive into the world of modern poetry and how artists tell compelling stories using only the power of the spoken word.

10pm: La Victima By The Latino Theater Company. A look, infused with humor, music and dance, at the history of Mexican-U.S. immigration from the intimate perspective of two families. Originally created by El Teatro De La Esperanza, a company that helped define Chicano theater and an entire generation of theater professionals, La Victima was the first show ever produced by the Latino Theater Company, in 1985.

Watch archival footage of LTC’s 2010 revival featuring the late Lupe Ontiveras (Selena, Desperate Housewives), who was one of LTC’s founding company members.