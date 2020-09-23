What To Watch September 24th To Take Away The Blues

9am: Transformation 2020: Popular Democracy Defined The Center for Popular Democracy (CPD) and Level Forward are bringing a variety of Broadway creative talent and energy to the three day summit Transformation 2020: Popular Democracy Defined September 24-26. The event aims to get out the vote and focus beyond the ballot.

In addition to performers and performances from plays including Cadillac Crew, What the Constitution Means to Me, Sanctuary City, and Slave Play, as well as musicals Oklahoma!, Jagged Little Pill, 1776, Jeannette, and Letters to the President talk forward panels and keynotes, and a special session with the Broadway Advocacy Coalition, attendees will also have the opportunity to attend “Creativity In Action” sessions that pair talented guests with issue experts from a variety of organizations. Topics include:

“LGBTQIA+ Identities and Activism” with Lauren Patten, NYC Human Rights Commissioner Carmelyn P. Malalis, and the organization Craft Your Truth

“Creating a Culture of Consent” with Kathryn Gallagher, Celia Rose Gooding, and Ilse Knecht from the Joyful Heart Foundation

“Mobilizing The Power of Black Expression” with Joaquina Kulakango, Jakeem Dante Powell, and LaTosha Brown from Black Voters Matter

“Human or Nah? Racism and Anti-Blackness in Arts & Real Life” with Laurel Harris, Daniel J. Watts, and Latrina Kelly-James from the Center for Popular Democracy

12pm: Harvey Granat Presents: Jerry Herman By 92 Y. Jerry Herman electrified Broadway with Mame, Milk and Honey and Mack and Mabel in addition to winning two Tony Awards for Hello Dolly! and La Cage Aux Folles. A lifetime of achievement culminated in a Tony Award for lifetime achievement in theater and a Kennedy Center honor as well as his songs being known around the world. Join Harvey Granat and special guests Laurence Maslon, Jason Danieley, and Mark Nadler to explore this special composer.

1pm: Living Room Concerts: Songs from The Golden Land National Yiddish Theatre Folksbiene (Folksbiene)—led by Zalmen Mlotek, Artistic Director, and Dominick Balletta, Executive Director .

3pm: Jack Was Kind All for One Theater Through October 10

Tracy Thorne wrote and performs this “intimate, confessional play examines long-seated issues of privilege and complicity.” The production will be presented live on Zoom, four times a week, Wednesday-Saturday through October 10 for limited audiences.

4pm–9:30pm: Marie’s Crisis Virtual Piano Bar Tonight’s scheduled pianists are Alex Barylski (@Alexander-Barylski) and Adam Michael Tilford (@Adam-Tilford-1).

Tanya Pinkins

6pm: Classic Conversations: Tanya Pinkins By Classic Stage Company The series continues with The New York Times’ Co-Chief Theater Critic Ben Brantley, who recently announced he was stepping down from his post in October. Tony winner Tonya Pinkins, who won in 1992 for Jelly’s Last Jam. More recently, the star played the title role in original Broadway production of Caroline, or Change. Her additional credits include Radio Golf, Rasheeda Speaking, and Holler If Ya Hear Me.

6pm: Here We Are Theatre for One Every Thursday starting today, Christine Jones’ company will offer one-on-one performances of “micro-plays” by the following eight playwrights: Jaclyn Backhaus, Lydia R. Diamond, Lynn Nottage, Stacey Rose, Nikkole Salter, DeLanna Studi, Regina Taylor, and Carmelita Tropicana. Each audience member signs up for a specific date and time and then gets to see at least one play, performed live! You need to sign up here in advance and to learn details.

6:45, 7:45 and 9pm: Miranda: A Steampunk Opera LUMA, the country’s growing festival for art, tech and storytelling, will leverage its worldwide network of talent to reimagine how musical theater and opera are presented live in the era of COVID-19.

Debut a fully immersive production of Kamala Sankaram’s dystopian courtroom drama Miranda: A Steampunk Opera streaming live in two distinct formats: through a fully immersive VR theatre app built for Vive/Oculus headsets and via real-time computer animated film streamed live through YouTube. The production is co-created by Tri-Cities Opera and co-presented by Opera Omaha.

Miranda transports us to a dark American future where growing class disparities have reached epic proportions and the criminal justice system serves only as a parody of what it once represented. A wealthy socialite has died and three suspects’ lives are on the line. They’ll each testify in aria for a chance at freedom. The live audience serves as judge and jury–but can they even accept their own role at face value? Or has the game been rigged from the start?

Sankaram’s score balances apocalyptic pop beats with the lush lyricism of classic opera, adding a rich texture to a tale that explores themes of class, bureaucracy and self-determination. The work is being directed and adapted from its original 2013 production by Alison Moritz (Washington National Opera, Opera Omaha, Tanglewood Festival), working with lead designer Diego Martinez and Co-Executive Producer Tice Lerner. The production concept was developed by LUMA’s Joshua Bernard and Tri-Cities Opera’s John Rozzoni.

The show’s leading cast members sing live as their full bodies are motion-captured in real time and mapped onto meticulously crafted digital avatars designed for this groundbreaking production.

Miranda: A Steampunk Theatre Experience combines the quality of performance and broad accessibility of a large Broadway theatre with the emotional connection that can only be achieved in a small, immersive production. The style of production also creates the possibility for live theatre to incorporate cinema-scale effects typically impossible to replicate on-stage. To present Miranda, Enhance VR and LUMA have developed an original live theater framework application built on industry-standard 3D gaming tools including Unity and Photon.

7pm: Irish Repertory Theatre: Belfast Blues a tapestry of autobiographical stories told from Geraldine Hughes’s perspective as a little girl coming of age in the war-torn Belfast of the 1980s. These stories bear insightful witness to the many faces of “trying to live a normal life” amidst the violence born of the longstanding conflict between Catholics and Protestants.

Hughes staged her final performances of Belfast Blues at The Lyric Theatre in a 2019 co-production presented by herself, Brassneck Theatre Company, and the Lyric Theatre as part of West Belfast’s Féile an Phobail. Irish Repertory Theatre will open its digital fall season with the never-before-seen video captured last year during those final performances of this autobiographical play.

The stage production of Belfast Blues is directed by Emmy winner Carol Kane.

7pm: BPN Town Hall: My Broadway Memory with guests Mary Testa and Jackie Hoffman By Broadway Podcast Network My Broadway Memory, a new live, visual podcast — a celebration of memorable experiences at the theatre with Broadway’s biggest names. During each episode, a guest will choose a Playbill from their collection at random and take a trip down memory lane. In addition to discussing the actual show, Michael, Brian, and guests will discuss the headshots, ads, and other traits that make a Playbill a time capsule of Broadway history.

Michael and Brian are calling out to theatre fans everywhere to join in on the fun by creating their own My Broadway Memory videos and sharing them to Instagram or Facebook. Be sure to tag @MyBroadwayMemory and use use the hashtag #MyBroadwayMemory to have a chance at being featured on the Broadway Podcast Network site.

7pm: The Silverfish Urban Stages until September 27

Meghan Loughran’s play starring Holly Davis, Nikki M. James, George Salazar and Kate Wetherhead tells the story of a young, broke couple in love thrown a curveball, and come up with a plan. “It might not be a plan that “good people” would go for, but when you’re young and in love and desperate and poor, the word “good” can mean a lot of things.”

7pm: To Protect, Serve and Understand Irondale Theater. A series of monologues that are the outgrowth of a workshop involving police an civilians. Before the show, a police offer and a civilian will be paired up with one another and taken through a guided interview. From that, they will each write a monologue of the others perspective and perform it, stepping into the others shoes to begin the process of understanding the other

7pm: Virtual Masterclass: Story through Song with Kevin McAllister

ArtsCentric Artistic Director Kevin McAllister (Signature’s Blackbeard, Ain’t Misbehavin’, Titanic) discusses the intricacies of weaving a story and creating a universe through a single song. Join him for a vocal coaching session with pre-selected students as Kevin’s style, grace, and focused direction mentors young local performers through songs of their choices.

Click here to sign up. This observational masterclass is appropriate for general audiences and students.

7pm: Quarantine Cabaret and Cocktails produced and hosted by entertainer and LML Music founder, Lee Lessack, and actor and frequent SNL regular, Robert Bannon. The duo hosts a star-studded group of performers every week with laughs, music, and stories.

7:30pm: Puccini’s Madama Butterfly Anthony Minghella’s exquisite production—an instant classic at the Met since its 2006 premiere—provides an evocative setting for this tragedy about a noble but naive geisha awaiting the return of her American Navy lieutenant. Key to the staging are symbolic visuals that tap into traditional Japanese culture while honoring the searching, timeless beauty of Puccini’s mid-career masterpiece. The production never distracts from the heartrending tragedy; instead, it complements the composer’s powerful score at every turn.

8pm: MIT’s Playwrights Lab: A Futile System by Jake Kinney ’20. Life in the medieval kingdom of Mundar is usually pretty chill, and capable Lady Galloway is able to handle the wacky hijinks of the King and the rest of his court. But when an upstart lord leads a rebellion against the capital, will Lady Galloway be able to take on the challenge, or will bumbling King Maximus doom the realm?

Directed by Jaclyn Biskup, with Maurice Emmanuel Parent, Jennifer Lim, Paul Iacono, Clifton Duncan, and Alex Mickiewicz, and stage managed by Marci Skolnick

8pm: Playbill Social Selects: A Chorus Crime (From Seize the Show) Travel back in time to 1976 to help detective Sydney Styles solve a murder mystery in A Chorus Crime, a digital theatrical experience presented by Playbill Social Selects and Seize the Show September 24 at 8 PM ET.

Broadway’s favorite time-traveling detective is once again on the case as Sydney Styles, gossip columnist and amateur sleuth, finds herself in the middle of another murder when a costume mistress is killed by a chorus girl—but which one? Now it’s up to you, Styles’ loyal assistant, to help her crack the case.

As you make your way through acting classes, voice lessons—and even the gym—you are given the chance to question each suspect. In addition, for each dance move, acting tip, and vocal scale you master, you will unlock even more information that will help you reveal the killer.

8pm: Stars in the House: JULI TURNS 20!!! A celebration for Juli with special surprise guests to join for her birthday milestone!

8:30pm: The Living Room Play Workshop By The Old Globe Learn how to write, develop, design, direct, and present your own “Living Room”-inspired short plays in a final live-streamed site-specific presentation.

9pm: Pandora By TheatreWorks Silicon Valley streams a benefit online workshop reading of Pandora, a new work by playwright Laurel Ollstein.

In this new play, Ollstein investigates the Pandora’s box myth, delving into the world-changing curiosity and hope resulting from one woman’s fateful actions.

This streamed performance features a cast of actors assembled from across the country and was recorded over Zoom under the direction of TheatreWorks Artistic Associate and Director of New Works Giovanna Sardelli.