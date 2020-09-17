What To Watch September 18th To Take Away The Blues

12pm on: Mile Square Theatre: Sitting and Talking by Lia Romeo. The series begins with Lia Romeo’s charming, deeply heartfelt play Sitting and Talking, which follows a man and woman in their 60s as they navigate the vulnerable, awkward, and sometimes hilarious path to companionship via online dating during quarantine. Film star Dan Lauria, who played the titular role in Broadway’s Lombardi, is joined by Emmy- and Golden Globe-nominated actress Wendie Malick, and the piece is directed by James Glossman. Produced in collaboration with Project Y.

12pm: Peanut Butter Jams is a half-hour interactive living room concert/music class, designed to entertain and teach kids from the comfort of their own homes. Brought to you by Broadway performers Lilli Wosk and Brad Standley, PBJams is high-quality fun for the whole family.

12pm: Lang Lang

1pm: LAO at Home: Coffee with Conlan By LA Opera The company’s music director, James Conlon, hosts an informal morning chat about all things opera, taking on audience questions submitted online.

1pm: StillHERE Online: Baba Israel and Grace Galu The HARP Artist duo that brought you Cannabis! A Theatrical Concert is going to be live on Friday with an update on creative developments and new work. By HERE Arts Center

2:30pm: Faith Healer Old Vic Michael Sheen stars in Brian Friel’s play about a man who goes on the road trying to heal people, bringing along his wife Grace (Indira Varma) and manager Teddy (David Threlfall) Faith Healer is the third in the Old Vic: In Camera live streamed performances, and will be streamed live directly from the iconic Old Vic stage with the empty auditorium as a backdrop for five performances only.

3pm: 60-Minute Special #14 Ovo, Bazzar, Alegria Embrace your inner-child with this week’s CirqueConnect 60-min special! This Friday, Sept. 18th at 3 pm E.T., we are inviting you to revisit some of the best moments from OVO, BAZZAR and the original version of Alegria.

4pm–9:30pm: Marie’s Crisis Virtual Piano Bar

5pm: Julie Halston: Virtual Halston Broadway actress/comedienne Julie Halston is coming to a laptop near you! After ranting and raving on stages and cocktail parties, the comedy queen will launch “Virtual Halston,” a weekly half-hour gab-fest spotlighting her famous friends. This week’s guests actors-singers Erich Bergen (Madam Secretary) and Jessica Keenan Wynn (Heathers: The Musical)..

5pm: OnStageOff Savannah Repertory Theatre has begun a weekly online talkshow called “OnStageOff” to help connect Savannah theatrical artists and projects to the national conversation and to bridge the gap between what’s now and what’s next as the company plans a safe, authorized return to live performance.

Upcoming guests include Tony Award winner Bill Irwin (Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?, Fool Moon), Tony Award winner Michael Cerveris (Fun Home, Assassins), Michael Jacinto (Girls at Yale Rep), and Karla Knudsen with musical guests including Chris Blisset, Stephen Lyons, and Nygel D. Robinson. The show is hosted by Savannah Rep’s Executive Artistic Director Ryan McCurdy.

7pm: The Incels available for 96 hours afterwards at urbanstafges.org. IN DEVELOPMENT. Tom and Derrick are incels, or “involuntary celibates:” depressed, bitter men who can’t get girlfriends. Tom records his manifesto on his vlog, telling tales of fruitless encounters with women, as well as his plan to rid the world of sexuality. Derrick has a YouTube channel in which he teaches other men how to survive in the backwoods and obsesses about the young woman he’s stalking. Pat is a MGTOW (“Men Going Their Own Way”) who teaches incels how to find happiness in a solitary lifestyle. When Tom and Derrick turn violent, can Pat convince them to put down their guns?

Throughout the month of September, Urban Stages’ Play Fest & Fundraiser will bring virtual staged readings directly to you as well as post-show interviews conducted by Craig Horsley and special extended interviews by Sue Matsuki. These online events will be available for a limited time.

7:30: Bellini’s I Puritani A saga of star-crossed love and family drama set against the strife of the 17th-century English Civil War, Bellini’s bel-canto gem is best known for its mad scene, one of the repertory’s most spectacular. Elvira, a young Puritan woman, is set to marry Arturo, a royalist. But when his duty to the crown comes between them, and Elvira finds herself abandoned on her wedding day, she descends into madness with a breathtaking outpouring of virtuosity that only this style of opera can deliver.

8pm: CyberTank: Rule of 7×7 RULE OF is an ongoing series that premieres 7 brand-new 10 minute plays by 7 different writers. For each show, every playwright comes up with one rule, then the 7 playwrights create new plays using all 7 rules. Hosted and produced by Brett Epstein.

8pm: Jack Was Kind All for One Theater Through October 10

Tracy Thorne wrote and performs this “intimate, confessional play examines long-seated issues of privilege and complicity.” The production will be presented live on Zoom, four times a week, Wednesday-Saturday through October 10 for limited audiences.

8pm: City Garage: Exit the King A deluded king. A failing kingdom. Two squabbling queens vying for his attention. An obsequious doctor. A dim-witted but loyal guard and a mouthy servant. In a new translation by City Garage founders Frederique Michel and Charles Duncombe.

8pm: MTA’ s Playwrights Lab: In Absentia by Anisha Agarwal ’21. Ash and his little sister Raina struggle to cope with the new normal after their mother’s mental health deteriorates due to the death of their father. Although their family might be flawed, they know they have each other – until events begin to pull them apart.

8pm: Playbill Social Selects: A Chorus Crime (From Seize the Show) By Playbill. Broadway’s favorite time-traveling detective is once again on the case as Sydney Styles, gossip columnist and amateur sleuth, finds herself in the middle of another murder when a costume mistress is killed by a chorus girl—but which one? Now it’s up to you, Styles’ loyal assistant, to help her crack the case.

As you make your way through acting classes, voice lessons—and even the gym—you are given the chance to question each suspect. In addition, for each dance move, acting tip, and vocal scale you master, you will unlock even more information that will help you reveal the killer.

8pm: Pig Iron Theatre Company: Zero Cost House We reimagined Toshiki Okada’s Zero Cost House for Zoom for four performances only, September 18-20.

Zero Cost House charts Toshiki’s physical and ethical journey through that time. And Toshiki’s writing–as deeply interior as Samuel Beckett’s, and with a flair for the super-casual that reminds you of Annie Baker–seems ideally suited to Zoom. Toshiki’s company in Japan is called “chelfitsch”–a play on the English word “selfish.” His characters always have one eye on themselves–which, when you think about it, is what we all are doing on Zoom these days.

The piece is 2 hours long with one 5 minute intermission. The 7 performers will be beaming in LIVE from their homes in Philadelphia, New York, and Los Angles. We can guarantee there will be no line at the bathroom. We can’t guarantee the internet won’t be glitchy, on your end or ours–but, well, that’s life in 2020.

8pm: Downtown Variety Take 14 The launch of La MaMa’s 59th season with a virtual afterparty, featuring Belarus Free Theatre, Annie-B Parson, Stacy Stearns, Paul D. Miller aka DJ Spooky, D’Mani Thomas.

9pm: Word Up! Word Up! joins The Old Globe’s online roster of programming. More of a gathering than a show or a class, Word Up! is a digital opportunity for community members to connect with each other.

Every Friday night, join Arts Engagement Programs Manager and host Laura Zablit for a fun, festive word-based collaboration between audience and artist. This Mad Libs–style communal storytelling will feature a new performing artist every week, as well as special community guests from around San Diego.

Together, they will create opportunities for viewers to learn from and participate in their art form, creating accessible art in real time. Art forms on offer may include spoken word, rap, puppetry, singing, and more, often with bilingual and multicultural elements.

9pm: She By The Latino Theater Company A “sneak-peek” reading of a new coming-of-age drama by Los Angeles-based, emerging playwright Marlow Wyatt. In a small town filled with poverty and neglect, 13-year-old SHE escapes by re-imagining her reality through poetry, until — forced to make her own way — she discovers that dreams cost… and you don’t always pay with money.

Written by Marlow Wyatt, directed by Iman and starring Lorenz Arnell, LaVonda Elam, Juanita Jennings, Derek Shaun, Camille Spirlin, Karen Malina White.

10pm: Latino Theater Company: Sleep with the Angels A sneak-peek reading of Evelina Fernández’s newest play, which will receive its world premiere by the Latino Theater Company at the Los Angeles Theater Center in 2021.

Molly is separated from her husband and in desperate need of a childcare provider. Then she discovers Juana standing at her doorstep. Soon, Molly and her kids are swept up into Juana’s magical and charming ways. But, who is Juana, really?

11pm: Insulted. Belarus(isa) In solidarity with the people and theater community of Belarus, dozens of theaters worldwide are presenting readings of Andrei Kureichik’s sensational new play, ​​​​Insulted. Belarus(sia). Directed by Guillermo Cienfuegos and starring Joe Spano. Caroline Clay, Ashlie Atkinson, Joshua Bitton, Alex Neher, Rachel Brunner and Aric Floyd.

Kureichik’s 7-character play tells the story of the first month of the Belarusian revolution, its ups and downs on the eve of the inevitable democratization of the country after 26 years of dictatorship. All characters have real prototypes, in some you will recognize former and current leaders of the country, in others – incredible Belarusians who have gone out to battle the totalitarian machine, sometimes at the cost of their lives, their freedom, and their loved ones. They represent polar points of view in the awakened Belarusian society. Much of the dialogue is directly taken from actual speeches and statements. The author tells of the tragic escalation of violence and repression employed by the authorities to repress freedom-seeking Belarusians with bayonets and clubs, and expresses his hope that solidarity, truth and faith in human values will inevitably lead to victory over evil.