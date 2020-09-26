What To Watch September 27th To Take Away The Blues

11am: Episode 4 of “Rappaport in Residence” or here This week’s guest is Deke Hazirjian. Be sure to click the “set reminder” buttons on the video pages if you are planning to watch live. You can also listen on Spotify and Soundcloud if you are unable to watch.

2pm: Caesar and Cleopatra Plays in the House A reading of the George Bernard Shaw play starring Brenda Braxton, Robert Cuccioli, Mirirai Sithole, Jeff Applegate, Jonathan Hadley, Dan Domingues and Rajesh Bose. Directed and adapted by David Staller. Our review is here.

3pm: Irish Repertory Theatre: Belfast Blues a tapestry of autobiographical stories told from Geraldine Hughes’s perspective as a little girl coming of age in the war-torn Belfast of the 1980s. These stories bear insightful witness to the many faces of “trying to live a normal life” amidst the violence born of the longstanding conflict between Catholics and Protestants.

Hughes staged her final performances of Belfast Blues at The Lyric Theatre in a 2019 co-production presented by herself, Brassneck Theatre Company, and the Lyric Theatre as part of West Belfast’s Féile an Phobail. Irish Repertory Theatre will open its digital fall season with the never-before-seen video captured last year during those final performances of this autobiographical play.

The stage production of Belfast Blues is directed by Emmy winner Carol Kane.

4pm: Marie’s Crisis Virtual Piano Bar scheduled pianists are Adam Michael Tilford (@Adam-Tilford-1) and Dan Daly (@DanDalyMusic).

6pm: Company of Angels: The Art of Facing Fear Join the United States cast of the international digital play, The Art of Facing Fear!

Produced by Company of Angels and Rob Lecrone, in co-production with Os Satyros (Brazil) and Darling Desperados (Sweden)

The Art of Facing Fear, a one-hour virtual play, is a wildly surreal and cathartic experience inspired by our current world situation. It is unlike anything you may have seen on digital theatre, a truly wild and immersive encounter.

In a possible not-too-distant dystopian future, with the quarantine at 5,555 days, a diverse ensemble of individuals deal with the stress and fear of being confined to home during this time of pandemic. The main themes of the performance are the effects of the Corona virus on everyday lives, as well as an encroaching authoritarianism and intolerance which threatens our life, liberty, and identity as free people of the world. Amidst all this is hope.

Opening in São Paulo, Brazil to audiences of as many as 600 viewing devices per night, and followed by an African/European run featuring a cast from three different continents, The Art of Facing Fear arrives in the United States Saturday, September 5th and runs through Sunday, September 27th. This U.S. production features a cast of actors performing from across the U.S., including California, New York, Oregon, Nevada, Georgia, and Alaska.

7pm: The Incels available for 96 hours afterwards at urbanstafges.org. IN DEVELOPMENT. Tom and Derrick are incels, or “involuntary celibates:” depressed, bitter men who can’t get girlfriends. Tom records his manifesto on his vlog, telling tales of fruitless encounters with women, as well as his plan to rid the world of sexuality. Derrick has a YouTube channel in which he teaches other men how to survive in the backwoods and obsesses about the young woman he’s stalking. Pat is a MGTOW (“Men Going Their Own Way”) who teaches incels how to find happiness in a solitary lifestyle. When Tom and Derrick turn violent, can Pat convince them to put down their guns?

7:30pm: Jamie deRoy & friends Gone But Not Forgotten Part 3 Seen on this episode are: Steve Allen (December 26, 1921 – October 30, 2000), Julie Kurnitz (September 8, 1942 – July 15, 2004), Marni Nixon (February 22, 1930 – July 24, 2016), Jerry Orbach (October 20, 1935 – December 28, 2004), Marta Heflin (March 29, 1945 – September 18, 2013) and Nancy LaMott (December 30, 1951 – December 13, 1995)

Jerry Orbach

The pianists on this episode include: Rod Hausen (1951-2004). Richard Burke (1950–2015), Paul Katz, Alex Rybeck andChristopher Marlowe

Nancy LaMott

The performances were filmed over many years starting in 1990 at Steve McGraw’s and subsequently at Carolines on Broadway, Laurie Beechman Theater at West Bank Café and Don’t Tell Mama.

Jamie deRoy & friends is directed by Barry Kleinbort and videotaped by Russell Bouthiller.

Jamie deRoy & friends will air on on Spectrum Channel 56, RCN Channel 83, and Verizon FIOS Channel 34, as well as on East Hampton LTV Channel 20 at later dates.

Past shows can be seen on here.

7:30: Puccini’s La Bohème As classic as opera gets: the most-performed work in Met history in the company’s most-performed production, but late director Franco Zeffirelli. An archetypal tragedy filled with gorgeous and deeply affecting music, Puccini’s timeless tale of love, camaraderie, jealousy, and loss in the garrets and cafés of bohemian Paris has reliably enchanted—and devastated—audiences since its 1896 premiere.

Pig Iron Theatre Company: Zero Cost House Reimagined Toshiki Okada’s Zero Cost House Zero Cost House charts Toshiki’s physical and ethical journey through that time. And Toshiki’s writing–as deeply interior as Samuel Beckett’s, and with a flair for the super-casual that reminds you of Annie Baker–seems ideally suited to Zoom. Toshiki’s company in Japan is called “chelfitsch”–a play on the English word “selfish.” His characters always have one eye on themselves–which, when you think about it, is what we all are doing on Zoom these days.

The piece is 2 hours long with one 5 minute intermission. The 7 performers will be beaming in LIVE from their homes in Philadelphia, New York, and Los Angles. We can guarantee there will be no line at the bathroom. We can’t guarantee the internet won’t be glitchy, on your end or ours–but, well, that’s life in 2020.

8pm: Brian Nash has been a proud member of the Duplex staff since 2003. Brian works extensively on the Broadway and off-Broadway theater scene, and is the Music Director and Orchestrator of the off-Broadway hit, SILENCE! The Musical. He was a producer on Bare: The Musical for its recent revival off-Broadway and is a resident music director and performer for Atlantis Events worldwide. His cabaret work with Natalie Joy Johnson has earned them recognition from the Village Voice and has been named one of the Top 10 Cabaret Acts by TimeOut New York. Brian has also music directed for Andy Bell of Erasure, Tonya Pinkins, Julia Murney, Rob Evan, Mandy Gonzales, Michael McElroy, Jonathan Hellyer, Trevor Ashley, and many others. His piano playing was recently extensively featured on alternative pop band Boys Like Girls 2012 album, Crazy World (Columbia Records). Other recent theater projects include The Last 5 Years (Asolo Rep) , A Night In Seville (Epic Theater Ensemble), Crossing Brooklyn (Transport Group), Writing Arthur and Something’s Wrong With Amandine at TheatreWorks New Works Festival in Palo Alto, CA, Writing Arthur at NAMT with Kelli O’Hara and Ana Gasteyer, The Unauthorized Musicology of Ben Folds I and II and But I’m A Cheerleader for the New York Musical Theatre Festival, and A Broadway Diva Christmas, starring Ellen Greene and Kathy Brier. Other NYC and regional credits include Songs for a New World, The Sexless Years, Red, Lend Me a Tenor, Jesus Christ Superstar, and The Rocky Horror Show. Brian has produced albums for singer/songwriters Justin Tranter, Shanna Sharp, and Stacy Allyn Baker, recently performed at Town Hall, the Kennedy Center, Jazz at Lincoln Center, and Birdland with Natalie Douglas, and produced and produced Kate Pazakis’ debut album, Unzipped: Live at the Zipper for PS Classics. Brian is in extensive demand as a pianist and singer throughout NYC and has played sold out concerts of the music of Tori Amos; he is also been a featured performer on Rosie and Kelli O’Donnell’s r family vacations cruises. His first songs were written for two recent editions of TheATrainPlays, and were featured on NPR’s All Things Considered. Brian holds a Bachelor’s of Music degree from Boston Conservatory and studied record production at Berklee College of Music. For more info, please visit BrianJNash.com.