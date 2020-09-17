What To Watch September 17th To Take Away The Blues

1pm: Living Room Concerts: Songs of Spirituality and the New Year National Yiddish Theatre Folksbiene (Folksbiene)—led by Zalmen Mlotek, Artistic Director, and Dominick Balletta, Executive Director starting with Magda Fishman’s “A Sweet New Year”.

3pm: Jack Was Kind All for One Theater Through October 10

Tracy Thorne wrote and performs this “intimate, confessional play examines long-seated issues of privilege and complicity.” The production will be presented live on Zoom, four times a week, Wednesday-Saturday through October 10 for limited audiences.

4pm–9:30pm: Marie’s Crisis Virtual Piano Bar Tonight’s scheduled pianists are Alex Barylski (@Alexander-Barylski) and Adam Michael Tilford (@Adam-Tilford-1).

6pm: Classic Conversations: Ben Brantley By Classic Stage Company The series continues with The New York Times’ Co-Chief Theater Critic Ben Brantley, who recently announced he was stepping down from his post in October.

6pm: Critical Thinking: John Leguizamo in Conversation with Mark Ruffalo By 92 Y Join Tony- and Emmy-winning star John Leguizamo in conversation with Mark Ruffalo about his new film, Critical Thinking—the true story of a teacher and five students from Miami whose lives are changed preparing for the National Chess Championship in 1998.

A look at education, systemic racism, poverty, and the transformational power of chess, Critical Thinking also showcases Leguizamo’s talent as both actor and director. Don’t miss his conversation with Ruffalo about adapting the story for film, working with young actors, stories from behind the scenes, and more.

6pm: Here We Are Theatre for One Every Thursday starting today, Christine Jones’ company will offer one-on-one performances of “micro-plays” by the following eight playwrights: Jaclyn Backhaus, Lydia R. Diamond, Lynn Nottage, Stacey Rose, Nikkole Salter, DeLanna Studi, Regina Taylor, and Carmelita Tropicana. Each audience member signs up for a specific date and time and then gets to see at least one play, performed live! You need to sign up here in advance and to learn details.

7pm: BPN Town Hall: My Broadway Memory with guests Jennifer Ashley Tepper & Joe Iconis By Broadway Podcast Network My Broadway Memory, a new live, visual podcast — a celebration of memorable experiences at the theatre with Broadway’s biggest names. During each episode, a guest will choose a Playbill from their collection at random and take a trip down memory lane. In addition to discussing the actual show, Michael, Brian, and guests will discuss the headshots, ads, and other traits that make a Playbill a time capsule of Broadway history.

Michael and Brian are calling out to theatre fans everywhere to join in on the fun by creating their own My Broadway Memory videos and sharing them to Instagram or Facebook. Be sure to tag @MyBroadwayMemory and use use the hashtag #MyBroadwayMemory to have a chance at being featured on the Broadway Podcast Network site.

7pm: Gregory Harrington: A Concert from the Irish Rep Stage By Irish Repertory Theatre Irish Repertory Theatre is excited to announce the return of this anticipated event as an online concert from the Irish Rep stage! Joined by cellists Eleanor Norton and Philip Sheegog, Harrington will kick off our Digital Fall Season with an Irish themed concert of new arrangements of traditional Irish and Celtic influenced tunes ranging from “Shenandoah” and “The Parting Glass” to “The Last Rose of Summer” and a special take on O’Corolan’s “Concerto.”

7pm: Two River Rising Reading Series: Seven Homeless Mammoths Wander New England Playwright-in-residence, Madeleine George began her relationship with Two River nine years ago with the world premiere production of her play Seven Homeless Mammoths Wander New England, a deliciously smart and funny “academic sex comedy” about life in a small university town. In George’s play, Dean Wreen’s college is in dire financial straits, and a plan to close its on-campus natural history museum is sending unexpected shock waves in every direction—just as the Dean’s ex-girlfriend has come back into her life. This definitely complicates things with her much younger girlfriend, Andromeda. Neither budget cuts nor the shadows cast by seven about-to-be-homeless mammoths are any match for the sweet taste of romance in this hilarious and deeply moving play.

7pm: LAO at Home: Living Room Recital By LA Opera Soprano Alaysha Fox, a member of the company’s young artist program, partners with pianist Brendon Shapiro for an all-American program of art songs by Amy Beach, H.T. Burleigh and Jake Heggie, along with show tunes by Jason Robert Brown and Stephen Sondheim.

7pm: The Incels available for 96 hours afterwards at urbanstafges.org. IN DEVELOPMENT. Tom and Derrick are incels, or “involuntary celibates:” depressed, bitter men who can’t get girlfriends. Tom records his manifesto on his vlog, telling tales of fruitless encounters with women, as well as his plan to rid the world of sexuality. Derrick has a YouTube channel in which he teaches other men how to survive in the backwoods and obsesses about the young woman he’s stalking. Pat is a MGTOW (“Men Going Their Own Way”) who teaches incels how to find happiness in a solitary lifestyle. When Tom and Derrick turn violent, can Pat convince them to put down their guns?

7pm: Virtual Masterclass: The Art of Making Art – Design Roundtable By Signature Theatre Signature’s Associate Artistic Director Matthew Gardiner sits down with a dream team of theatrical designers including: scenic designer Jason Sherwood (A Chorus Line, Billy Elliot; TV’s RENT Live, The Oscars), costume designer Dede Ayite (Gun & Powder, Jelly’s Last Jam; Broadway’s Slave Play, A Soldier’s Play), and lighting designer Adam Honoré (A Chorus Line, Shakespeare Theatre’s The Amen Corner) to discuss how they brainstorm, blend ideas and build the world of the show.

7pm: Bulrusher Paula Vogel’s Bard at the Gate through September 20

A swoon-worthy cast gives a reading of Eisa Davis’ Bulrusher. Found floating in a basket on the river as an infant, Bulrusher is a multiracial orphan with a gift for clairvoyance that makes her feel like a stranger even amongst the strange residents of the redwood country north of San Francisco in 1955. Then a black girl from Alabama comes to town. Paula Vogel writes of this play: “2006 we voted unanimously for Eisa Davis’ BULRUSHER for the Pulitzer. The Board gave it to Rabbithole. Last night I heard a reading of this play by great actors. I wept. Such grace about race, such an embrace of our humanity.”

7pm: Quarantine Cabaret and Cocktails produced and hosted by entertainer and LML Music founder, Lee Lessack, and actor and frequent SNL regular, Robert Bannon. The duo hosts a star-studded group of performers every week with laughs, music, and stories.

7pm: We’re Still Here: A Virtual Cabaret by Alliance Theater a free variety show featuring Broadway stars Terry Burrell (Ethel) and Courtenay Collins (The Prom).Burrell and Collins will alternate as hostess, as they entertain audiences from home with songs, stories, special cocktails, and maybe a surprise guest or two.

7:30pm: Rossini’s La Cenerentola A timeless tale told in a florid bel canto style, Rossini’s take on the Cinderella story offers an ideal propellant for a virtuosic mezzo-soprano to rocket from rags to riches. But in this retelling, the supporting characters soar just as high: Cinderella’s Prince, her stepfather, and the Prince’s valet are given memorable arias, and the composer rounds out his score with ingenious ensemble flourishes. A vivacious masterpiece, La Cenerentola brings stock fairy tale characters to dazzling life.

(PRNewsfoto/City Parks Foundation)

8pm: City Parks Foundation’s SummerStage Jubilee The hour-long digital event will feature exclusive musical performances by Sting, Norah Jones, Trey Anastasio, Rufus Wainwright, Leslie Odom Jr., Rosanne Cash, Emily King and PJ Morton. The event highlights the various City Parks Foundation programs and will also showcase notable advocates for CPF’s work including sports icon and champion of equality Billie Jean King, television and radio host Ryan Seacrest, musical artist H.E.R., comedian Lewis Black and performer and Late Show bandleader Paul Shaffer.

8pm: Stars in the House: 200th Episode. Stars in the House is the daily live streamed concert series created by Playbill correspondent and SiriusXM Broadway host Seth Rudetsky and producer James Wesley. Celebrating 200 Episodes – Part 3! The celebration continues with some special guest stars joining Seth and James tonight.

8:30pm: #MeBecomesWe Town Hall: What’s Your ‘Why’? Hosted by Rory O’Malley & Brandon Victor Dixon By Broadway Podcast Network Two Tony-nominated Hamilton alums who’ve been vocal about voter mobilization have partnered for a new movement aimed at getting people to the polls. The #MeBecomesWe campaign launches this week as National Voter Registration Day (September 22) approaches.

The campaign unites the pair’s respective organizations: Dixon’s WeAre Foundation (co-founded by Ashley Monet) and O’Malley’s Belt the Vote (co-founded by Kristen Wyatt). Organizational partners include Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS, Hamilton, The Ensemblist, Broadway Green Alliance, Just One Step For Democracy, and Broadway Podcast Network.

BPN will host the campaign’s launch event: a Town Hall-style virtual conversation titled What’s Your Why, exploring the many reasons to vote and how to do so. In addition to Dixon and O’Malley, the event will feature appearances by Tony winners Lin-Manuel Miranda, James Monroe Iglehart, Nikki M. James, and Gavin Creel, Tony nominees Andrew Rannells and Adrienne Warren, and Celia Rose Gooding, Julia Murney, and Patti Murin.

8:30pm: The Living Room Play Workshop By The Old Globe Learn how to write, develop, design, direct, and present your own “Living Room”-inspired short plays in a final live-streamed site-specific presentation.

Laura Benanti

9pm: DO RE #METOO A virtual concert of badass feminists led by Laura Benanti, Peppermint and Margaret Cho covering the most sexist songs ever written!