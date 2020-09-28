What To Watch September 29th To Take Away The Blues

Boy•Friends: A parade of Broadway stars go back to college a new webseries Boy•Friends, including Jay Armstrong Johnson, Andy Mientus, Kathryn Gallagher, Jennifer Damiano, and Julia Murney.

The comedy series, based on My Gay Roommate created by Austin Bening and Noam Ash (who stars opposite Johnson), follows two college roommates: one gay and one straight. Directed by Darren Stein (Jawbreaker, GBF).

Boy•Friends also features Mike Heslin, Isaiah Frizzelle, and Nicolas Wilson. The show flips social paradigms where being gay is not an issue, the jocks are the underdogs, the a cappella singers are the popular kids, and the women are always in charge.

Boy•Friends is produced by Ish Entertainment, Keshet Digital Studios, and Well-Versed Entertainment.

2pm: Commercial Break and Come On Food for Thought Productions

The company presents its monthly theater that’s both live, in-person at 80 Theater and also via Zoom. (Live is free and a limited audience; Zoom is $25.) Jodie Markel, Rex Reed and Stephen Schnetzer star in Commercial Break by Peter Stone and Come On by Susan Charlotte. Tony Roberts will also read excerpts from his memoir “Do You Know Me?”

4pm–9:30pm: Marie’s Crisis Virtual Piano Bar Tonight’s scheduled pianists are James Merillat (@James-Merillat-2) and Franca Vercelloni (@Franca-Vercelloni).

4pm: CyberTank Variety Show The CyberTank Weekly Variety Show is a remote, multidisciplinary variety arts gathering open to everyone. The arts community has been presented with a challenge to re-examine theatricality, and The Tank has reframed this as the gift of an opportunity to grow and choose community over despair. Each weekly installment is centered around a specific question and features guest artists who will perform and facilitate conversation.

5pm: Music and Mind Live with Renée Fleming launched in 2016 under Fleming’s leadership with Dr. Francis Collins. The program is a partnership between the Kennedy Center and the National Endowment for the Arts.

5:30: The VT Show: Lessons In Survival Memberships, all-access passes, and single tickets to Lessons In Survival are now available at www.vineyardtheatre.org or by calling the box office at 212-353-0303.”The VT Show” programming is free and open to the public, and can be accessed by visiting Vineyard’s Theatre’s YouTube page or Facebook page. Recordings of the “The VT Show” will also be available on both platforms for later viewing, as well as on The Vineyard’s website, www.vineyardtheatre.org.

Fueled by the urgency of our present moment, The Commissary, a multigenerational collective of more than 40 theatre artists, have come together to reinvestigate the words of trailblazing artists and activists who survived and created in times of revolution in our country. Baldwin. Giovanni. Davis. Lorde. Hansberry. Rustin. Hamer. In Lessons In Survival, a cohort of actors channel historic conversations, interviews and speeches, listening to original broadcasts on an in-ear feed and speaking exactly what they hear. In bringing these words to new life in the present, they ask what these voices can teach us about our country now and the opportunity for true change that stands before us. How might they propel us to look courageously at the effects of systemic racism, to imagine ourselves outside of its prescriptions, and to create, together, a shared future of collective liberation?

5:30: Atlantic Theater Company: Technique Tuesdays: A series of free hour-long acting workshops led by renowned Atlantic Acting School Faculty. The Atlantic Technique, Practical Aesthetics, provides a disciplined approach to script analysis, working truthfully moment-to-moment, and bringing these competencies together in performance of selected material. No prior acting experience is necessary.

Intro to the Atlantic Technique, Practical Aesthetics (September 29)

Atlantic Acting School Faculty member Sam Gonzalez will take you through the building blocks of Practical Aesthetics, the Atlantic Technique, as outlined in A Practical Handbook for The Actor. In this introductory workshop, you’ll develop basic technique, learning to articulate your understanding of text through compelling, playable actions.

6pm: The 24 Hour Plays: Viral Monologues New monologues made in 24 hours in quarantine.

6:30: The Bechdel Group: The First Sister Trip by Shoshannah Boray By The TankThree sisters are stuck on a long flight with their mother’s ashes in an urn. They’ve been changing alliances, keeping secrets and trading insults among the three of them for more than 50 years. The First Sister Trip by Shoshannah Boray is about the ways we love and understand one another, and asks if it is possible to put aside our assumptions, and our differences, in order to care for one another.

7pm: Times Square Alliance: Broadway Buskers baby chemist’s Katie Lee Hill and Travis Artz (New Amsterdam, SpongeBob LIVE), and Taylor Iman Jones (Head Over Heels, Hamilton).

While the concerts are FREE to stream, we encourage audiences to donate to Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS’ COVID-19 Emergency Assistance Fund, which provides resources and emergency financial assistance to those within the entertainment community who have been impacted by the pandemic, and the Broadway Advocacy Coalition, in support of their ongoing efforts to help Broadway heal, listen and become an anti-racist and equitable community.

7pm: But Don’t Believe Them: Exclusive Viewing Concert with Mark G. Meadows By Signature Theatre

Mark G. Meadows (Jelly’s Last Jam, Ain’t Misbehavin’, and artistic associate for Signature Cabarets) hosts an exclusive screening, along with the film’s award-winning director Michael Ivan Schwartz, of their new docu-concert But Don’t Believe Them.

Through interviews and musical performances, the short film delves into Mark’s experience with the Black Lives Matter movement as both an artist and a Black man. In addition to the viewing, also enjoy a live, intimate mini-concert from Mark and an interactive discussion with Mark and Michael.

7pm: Comedy Variety Hour with Jonathan Burns Comedian Jonathan Burns, as seen on Penn & Teller’s Fool Us, America’s Got Talent, and several late night talk shows, is bringing his brand of humor and magic to a new live stream project on Tuesday, September 29th.

Burns has curated a new at-home version of his acclaimed comedy variety hour, a live showcase that features a cast of circus and vaudeville stars including world champion juggler Thom Wall and magician Lucy Darling, plus a special appearance by Mario the Maker Magician and Puddles Pity Party.

Produced in collaboration with BigNightIn and helping to bring this experience to the world is Spinach Pie Productions. Additionally, the upcoming live stream is partnering with the non-profit organization, Blessings in a Backpack, a nation wide charity that mobilizes communities, individuals, and resources to provide food for elementary school children who might otherwise go hungry.

A portion of every reservation from September’s show will be donated.

7:15: Piano Bar Live! Scott Barbarino hosts Kaye Allyn, Christina Bianco, Brian Michael Henry, Adrienne Danrich O’Neill and Bill Zeffiro, plus Mystery Guests and MORE!

7:30pm: Mozart’s Così fan tutte The last of its composer’s legendary collaborations with librettist Lorenzo Da Ponte, this exuberant comedy of manners and morals tracks an ill-conceived bet about women’s fidelity and the darkly hilarious fall-out it produces. Mozart fills his score with one sublime musical number after another, and ultimately manages to communicate universal truths about both women and men, and the nature of attraction and love, even as the laughs keep coming.

8pm: Hedgepig Ensemble Theater: Do This Play: Expand the Canon Virtual Reading Series How many classic plays by women do you know? We’re guessing not many. How many classical plays by women have you seen? We’re guessing even less.

SURPRISE READING #1: It’s a big, bold surprise!

8pm: New York City Ballet: Full Ballets and Excerpts from Balanchine he NYCB season kicks off with footage from the company’s repertory September 29 at 8 PM ET with George Balanchine-choreographed works, including Tchaikovsky’s pas de deux, “The Unanswered Question” from Ivesiana, and excerpts from Symphony in C, Liebeslieder Walzer, Episodes, and Stravinsky Violin Concerto.

8pm: BPN Town Hall: E-Ticket to Broadway with members of the Original Broadway Cast of NEWSIES! By Broadway Podcast Network Now is the time to seize the day! Join for a special Newsies Edition of this “Extra Magic Hour” of “E-Ticket to Broadway” as part of the Broadway Podcast Network’s Special Live events on Tuesday, September 29, 2020 at 8:00pm EST. Hosted by David Alpert, original Broadway Cast Members of Newsies Aaron Albano, Andrew Keenan-Bolger, Tommy Bracco, Garett Hawe, Kara Lindsay, & Thayne Jasperson join this live event, and will chat Disney Parks, share memories, and play games. The event also serves as a fundraiser for Gilana’s Fund. See ya real soon

8:30pm: The Poet’s Tree Kicking off the fall season of The Old Globe’s free digital arts-engagement offerings is The Poet’s Tree, hosted by Old Globe Teaching Artist and spoken word poet Gill Sotu.

This new program takes a deep dive into the world of modern poetry and how artists tell compelling stories using only the power of the spoken word.

10pm: Latino Theater Company: Just Like Us ased on Helen Thorpe’s bestselling book of the same name, this documentary-style play follows four Latina teenage girls, two of whom are documented and two who are not, through young adulthood. Their close-knit friendships begin to unravel when immigration status dictates the girls’ opportunities — or lack thereof.