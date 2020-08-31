What To Watch September 1st To Take Away The Blues

9am: Riverside Reads: The Last Broadcast Riverside Studios in London presents Riverside Reads on the first Tuesday of every month, the first reading of a first-class new play or musical, ready for commercial presentation.

After each reading there will be a live informal discussion with a chance for the audience to talk with the author, the actors and the director.

The first play September 1 will be Carey Crim’s The Last Broadcast, featuring Sarah Alexander, Eleanor Crowe, Sandra Dickinson, and Patrick Robinson with Madeleine Gray reading stage directions.

4pm: CyberTank Variety Show By The Tank, hosted by Hannah Erdheim The CyberTank Weekly Variety Show is a remote, multidisciplinary variety arts gathering open to everyone. The arts community has been presented with a challenge to re-examine theatricality, and The Tank has reframed this as the gift of an opportunity to grow and choose community over despair. Each weekly installment is centered around a specific question and features guest artists who will perform and facilitate conversation.

4pm–9:30pm: Marie’s Crisis Virtual Piano Bar Tonight’s scheduled pianists are James Merillat (@James-Merillat-2) and Franca Vercelloni (@Franca-Vercelloni).

5pm: LAO at Home: Opera Family Time By LA Opera. In this episode of Shakespeare Sings, soprano (and Bard superfan) Katherine Powers gets a mini-lesson in Elizabethan history from Shakespeare scholar Lorenzo González, and sings two pieces from Verdi’s final masterpiece, Falstaff.

5pm: Music and Mind Live with Renée Fleming launched in 2016 under Fleming’s leadership with Dr. Francis Collins. The program is a partnership between the Kennedy Center and the National Endowment for the Arts.

7pm: Bucks County Playhouse: Dear Liar a special benefit reading of Jerome Kilty’s play, starring 4-time Oscar nominee Marsha Mason and Emmy winner Brian Cox (“Succession”) and directed by Broadway’s Mark Brokaw (“How I Learned to Drive”. All ticket proceeds of this benefit reading will support the Bucks County Playhouse Pandemic Campaign.

“Dear Liar” brings their epistolary relationship to life — revealing not only the ups and downs of their storied careers, but also illustrating the very stormy infatuation and magnetism that pulled these spirits together even through separation, hardship and heartbreak.

“Dear Liar” will be streamed via a private link sent to ticket buyers the day of the reading. Tickets are $35.

7pm: Broadway Busker Concerts: Jasmine Forsberg (Broadway Bounty Hunter, Love in Hate Nation), John Krause (Hadestown, Wicked) and Josh Walker (Side Show, Cosi Fan Tutte)The Broadway Buskers concert series is curated and hosted by Ben Cameron.

While the concerts are FREE to stream, we encourage audiences to donate to Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS’ COVID-19 Emergency Assistance Fund, which provides resources and emergency financial assistance to those within the entertainment community who have been impacted by the pandemic, and the Broadway Advocacy Coalition, in support of their ongoing efforts to help Broadway heal, listen and become an anti-racist and equitable community.

7pm: Eva Price Tony Award-winning Broadway producer of Oklahoma!, Jagged Little Pill, who was just announced on the inaugural list of Crain’s Notable LGBTQ Leaders & Executives, will launch a new podcast called “My First Show” exclusively on Broadway Podcast Network. The first episode, featuring Emmy nominated TV & Broadway star Jesse Tyler Ferguson (“Modern Family,”...Spelling Bee, Fully Committed), launches tonight.

7pm: Fast & Furious By The Tank. Each month, a group of artists comes together to create performance pieces in the 7 days leading up to the event in response to the headlines of the week. The work tends to be made very quickly and, in many cases, very furiously!

Live performance exists to serve as America’s cultural conscience. It is the artist’s responsibility to make work that shines a light on things when they’re wrong, celebrate them when they’re right and model alternative possibilities. This kind of work can change hearts and minds. The artist’s ability to act fast and create work quickly in response to events, policies and general dumpster fires has never been more crucial, as they participate in building the language of resistance.

7:15pm: Quantum Theatre: Constellations Roland, a beekeeper, and Marianne, a quantum physicist, meet through a chance encounter and a multitude of possibilities stretch out before them. Three couples of married actors lead us through shifting realities and an infinity of parallel universes in this romantic play exploring the intersection of free will, destiny, and love. Starring Julianne Avolio, John Michnya, Daina Griffith, Daniel Krell, Marva Williams-Parker and Rico Romalus Parker

Originally produced on Broadway by the Manhattan Theatre Club, Lynne Meadow, Artistic Director, Barry Grove, Executive Producer, and The Royal Court Theatre by special arrangement with Ambassador Theatre Group and Dodgers on December 16, 2014.

The production is offered in two live 30-minute segments, and presented over four nights. Live broadcasts begin each evening at 8:00 PM, preceded by recordings of Part 1 on Friday and Sunday. Though we hope fans will tune into the livestream, registered participants will also be able to view a recording of the broadcast at their convenience throughout the 4-day period.

7:15: Piano Bar Live! This week the World Famous Stardusters, with Ruth Bonnet, Diane Ellis, Ann Kittredge, Michael Orland, Eliza Stoehrer and Bill Zeffiro.

CENTER STAGE, Zoe Saldana, Ilia Kulik, Sascha Radetsky, Amanda Schull, Ethan Stiefel, Shakiem Evans, Susan May Pratt, 2000, (c)Columbia Pictures/courtesy Everett Collection

7:30: Center Stage Cast Reunion By American Ballet Theatre. To commemorate the 20th anniversary of the dance-centric cult favorite Center Stage, stars from the film will reunite for a virtual discussion. The live stream will air on American Ballet Theatre’s YouTube channel September 1 at 7:30 PM ET. Viewers are encouraged to donate to the company’s Crisis Relief Fund.

Set to participate are Zoe Saldana (Guardians of the Galaxy), Amanda Schull (Suits), Sascha Radetsky, and Ethan Stiefel. The latter two were members of ABT while filming (Radetsky now serves as the artistic director of the organization’s Studio Company). CNN’s Poppy Harlow will moderate.

The 2000 film, a staple for theatre and classical dance fans, follows the ups and downs of a group of ballet hopefuls at New York City’s fictional American Ballet Academy.

7:30pm: Britten’s Peter Grimes Starring Patricia Racette, Anthony Dean Griffey, and Anthony Michaels-Moore, conducted by Donald Runnicles. From March 15, 2008. Anthony Dean Griffey creates a haunting portrait of the outcast fisherman who struggles under the burden of presumed guilt. This chilling production by Tony Award-winning director John Doyle also features the superb Patricia Racette as the sympathetic Ellen Orford and the Met chorus in a truly hair-raising performance as the oppressively judgmental fishing village.

8pm: Stars in the House: Smokey Joe’s Cafe Reunion with Brenda Braxton and more!

8pm: The Producer’s Perspective LIVE! Episode 70: Raul Esparza By The Producer’s Podcast. Ken Davenport sits down with four-time Tony nominee Raúl Esparza (Company, Cabaret, Seared Off-Broadway) to talk about his thoughts on how the pandemic has affected the theatre industry vs the TV/film industry.

8pm: the cell theatre: Tolerance Party: #1 “Ice-Breakers” The cell is thrilled to announce the premiere of it’s first serialized online piece Tolerance Party: #1. Six strangers are brought together in a video chat by an unknown entity and are given a group task, but no one can agree what it is. They’ve received written instructions–they think– and carry with them a belief in a larger purpose. How can these folks learn to co-exist inside a new world order that doesn’t obey the rules of time and space? This dark comedy written and directed by Joseph Hendel (Katzelmacher USA, Beware the Ides of Monday) is a serialized plunge into the social politics of the xenosphere.

written and directed by Joseph Hendel featuring Corey Allen*, Bob Jaffe*, India Meñete, Heather Mo’Witz, Brian Reager and Richard Urquizaproduction design by Dimlywit Productions original music by Ricardo Romaneiro co-conceived by Kira Simring (Artistic Director)