What To Watch September 28th To Take Away The Blues

2pm: Romeo and Juliet By Shakespeare’s Globe Nathan Welsh and Charlotte Beaumont star in this 90-minute adaptation of Romeo and Juliet, created to introduce young people to Shakespeare. The production was filmed in 2019 at Shakespeare’s Globe in London.

6pm: #BwayforBLM: A Day of Healing for Black Womxn By Broadway Advocacy Coalition, Rest is not a luxury, it’s a crucial part of the revolution. We cannot experience radical change without prioritizing radical healing.

This month, we are creating a space specifically for Black cis and trans womxn in the industry to come share a moment of joy and levity. Join us for Day of Healing on Monday, September 28 at 6pm ET.

Broadway Advocacy Coalition is committed to creating a safe virtual environment and maintains the right to remove any participants disregarding the safety or well being of other participants.

7pm: Woodie King, Jr.’s New Federal Theatre will present “2020 Poetry Jam: She Speaks, He Speaks, We Speak, Generations Speak.” On both nights, three generations of outstanding African-American poets will accompany the audience on a spoken word journey. The lineup includes Mahogany L. Browne, Yusef Komunyakaa, Haki Madhabuti, jessica Care moore, Abiodun Oyewale, Sonia Sanchez, Shadenia Sivad, Quincy Troupe, Camryn Bruno, Renée McRae and Nathaniel Isiah Swanson. The program is designed to honor powerful voices, from revolutionary trailblazers to torch-bearing young artists, who invigorate today’s Black verse.

The evenings will be emceed and curated by Rev. Rhonda “Akanké” McLean-Nur and will also feature her along with other special guests. Director is Petronia Paley, an award winning actor, playwright and director. Technician is Sarah Joseph.

7:30: Mozart’s Le Nozze di Figaro Richard Eyre’s elegant production, which opened the Met’s 2014–15 season, sets the action of Mozart’s timeless social comedy in a manor house in 1930s Seville. Ildar Abdrazakov leads the cast as the resourceful Figaro set on outwitting his master, the philandering Count Almaviva, played by Peter Mattei. Marlis Petersen sings Susanna, the object of the Count’s affection and Figaro’s bride-to-be, Amanda Majeski is the Countess, and Isabel Leonard gives a standout performance as the pageboy Cherubino. Music Director James Levine on the podium brings out all the humor, drama, and humanity of Mozart’s score.

8pm: Stars in the House: Guest Host Brenda Braxton and friends

8pm: Jim Caruso’s Pajama Cast Party Join the next episode of Jim Caruso’s Pajama Cast Party on YouTube with special guests that include Chita Rivera and her daughter, singer-dancer Lisa Mordente, along with Gary Burr, Avery Raquel, Naiika Sings and Frankie Moreno.

The NYC open mic night has moved online due to the ban on mass gatherings caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

8pm: Bindlestiff Open Stage Variety Show: Quarantine Edition Bindlestiff Family Variety Arts, Inc. is a nonprofit performing arts organization dedicated to increasing the knowledge, understanding, and appreciation of circus, sideshow, vaudeville, and related arts through performances, lectures, media, and workshops for the general public, and through the creation of opportunities for cultural exchange and community among performing artists. Through performance, teaching, and outreach, Bindlestiff preserves, contemporizes, and enriches the cultural heritage of the variety arts.

10:30pm: Transmissions in Advance of the Second Great Dying Echo Theater An epic tale of grief and global warming through the intersecting lives of Earth’s human and non-human inhabitants in 2045 by playwright Jessica Huang