What To Watch September 25th To Take Away The Blues

Analyze Zoom and Mom and Me Mile Square Theater A double feature last a total of 30 minutes. In the play by Nandita Shenoy, a therapist tells Priyanka ways to get out of her funk. In the play by Cary Gitter, Cam shares big news with his mother via Zoom from their respective quarantines. Until September 27th.

9am: Transformation 2020: Popular Democracy Defined The Center for Popular Democracy (CPD) and Level Forward are bringing a variety of Broadway creative talent and energy to the three day summit Transformation 2020: Popular Democracy Defined September 24-26. The event aims to get out the vote and focus beyond the ballot.

In addition to performers and performances from plays including Cadillac Crew, What the Constitution Means to Me, Sanctuary City, and Slave Play, as well as musicals Oklahoma!, Jagged Little Pill, 1776, Jeannette, and Letters to the President talk forward panels and keynotes, and a special session with the Broadway Advocacy Coalition, attendees will also have the opportunity to attend “Creativity In Action” sessions that pair talented guests with issue experts from a variety of organizations. Topics include:

“LGBTQIA+ Identities and Activism” with Lauren Patten, NYC Human Rights Commissioner Carmelyn P. Malalis, and the organization Craft Your Truth

“Creating a Culture of Consent” with Kathryn Gallagher, Celia Rose Gooding, and Ilse Knecht from the Joyful Heart Foundation

“Mobilizing The Power of Black Expression” with Joaquina Kulakango, Jakeem Dante Powell, and LaTosha Brown from Black Voters Matter

“Human or Nah? Racism and Anti-Blackness in Arts & Real Life” with Laurel Harris, Daniel J. Watts, and Latrina Kelly-James from the Center for Popular Democracy

12pm: Peanut Butter Jams is a half-hour interactive living room concert/music class, designed to entertain and teach kids from the comfort of their own homes. Brought to you by Broadway performers Lilli Wosk and Brad Standley, PBJams is high-quality fun for the whole family.

12pm: Lang Lang

1pm: Q&A with Gelsey Bell + Joseph White By HERE Arts Center. HARP artist Gelsey Bell, and composer Joseph White. Written and narrated by Gelsey and with music by Bell and White Cairns is the sound-walk for Green-Wood Cemetery that you can experience alone or with a friend, in NYC or from away.

Moderated by HERE’s Founding Artist Director, Kristin Marting, and right here on Facebook.

2pm: The Shows Must Go On!: Fame the Musical The definitive 30th anniversary tour of Fame: the Musical, starring Keith Jack and Jorgie Porter with Mica Paris, from the Peacock Theatre in London’s West End. Available for 48 hours Only! Make sure you don’t miss out! Based on the 1980 phenomenal pop culture film, Fame The Musical is the international smash hit sensation following the lives of students at New York’s High School For The Performing Arts as they navigate their way through the highs and lows, the romances and the heartbreaks and the ultimate elation of life.

2:30pm: Bristol Old Vic: Romantics Anonymous Book by and directed by Emma Rice, with music by Michael Kooman and lyrics by Christopher Dimond

Romantics Anonymous was last seen at the Bristol Old Vic in January this year and was about to start a tour of the USA when the pandemic struck. Wise Children are delighted to announce that Romantics Anonymous will perform again, for one week only, streaming live from the Bristol Old Vic. Each night will be a truly one-off experience.

Angélique is a gifted chocolate maker overcome by social anxiety and Jean-René is the boss of a failing chocolate factory. When Angélique takes a job in Jean-René’s struggling factory, a fragile love affair unfolds. Funny, tender and painfully awkward, Romantics Anonymous is a delicious love story about breaking the mould and finding the courage to be happy.

The world premiere of Romantics Anonymous was originally produced by Shakespeare’s Globe for the Sam Wanamaker Playhouse by special arrangement with Radio Mouse Entertainment.

3pm: Best of Hoop From hoop diving to hoop dancing, the sheer balance and core-strength required to master this circus art is undeniable! Learn more about these stunning acts in this week’s Best of Hoop special.

4pm–9:30pm: Marie’s Crisis Virtual Piano Bar

5pm: Julie Halston: Virtual Halston Broadway actress/comedienne Julie Halston is coming to a laptop near you! After ranting and raving on stages and cocktail parties, the comedy queen will launch “Virtual Halston,” a weekly half-hour gab-fest spotlighting her famous friends. This week’s guests Ann Harada and Barrett Foa.

5pm: OnStageOff Savannah Repertory Theatre has begun a weekly online talkshow called “OnStageOff” to help connect Savannah theatrical artists and projects to the national conversation and to bridge the gap between what’s now and what’s next as the company plans a safe, authorized return to live performance.

Upcoming guests include Tony Award winner Bill Irwin (Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?, Fool Moon), Tony Award winner Michael Cerveris (Fun Home, Assassins), Michael Jacinto (Girls at Yale Rep), and Karla Knudsen with musical guests including Chris Blisset, Stephen Lyons, and Nygel D. Robinson. The show is hosted by Savannah Rep’s Executive Artistic Director Ryan McCurdy.

6:45, 7:45 and 9pm: Miranda: A Steampunk Opera LUMA, the country’s growing festival for art, tech and storytelling, will leverage its worldwide network of talent to reimagine how musical theater and opera are presented live in the era of COVID-19.

Debut a fully immersive production of Kamala Sankaram’s dystopian courtroom drama Miranda: A Steampunk Opera streaming live in two distinct formats: through a fully immersive VR theatre app built for Vive/Oculus headsets and via real-time computer animated film streamed live through YouTube. The production is co-created by Tri-Cities Opera and co-presented by Opera Omaha.

Miranda transports us to a dark American future where growing class disparities have reached epic proportions and the criminal justice system serves only as a parody of what it once represented. A wealthy socialite has died and three suspects’ lives are on the line. They’ll each testify in aria for a chance at freedom. The live audience serves as judge and jury–but can they even accept their own role at face value? Or has the game been rigged from the start?

Sankaram’s score balances apocalyptic pop beats with the lush lyricism of classic opera, adding a rich texture to a tale that explores themes of class, bureaucracy and self-determination. The work is being directed and adapted from its original 2013 production by Alison Moritz (Washington National Opera, Opera Omaha, Tanglewood Festival), working with lead designer Diego Martinez and Co-Executive Producer Tice Lerner. The production concept was developed by LUMA’s Joshua Bernard and Tri-Cities Opera’s John Rozzoni.

The show’s leading cast members sing live as their full bodies are motion-captured in real time and mapped onto meticulously crafted digital avatars designed for this groundbreaking production.

Miranda: A Steampunk Theatre Experience combines the quality of performance and broad accessibility of a large Broadway theatre with the emotional connection that can only be achieved in a small, immersive production. The style of production also creates the possibility for live theatre to incorporate cinema-scale effects typically impossible to replicate on-stage. To present Miranda, Enhance VR and LUMA have developed an original live theater framework application built on industry-standard 3D gaming tools including Unity and Photon.

7pm: Play Reading Fridays: Next Fall Reading of Next Fall by Geoffrey Nauffts benefiting The Actors Fund. Starring Javier Muñoz, Erin Leddy, Christiane Noll and Brandon Contreras.

7pm: The Silverfish Urban Stages until September 27

Meghan Loughran’s play starring Holly Davis, Nikki M. James, George Salazar and Kate Wetherhead tells the story of a young, broke couple in love thrown a curveball, and come up with a plan. “It might not be a plan that “good people” would go for, but when you’re young and in love and desperate and poor, the word “good” can mean a lot of things.”

7:30: Puccini’s Tosca In his classic potboiler, Puccini stirs together some of humanity’s strongest motivating forces—love and loyalty, fear and cruelty—to create an operatic thriller that sinks its teeth into the listener with the opening chords and never lets go. Taking place in Rome in 1800, the story concerns a fiery yet devoted diva, the painter/revolutionary whom she loves, and a sadistic police chief determined to crush political rebellion and claim Tosca for himself. All three are among opera’s most indelible characters.

7:30pm: Horizon Theatre: Completeness What happens when brain and heart collide? Two grad students might have the answer, if they can look up from their research long enough to find out. By Tony-Award-Winning playwright Itamar Moses (The Band’s Visit)

8pm: Irish Repertory Theatre: Belfast Blues a tapestry of autobiographical stories told from Geraldine Hughes’s perspective as a little girl coming of age in the war-torn Belfast of the 1980s. These stories bear insightful witness to the many faces of “trying to live a normal life” amidst the violence born of the longstanding conflict between Catholics and Protestants.

Hughes staged her final performances of Belfast Blues at The Lyric Theatre in a 2019 co-production presented by herself, Brassneck Theatre Company, and the Lyric Theatre as part of West Belfast’s Féile an Phobail. Irish Repertory Theatre will open its digital fall season with the never-before-seen video captured last year during those final performances of this autobiographical play.

The stage production of Belfast Blues is directed by Emmy winner Carol Kane.

8pm: Jack Was Kind All for One Theater Through October 10

Tracy Thorne wrote and performs this “intimate, confessional play examines long-seated issues of privilege and complicity.” The production will be presented live on Zoom, four times a week, Wednesday-Saturday through October 10 for limited audiences.

8pm: MIT’s Playwrights Lab: Crimson by Jackie Montante ’20. “Draw me like one of your French girls.” Petra is a frustrated artist who meets the mysterious Jet after suffering a great loss, only to find herself getting drawn into Jet’s dangerous world.

Directed by Kareem Fahmy, with Danielle Skraastad, Jack DiFalco, and Dashiell Eaves, and stage managed by Saima Huq.

8pm: Stars in the House: The 25th Annual Putnum County Spelling Bee cast reunion Original Broadway Cast Reunion with Derrick Baskin, Deborah S. Craig, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Dan Fogler, Lisa Howard, Celia Keenan-Bolger, Jose Llana, Jay Reiss and Sarah Saltzberg.

8pm: Pig Iron Theatre Company: Zero Cost House We reimagined Toshiki Okada’s Zero Cost House for Zoom for four performances only, September 18-20.

Zero Cost House charts Toshiki’s physical and ethical journey through that time. And Toshiki’s writing–as deeply interior as Samuel Beckett’s, and with a flair for the super-casual that reminds you of Annie Baker–seems ideally suited to Zoom. Toshiki’s company in Japan is called “chelfitsch”–a play on the English word “selfish.” His characters always have one eye on themselves–which, when you think about it, is what we all are doing on Zoom these days.

The piece is 2 hours long with one 5 minute intermission. The 7 performers will be beaming in LIVE from their homes in Philadelphia, New York, and Los Angles. We can guarantee there will be no line at the bathroom. We can’t guarantee the internet won’t be glitchy, on your end or ours–but, well, that’s life in 2020.

9pm: Michael Cavanaugh: The Music of Billy Joel Michael Cavanaugh, star of the hit Broadway musical “Movin’ Out”, is coming to you live from The Space in Las Vegas.

Michael Cavanaugh was handpicked by Billy Joel to star in the hit Broadway musical Movin’ Out. He received both Tony and Grammy nominations in the lead role. He was called “The New Voice of the American Rock and Roll Songbook” by Billboard and his album “The Way I Hear It” hit #17 on the Billboard HeatSeekers Chart.

9pm: Word Up! Word Up! joins The Old Globe’s online roster of programming. More of a gathering than a show or a class, Word Up! is a digital opportunity for community members to connect with each other.

Every Friday night, join Arts Engagement Programs Manager and host Laura Zablit for a fun, festive word-based collaboration between audience and artist. This Mad Libs–style communal storytelling will feature a new performing artist every week, as well as special community guests from around San Diego.

Together, they will create opportunities for viewers to learn from and participate in their art form, creating accessible art in real time. Art forms on offer may include spoken word, rap, puppetry, singing, and more, often with bilingual and multicultural elements.

10pm: Latino Theater Company: Just Like Us Based on Helen Thorpe’s bestselling book of the same name, this documentary-style play follows four Latina teenage girls, two of whom are documented and two who are not, through young adulthood. Their close-knit friendships begin to unravel when immigration status dictates the girls’ opportunities — or lack thereof.