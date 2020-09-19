What To Watch September 19th To Take Away The Blues

10am and 2:30pm: Faith Healer Old Vic Michael Sheen stars in Brian Friel’s play about a man who goes on the road trying to heal people, bringing along his wife Grace (Indira Varma) and manager Teddy (David Threlfall) Faith Healer is the third in the Old Vic: In Camera live streamed performances, and will be streamed live directly from the iconic Old Vic stage with the empty auditorium as a backdrop for five performances only.

2pm and 8pm: Pig Iron Theatre Company: Zero Cost House We reimagined Toshiki Okada’s Zero Cost House for Zoom for four performances only, September 18-20.

Zero Cost House charts Toshiki’s physical and ethical journey through that time. And Toshiki’s writing–as deeply interior as Samuel Beckett’s, and with a flair for the super-casual that reminds you of Annie Baker–seems ideally suited to Zoom. Toshiki’s company in Japan is called “chelfitsch”–a play on the English word “selfish.” His characters always have one eye on themselves–which, when you think about it, is what we all are doing on Zoom these days.

The piece is 2 hours long with one 5 minute intermission. The 7 performers will be beaming in LIVE from their homes in Philadelphia, New York, and Los Angles. We can guarantee there will be no line at the bathroom. We can’t guarantee the internet won’t be glitchy, on your end or ours–but, well, that’s life in 2020.

2pm: Broadway for Biden Town Hall: Healthcare in the Theatre Industry Featuring Vasthy E. Mompoint (The Prom), Dimitri Moise (Beautiful, The Book of Mormon), and Doug Carfrae (actor and trustee of the Equity-League Pension and Health Fund), and moderated by award-winning producer and director Dori Berinstein, the discussion focuses on healthcare issues pertaining to the theatrical community and how the Biden-Harris platform addresses them

7pm: Anna Karenina By Broadway on Demand Anna Karenina features music by Roman Ignatyev and a new libretto by Yuliy Kim. The company includes Ekaterina Guseva, Sergey Lee, Alexander Marakulin, Natalia Bystrova, Denis Demkiv, Andrey Alexandrin, Karine Asiryan, Maxim Zausalin, Oxana Lesnichaya, Lika Rulla, Alexander Markelov, Ella Merkulova, and Stanislav Bezgin.

7pm: The Incels available for 96 hours afterwards at urbanstafges.org. IN DEVELOPMENT. Tom and Derrick are incels, or “involuntary celibates:” depressed, bitter men who can’t get girlfriends. Tom records his manifesto on his vlog, telling tales of fruitless encounters with women, as well as his plan to rid the world of sexuality. Derrick has a YouTube channel in which he teaches other men how to survive in the backwoods and obsesses about the young woman he’s stalking. Pat is a MGTOW (“Men Going Their Own Way”) who teaches incels how to find happiness in a solitary lifestyle. When Tom and Derrick turn violent, can Pat convince them to put down their guns?

Sheldon Best and Chinaza Uche in Sugar in Our Wounds at MTC

7pm: Sugar in Our Wounds Play-PerView A “reunion reading” (with the original Off-Broadway cast) of Donja Love’s play about a romance about a slave on a plantation during the Civil War and a passing stranger.

7:30: Music at the Mansion: Ty Stephens With his longtime Music Director, Richard Cummings, Jr., Ty Stephens presents a fun and sexy evening of Standards from Stage and Film, along with some delicious R&B/Jazz, including originals from his albums, and a few not yet recorded.

Born and raised in Philadelphia, Pa., Ty Stephens is an award-winning Singer/Songwriter, Entertainer/Recording Artist. Featured soloist and Choir Director for Center For Spiritual Living North Jersey, and, presented in 2019 at the New Thought retreat SOAR at Asilomar, to raving reception. He has toured the world with his band, (the) SoulJaazz and released 4 studio albums of original music. Ty has toured and recorded with the legendary Harry Belafonte, and enjoyed 8 tours of Japan with superstar Toshi Kubota. He appeared on Broadway in the original productions of “Sophisticated Ladies” (with Gregory Hines and Phyllis Hyman) and “Marilyn, An American Fable”(with Scott Bakula). With many years of theatre productions to his credit, Ty was bestowed the Audelco award for “best actor in a musical” for “On Kentucky Avenue” in 2018.

7:30: Donizetti’s L’Elisir d’Amore As intoxicating as the cheap wine passed off by a traveling huckster as the potent love potion of the title, Donizetti’s delightful comedy enchants the audience with slapstick humor and its charming lead couple: a hapless but big-hearted peasant and the clever, kind landowner he loves. It also doesn’t hurt that the score is an endless parade of spectacular ensemble numbers and show-stopping arias—like the beloved “Una furtive lagrima,” one of opera’s ultimate tenor showcases.

8pm: Jack Was Kind All for One Theater Through October 10

Tracy Thorne wrote and performs this “intimate, confessional play examines long-seated issues of privilege and complicity.” The production will be presented live on Zoom, four times a week, Wednesday-Saturday through October 10 for limited audiences.

8pm: MIT’s Playwrights Lab: A Foregone Conclusionb by Margaret Kosten ’20. Bri receives the results of a genetic test informing her that she is likely to develop Alzheimer’s disease. But Bri has a plan, and wants no input from her children. But can her friend Quinn do the unimaginable? Inspired by the author’s own family history of Alzheimer’s and the new direct to consumer genetic testing market, this play explores how old friends can provide more solutions than our genetic code.

Directed by Steve Cosson, with Mary Testa, Adrianne Krstansky, Liz Wisan, and Zoë Winters, and stage managed by Marci Skolnick.

8pm: Virtual Rule of 7×7: September Edition By The Tank RULE OF is an ongoing series that premieres 7 brand-new 10 minute plays by 7 different writers. For each show, every playwright comes up with one rule, then the 7 playwrights create new plays using all 7 rules. Hosted and produced by Brett Epstein.

8pm: Tape After 10 years, three self-absorbed people are forced to reckon with the unresolved trauma of a high school love triangle. It’s about friendship and sexual betrayal, rivalry, and retribution. It raises questions about how we face the truth when others’ truths differ from ours.