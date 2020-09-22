What To Watch September 23rd To Take Away The Blues

11am: Unbought & Unbossed: Reclaiming Our Vote By National Black Theatre After its critically acclaimed partnership with Park Avenue Armory for 100 YEARS | 100 WOMEN, National Black Theatre continues to uplift and focus on voter rights and the 100th Anniversary of the 19th Amendment with a curated digital series called, Unbought & Unbossed: Reclaiming Our Vote.

Grounded in the dynamic legacy of Shirley Chisholm, this digital series features micro-commissions from Ngozi Anyanwu, Hope Boykin, Mahogany L. Browne, Dane Figueroa Edidi, Candice Hoyes, Val Jeanty, and Dianne Smith. Their multidisciplinary works will generate community awareness around the national election on November 3, 2020, uplift the legacy of Shirley Chisholm and her peers, and support the current conversation around the power of the vote from the perspective of Black women.

1pm: Budd Mishkin in conversation with Robert Klein By National Yiddish Theatre Folksbiene This enlightening and engaging conversation, led by journalist Budd Mishkin, focuses on the life and career of Bronx-born actor, singer and comedy legend Robert Klein. The event is being presented between Rosh Hashanah and Yom Kippur.

2:30pm: Martha Matinee: The Eve Project By Martha Graham Dance Company Finale of “The Eve Project,” the company’s celebration of the 100th anniversary of the ratification of the 19th Amendment, which gave women the right to vote.

A film by Julien Bryan of Martha Graham in her masterwork Frontier from 1935 will be presented. The matinee will also include the premiere of 19 Poses for the 19th Amendment, a montage of submissions from the Company’s Instagram challenge. The competition asked people to replicate poses of Graham and highlighted her revolutionary approach to representing women onstage. Winners of the challenge will be announced.

2:30pm: Romantics Anonymous Bristol Old Vic through September 26

A musical composed by Michael Kooman that tells the fragile love story of Angélique is a gifted chocolate maker crippled by social anxiety and Jean-René, the awkward boss of a failing chocolate factory. Livestreamed from the stage by a cast that has quarantined together

3pm: The Show Must Go Online: King Lear British actor and director Robert Myles launched The Show Must Go Online, a weekly online reading group—performed by actors via Zoom and live streamed on YouTube—that works through Shakespeare’s plays in the order they were written.

All readings are saved to enjoy at a later date once they’ve been live streamed.

Shakespeare scholars have long referenced the fact that the Bard penned some of his greatest works in the midst of the plague, penning not only poetry while the theatres were shut, but plays too. Inspired by this, and in the wake of coronavirus restrictions around the globe, The Show Must Go Online was born.

3pm and 8pm: Irish Repertory Theatre: Belfast Blues a tapestry of autobiographical stories told from Geraldine Hughes’s perspective as a little girl coming of age in the war-torn Belfast of the 1980s. These stories bear insightful witness to the many faces of “trying to live a normal life” amidst the violence born of the longstanding conflict between Catholics and Protestants.

Hughes staged her final performances of Belfast Blues at The Lyric Theatre in a 2019 co-production presented by herself, Brassneck Theatre Company, and the Lyric Theatre as part of West Belfast’s Féile an Phobail. Irish Repertory Theatre will open its digital fall season with the never-before-seen video captured last year during those final performances of this autobiographical play.

The stage production of Belfast Blues is directed by Emmy winner Carol Kane.

4pm–9:30pm: Marie’s Crisis Virtual Piano Bar Tonight’s scheduled pianists are James Merillat (@James-Merillat-2) and Franca Vercelloni (@Franca-Vercelloni).

5pm: Metropolitan Opera: Free Student Stream Verdi’s La Traviata stars soprano Diana Damrau as Violetta and tenor Juan Diego Flórez as her lover, Alfredo. Met Music Director Yannick Nezet-Seguin conducts this 2018 Live in HD transmission.

5pm: Inside the Rehearsal Zoom By Signature Theatre Company Black Girls Do Theater are thrilled to announce the second installment of Inside the Rehearsal Zoom – a conversation series designed to bridge the gap for emerging artists to converse and interact with Black playwrights, actors, directors and designers. Moderated by Black Girls Do Theater founder Renee Harrison, artists will engage in a conversation about the development and execution of their craft whether that be acting, directing, or design!

Alan C. Edwards and Steve H. Broadnax III reflect on Signature’s 2020 production of Katori Hall’s The Hot Wing King. This live event will be a closed affinity space for Black-identifying artists and audience members only. We’re proud to offer affinity events for underrepresented community members to connect and heal through their shared experiences. Portions of the recorded event will be available for public viewing after the event is complete.

7pm: Brave Hearts for Broadway: Let Us Entertain You Dozens of Broadway stars will make cameos thanking frontline workers in the theatre industry.

The project, presented by Brave Hearts for Broadway to benefit The Actors Fund, was conceived by registered nurse, playwright, and producer Michael E. Merritt. Virtually uniting over 120 people from 11 different countries to support and uplift theater professionals, Merritt organized The Frontline Choir and Friends to create the special video.

The Frontline Choir will sing and dance to original songs written by Matt Cusson, Terron Brooks, Elisa Nicholas and Andrew David Sotomayor. Let Us Entertain You is choreographed by Kathleen Brazie and John Scott.

Among those Broadway celebrities expected to appear are Jelani Alladin, Annaleigh Ashford, Shoshana Bean, Annette Bening, Alexandra Billings, Tommy Bracco, Kristin Chenoweth, Harvey Fierstein, Mandy Gonzalez, Ann Harada, Ruthie Henshall, Judy Kuhn, Linda Lavin, Andrea Martin, Laurie Metcalf, Jessie Mueller, Bebe Neuwirth, Bernadette Peters, Conrad Ricamora, Chita Rivera, Krysta Rodriguez, Lea Salonga, Stephen Schwartz, Brian Stokes Mitchell, and Allyson Tucker, with special performances by Billy Porter, Megan Hilty and Brian Gallagher, and Lorna Luft.

John Legend as Jesus Photo by James Dimmock for NBC

7pm: John Legend in Conversation By Apollo Theater present EGOT winner John Legend in conversation with activist, scholar, and writer Salamishah Tillet on the Harlem venue’s Apollo Digital Stage.

Inspired by their mutual role model Nina Simone and her thoughts on the artist’s duty to reflect contemporary issues, Legend and Tillet will discuss art and social justice, the roots of Legend’s activism, and what he believes the responsibilities of artists are at this critical moment in American history.

The virtual conversation will be free of charge and extends the non-profit theater’s commitment to using its internationally renowned stage to amplify Black voices and present programming that advocates for the safety, dignity, and justice of Black people worldwide.

7pm: Music Conservatory of Westchester’s Virtual Gala A star-studded roster of Broadway stars, Grammy Award-celebrated musicians, and Emmy Award-honored actors are coming together virtually to support the Conservatory in its virtual fundraiser to celebrate the power of music in our community.

2020 award honorees for their Achievements in the Arts are Christine Ebersole, Phylicia Rashad, and Fred Armisen.

The event will also feature performances and special appearances by Kate Baldwin, Alex Brightman, Lilli Cooper, Gizel Jimenez, Ruby Shadley, Elliott Forrest, Billy Stritch, and Bernie Williams.

7pm: Babbling by the Brook By Paper Mill Playhouse. Join Paper Mill Playhouse and Mark S. Hoebee each week for lighthearted, entertaining conversations with a star-studded roster of performers, writers, directors, and more theatrical denizens.

Gain insight into upcoming productions, delve into the creative process, and catch up with veteran actors!

7pm: New York Theatre Barn: New Works New York Theatre Barn continues its New Works Series live streams, featuring excerpts from the new musicals A Walk on the Moon and We Live In Cairo.

A Walk On The Moon

Book and additional lyrics by Pamela Gray, music and lyrics by Paul Scott Goodman

Directed by Sheryl Kaller, choreographed by Josh Prince, and music supervised by Greg Anthony Rassen

Featuring Jackie Burns

A Walk on the Moon transports audiences to the summer of 1969 as man is about to take his first steps on the moon. Pearl Kantrowitz, a dutiful housewife, is spending another season with her husband and family in the Catskills. Sensing the change in the air, she begins a love affair with a free-spirited traveling salesman.

We Live In Cairo

Book, music, and lyrics by The Lazours

Featuring Daniel Lazour and Patrick Lazour

Inspired by events in Egypt in 2011, We Live In Cairo follows six revolutionary students armed with laptops and cameras, guitars, and spray cans as they come of age in contemporary Cairo.

7pm: The Silverfish Urban Stages until September 27

Meghan Loughran’s play starring Holly Davis, Nikki M. James, George Salazar and Kate Wetherhead tells the story of a young, broke couple in love thrown a curveball, and come up with a plan. “It might not be a plan that “good people” would go for, but when you’re young and in love and desperate and poor, the word “good” can mean a lot of things.”

7:30pm: Puccini’s Manon Lescaut When he set out to write a new opera based on the same irresistible heroine that inspired Massenet’s popular Manon, the young Puccini was undaunted by the risk of provoking comparisons. As he explained: “Why shouldn’t there be two operas about Manon? A woman like Manon can have more than one lover.” And in his take on the alluring young country girl who becomes the toast of Paris before suffering an ignominious end, the composer came through with a masterpiece equal to Massenet’s, trading the French composer’s urbane elegance for overwhelming emotionality.

7:30pm: Barrington Stage Company: Three Viewings A small Midwestern funeral parlor is the setting for three darkly funny and touching stories.

Playwright Jeffrey Hatcher weaves three poignant tales into an evening of extraordinary storytelling ingeniously connected by common threads of characters and plots. A mesmerizing evening of thought-provoking fun, starring BSC Associate Artist Debra Jo Rupp. Rupp will reunite with her That ‘70s Show co-star Kurtwood Smith for a special preview streaming version. Angel Desai also stars.

The reading of Three Viewings will premiere on September 23 and will be available for viewing for a limited period of 96 hours only through September 27.

8pm: Baking with Broadway By Playbill Jared Sullivan and Stephen Lowry of Showboy Bakeshop in Las Vegas, Nevada (who have appeared on Food Network’s Cake Wars, Cupcake Wars, and Wedding Cake Championship) are joining us to share their love of desserts and Broadway, while teaching us all a thing or two along the way.

Join the Playbill community for a fun filled hour of decorating and socializing, including some informative quick fire questions and hilarious kitchen gaffes.

8pm: Stars in the House: Hercules cast reunion The cast of Disney’s animated 1997 Hercules reunites, including Tate Donovan, who voiced the title role, with Susan Egan (Meg), Danny DeVito (Phil), Tony winner Roger Bart (singing voice of Young Hercules), plus the four muses: Tony winner Lillias White (Calliope), Tony winner LaChanze (Terpsichore), Cheryl Freeman (Melpomene), and Roz Ryan.

8pm: The Tank: Salt, Fat, Ashes, Heat In exploration of an archive of blackness in everyday day life, Eva Margarita’s Salt, Fat, Ashes, Heat digests the idea of consuming the other. Done through a cooking practice, this conjuring aims to trace the cyclical flow of gathering, knowledge, and mourning for black folks across the Americas. Taking an endo-cannibalistic approach, Eva Margarita will cook and eat three different entrees with her father’s ashes to not only honor his spirit but to show how communities pass on knowledge through a practice in eating and conjuring with one another. To consume the flesh is to commit to its history and it’s (re)invention. Taking place over the course of 12 hours, Salt, Fat, Ashes, Heat serves as a journey in memory, flesh, and the human need to accompany one another in life and in death.

8pm: “Testosterone” Germany, International Voices Project. This comedy offers a parable about toxic masculinities and the limits of liberal do-goodery in extreme times.

9pm: In Concert at the Hollywood Bowl The new weekly music series in partnership with the Los Angeles Philharmonic Association features the “best of” live performances from the past 10 years at the Hollywood Bowl. With performances by Rodrigo y Gabriela, Natalia Lafourcade, Misty Copeland, Kamasi Washington, Herbie Hancock, Carlos Santana, Kristin Chenoweth, John Williams, and more.

Hosted by LA Phil’s Music and Artistic Director Gustavo Dudamel the series premiere airs locally Wednesdays at 9 PM PT on KCET and Fridays at 8 PM PT on PBS SoCal