What To Watch September 22nd To Take Away The Blues

2:30pm: Romantics Anonymous Bristol Old Vic through September 26

A musical composed by Michael Kooman that tells the fragile love story of Angélique is a gifted chocolate maker crippled by social anxiety and Jean-René, the awkward boss of a failing chocolate factory. Livestreamed from the stage by a cast that has quarantined together

4pm–9:30pm: Marie’s Crisis Virtual Piano Bar Tonight’s scheduled pianists are James Merillat (@James-Merillat-2) and Franca Vercelloni (@Franca-Vercelloni).

4pm: CyberTank Variety Show

5pm: Music and Mind Live with Renée Fleming launched in 2016 under Fleming’s leadership with Dr. Francis Collins. The program is a partnership between the Kennedy Center and the National Endowment for the Arts.

6pm: The 24 Hour Plays: Viral Monologues New monologues made in 24 hours in quarantine.

7pm: What The Hell is a Republic Anyway? Episode 1 New York Theatre Workshop $10 The first of four episodes comparing the fall of the Roman Republic and… Fall 2020 in America. This episode is entitled “Rome and America: Separated at Birth”

7pm: Irish Repertory Theatre: Belfast Blues a tapestry of autobiographical stories told from Geraldine Hughes’s perspective as a little girl coming of age in the war-torn Belfast of the 1980s. These stories bear insightful witness to the many faces of “trying to live a normal life” amidst the violence born of the longstanding conflict between Catholics and Protestants.

Hughes staged her final performances of Belfast Blues at The Lyric Theatre in a 2019 co-production presented by herself, Brassneck Theatre Company, and the Lyric Theatre as part of West Belfast’s Féile an Phobail. Irish Repertory Theatre will open its digital fall season with the never-before-seen video captured last year during those final performances of this autobiographical play.

The stage production of Belfast Blues is directed by Emmy winner Carol Kane.

7pm: Times Square Alliance: Broadway Buskers Eisa Davis (The Secret Life of Bees, Preludes), Tidtaya Sinutoke and Isabella Dawis (Half the Sky), and Will Van Dyke (Little Shop of Horrors, Pretty Woman).

While the concerts are FREE to stream, we encourage audiences to donate to Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS’ COVID-19 Emergency Assistance Fund, which provides resources and emergency financial assistance to those within the entertainment community who have been impacted by the pandemic, and the Broadway Advocacy Coalition, in support of their ongoing efforts to help Broadway heal, listen and become an anti-racist and equitable community.

7pm: Eva Price Tony Award-winning Broadway producer of Oklahoma!, Jagged Little Pill, who was just announced on the inaugural list of Crain’s Notable LGBTQ Leaders & Executives, will launch a new podcast called “My First Show” exclusively on Broadway Podcast Network.

7:15: Piano Bar Live! This week’s guests Mardie Millet and Michael Garin, Larry Darnell, Penn Whitfield, Kimberly Doreen Burns, Leslie Carrara-Rudolph, Shelly Watson and Michael Valvo, plus Mystery Guests and MORE!

7:30pm: La Fanciulla del West Puccini’s musical vision of the American West is vividly brought to life in Giancarlo Del Monaco’s atmospheric production. Deborah Voigt is Minnie, the girl of the title and owner of a bar in a Californian mining camp. Marcello Giordani sings Dick Johnson, the bandit-turned-lover hunted by the cynical sheriff Jack Rance (Lucio Gallo), who wants Minnie for himself. Complete with whiskey-drinking cowboys, gunplay, a poker game, and a snowstorm, La Fanciulla del West is Puccini at his most colorful.

8pm: Hedgepig Ensemble Theater: Do This Play: Expand the Canon Virtual Reading Series How many classic plays by women do you know? We’re guessing not many. How many classical plays by women have you seen? We’re guessing even less.

SURPRISE READING #1: It’s a big, bold surprise!

8pm: Stars in the House: Americans for the Arts There mission is to build recognition and support for the extraordinary and dynamic value of the arts and to lead, serve, and advance the diverse networks of organizations and individuals who cultivate the arts in America.

Connecting ideas and leaders from the arts, communities, and business, together we can work to ensure that every American has access to the transformative power of the arts.

Will Swenson as Javert

8pm: The Producer’s Perspective LIVE! Episode 73: Will Swenson Join Ken Davenport and Broadway star Will Swenson (Waitress, Les Miserables, Hair) as they reconnect and talk about what Will’s been up to during the pandemic (hint: they’ve worked on a few things together).

8:30pm: The Poet’s Tree Kicking off the fall season of The Old Globe’s free digital arts-engagement offerings is The Poet’s Tree, hosted by Old Globe Teaching Artist and spoken word poet Gill Sotu.

This new program takes a deep dive into the world of modern poetry and how artists tell compelling stories using only the power of the spoken word.