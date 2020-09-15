What To Watch September 16th To Take Away The Blues

Unbought and Unbossed: Reclaiming Our Vote National Black Theatre

Available through October 28. “Micro-commissions from Black women artists including Ngozi Anyanwu, Hope Boykin and Mahogany L. Browne, grounded in the dynamic legacy of Shirley Chisholm

12pm: Theater of War for front-line medical providers Theater of War Productions Dramatic readings of Sophocles’ Philoctetes and Women of Trachis as a catalyst for a discussion about the impact of Covid-19. Best-known for Antigone in Ferguson, the company founded by Bryan Doerries performs classical plays to prompt community discussions about urgent issues. This edition features performances by Amy Ryan, Marjolaine Goldsmith, Frankie Faison, and David Zayas.

1pm: Folksbiene Live: Magda Fishman National Yiddish Theatre Folksbiene (Folksbiene)—led by Zalmen Mlotek, Artistic Director, and Dominick Balletta, Executive Director present Cantor Magda Fishman (B’nai Torah Congregation in Boca Raton, Florida, and star of Folksbiene’s Soul to Soul) ushers in the New Year 5781 with a concert of inspiring favorites in Yiddish, Hebrew and English.

2pm: Anyone Can Write A Song By Florida Studio Theatre Led by FST Cabaret Favorite and Blue Eyed Bettys co-founder Ben Mackel, this master class will empower you to express your feelings and stories in song. Basic structure and form will free that melody from your mind and maximize the emotional impact of your lyrics. Some musical proficiency and basic understanding of music theory recommended.

2:30pm: Faith Healer Old Vic Michael Sheen stars in Brian Friel’s play about a man who goes on the road trying to heal people, bringing along his wife Grace (Indira Varma) and manager Teddy (David Threlfall) Faith Healer is the third in the Old Vic: In Camera live streamed performances, and will be streamed live directly from the iconic Old Vic stage with the empty auditorium as a backdrop for five performances only.

3pm: The Show Must Go Online: All’s Well That Ends Well Robert Myles directs Lucy Aley-Parker (Countess), Olga Blagodatskikh (First Soldier), James Dawoud (Bertram), Olive Fannie Gates (Ensemble), Whitton Frank (First French Lord), Charlotte Harvey (Widow), Sara Hymes (Helena), Michelle Kelly (Diana), Stefan Kent (Second French Lord), Jeff King (Lavatch), Gah-Kai Leung (Ensemble), Danann McAleer (Parolles), Christopher Paddon (Lafew), Bennett Pologe (King of France), Ally Poole (Ensemble), with Elloise Thomson and Dan Blick as swings.

4pm–9:30pm: Marie’s Crisis Virtual Piano Bar Tonight’s scheduled pianists are James Merillat (@James-Merillat-2) and Franca Vercelloni (@Franca-Vercelloni).

5pm: Metropolitan Opera: Free Student Stream Donizetti’s L’Elisir d’Amore starring Matthew Polenzani as the lovelorn Nemorino, South African soprano Pretty Yende as Adina. The cast also includes baritone Davide Luciano as the swaggering Sergeant Belcore and Ildebrando D’Arcangelo as the wily Dr. Dulcamara, and Domingo Hindoyan conducts Bartlett’s Sher’s charming and colorful production.

6:30: The Moth: Close Encounters Join The Moth for a special virtual Mainstage livestreamed from the historic Green-Wood Cemetery. In a first-of-its-kind show for The Moth, attendees will watch from the comfort of their homes as four beloved Moth storytellers share true stories told live against the beautiful backdrop of Green-Wood Cemetery.

7pm: Playbill: Mauricio Martinez: De Mexico to Broadway Playbill, in partnership with Jose Cuervo®, will commemorate Mexican Independence Day September 16 with a 7 PM ET stream of the Feinstein’s/54 Below concert Mauricio Martinez: De Mexico to Broadway.

The cabaret act, filmed in July 2018, featured special appearances by Tony nominee Orfeh (Pretty Woman, Legally Blonde) and Mariand Torres (Wicked, In Transit). The free stream will also include pre- and post-performance interviews with Martinez.

Martinez made his Broadway debut as Emilio Estefan in On Your Feet!. His additional credits include Unmasked at Paper Mill Playhouse, Mexican productions of Beauty and the Beast, Saturday Night Fever, The Drowsy Chaperone, and Sweet Charity, and NBC Universo’s El Vato.

7pm: Two River Rising Reading Series: Seven Homeless Mammoths Wander New England Playwright-in-residence, Madeleine George began her relationship with Two River nine years ago with the world premiere production of her play Seven Homeless Mammoths Wander New England, a deliciously smart and funny “academic sex comedy” about life in a small university town. In George’s play, Dean Wreen’s college is in dire financial straits, and a plan to close its on-campus natural history museum is sending unexpected shock waves in every direction—just as the Dean’s ex-girlfriend has come back into her life. This definitely complicates things with her much younger girlfriend, Andromeda. Neither budget cuts nor the shadows cast by seven about-to-be-homeless mammoths are any match for the sweet taste of romance in this hilarious and deeply moving play.

7pm: Babbling by the Brook By Paper Mill Playhouse. Join Paper Mill Playhouse and Mark S. Hoebee each week for lighthearted, entertaining conversations with a star-studded roster of performers, writers, directors, and more theatrical denizens.

Gain insight into upcoming productions, delve into the creative process, and catch up with veteran actors!

7pm: The Incels available for 96 hours afterwards at urbanstafges.org. IN DEVELOPMENT. Tom and Derrick are incels, or “involuntary celibates:” depressed, bitter men who can’t get girlfriends. Tom records his manifesto on his vlog, telling tales of fruitless encounters with women, as well as his plan to rid the world of sexuality. Derrick has a YouTube channel in which he teaches other men how to survive in the backwoods and obsesses about the young woman he’s stalking. Pat is a MGTOW (“Men Going Their Own Way”) who teaches incels how to find happiness in a solitary lifestyle. When Tom and Derrick turn violent, can Pat convince them to put down their guns?

7pm: New York Theatre Barn—Love, Rosie / Wonder Boy New York Theatre Barn continues its New Works Series live streams, featuring excerpts from the new musicals Love, Rosie and Wonder Boy.

Music and lyrics by Zack Zadek, book by Peter Duchan

Based on the film Love, Rosie and novel Where Rainbows End

Featuring Zack Zadek

Two interconnected lives are tracked over the course of 30 years, asking the question: “What is a love story?”

Book, music, and lyrics by Jaime Jarrett

Featuring Joshuah Dominique and Sav Souza

When Jackson steals a mysterious drug from his genius twin sister, he transforms into Wonder Boy, a superhero with unparalleled strength, the ability to fly, and automatic self-healing powers. He must navigate his new identity as a superhero, as well as his identity as a transgender man.

This Event will be run through ZOOM WEBINAR. All participants will receive a link prior to the event, which will require ZOOM registration. Please make sure you are registered and logged in 5 mins before the show to guarantee full access.

7:30: Donizetti’s La Fille du Régiment One of the most ebullient works in the repertoire, Donizetti’s delightful comedy is the unlikely tale of a bright, headstrong young woman who has been raised among a French army regiment. When, much to the dismay of the doting but overprotective soldiers, Marie falls in love with the Tyrolean villager Tonio—a touchstone tenor role that overflows with both youthful ardor and ringing high notes—hilarity and virtuosic bel canto crossfire ensue.

7:30pm: Shakespeare Hour LIVE! Shakespeare Theatre Company’s Artistic Director Simon Godwin and Resident Dramaturg Drew Lichtenberg lead an online tour through every corner of the Shakespeare universe. Confirmed special guests include Tony-winning director Julie Taymor, Tony and Emmy nominee Kate Burton, former United States Attorney for the District of Columbia Jessie K. Liu and STC Bard Association Chair Abbe Lowell.

Shakespeare Theatre Company will continue its online program Shakespeare Hour LIVE! Shakespeare & Film.

8pm: Playbill Social Selects: At This Theatre By Playbill Take a virtual tour through the historical theaters of Times Square and beyond hosted by the owner of Broadway Up Close, Tim Dolan.

Playbill Social Selects offer a new way for Broadway and theatre fans alike to spend time with one another while enjoying fun, interactive activities themed around theatre!

8pm: Crazy Ex-Girlfriend Reunion!! Welcome back the cast with Rachel Bloom, Skylar Astin, Kat Burns, Donna Lynne Champlin, Peter Gardner, David Hull, Erick Lopez, Vella Lovell, Michael McMillan, Clark Moore, Burl Moseley, Esther Povitsky, Vincent Rodriguez III and Gabrielle Ruiz!!

8pm: Jack Was Kind All for One Theater Through October 10

Tracy Thorne wrote and performs this “intimate, confessional play examines long-seated issues of privilege and complicity.” The production will be presented live on Zoom, four times a week, Wednesday-Saturday through October 10 for limited audiences.

8pm: “All Adventurous Women Do” Serbia International Voices Project

A play about the necessity of going elsewhere to fully realize one’s sexuality,

9pm: In Concert at the Hollywood Bowl The new weekly music series in partnership with the Los Angeles Philharmonic Association features the “best of” live performances from the past 10 years at the Hollywood Bowl. With performances by Rodrigo y Gabriela, Natalia Lafourcade, Misty Copeland, Kamasi Washington, Herbie Hancock, Carlos Santana, Kristin Chenoweth, John Williams, and more.

Hosted by LA Phil’s Music and Artistic Director Gustavo Dudamel the series premiere airs locally Wednesdays at 9 PM PT on KCET and Fridays at 8 PM PT on PBS SoCal