What To Watch September 2nd To Take Away The Blues

1pm: The Broadway Q&A Series: Andre Honoré. This episode features rhe Drama Desk– and Helen Hayes Award– nominated lighting designer

1pm: Primary Stages Lunch and Learn Primary Stages will host a Writers Group dedicating the full hour to writing. Bring something you’ve been working on or a blank page to start something new and talk to your fellow writers about what you’ve written.

3pm: LAO at Home: Living Room Recital Join bass-baritone Nicholas Brownlee (an alumnus of LAO’s young artist program), mezzo-soprano Jennifer Feinstein, tenor Chaz’men Williams-Ali and pianist Aurelia Andrews (also a former LAO young artist) for a program of arias, duets and trios.

3pm: The Show Must Go Online: Measure For Measure British actor and director Robert Myles launched The Show Must Go Online, a weekly online reading group working through Shakespeare’s plays in the order they were written. Robert Myles directs Vincentio – Nayia Anastasiadou, Isabella – Amelia Parillon, Angelo – Gareth Turkington, Lucio – Kevin V. Smith, Escalus – Steven Jensen, Provost – Tamara Theisen, Claudio – Michael Ahomka-Lindsay, Mariana – Caroline Basra, Pompey – Paul Carpenter, Friar Peter Thomas – Robert Chisholm, Elbow – Laurie Ogden, Ensemble – Swachata Guha Mallik, Wendy Morgan, Daniel Cordova, Thomas Miller and Swings – Andrew Mockler and Emma Wilkes.

4pm–9:30pm: Marie’s Crisis Virtual Piano Bar Tonight’s scheduled pianists are James Merillat (@James-Merillat-2) and Franca Vercelloni (@Franca-Vercelloni).

5pm: Student Stream Met Opera Cendrillon. Charles Perrault’s 17th Century tale keep the fairy godmother, the cruel stepmother, a sumptuous ball and Cinderella’s glass slipper. But in this case, it’s all accompanied by the elegant Jules Massenet score that made the opera an instant hit when it premiered at Paris’ Opéra-Comique in 1899. Bertrand de Billy conducts this 2018 performance conducting and Laurent Pelly’s directs. Joyce DiDonato is the heroine with Alice Coote as Prince Charming, and Kathleen Kim, Stephanie Blythe and Laurent Naouri.

7pm: Babbling by the Brook By Paper Mill Playhouse. Join Paper Mill Playhouse and Mark S. Hoebee each week for lighthearted, entertaining conversations with a star-studded roster of performers, writers, directors, and more theatrical denizens.

Telly Leung

7pm: Bristol Riverside Theatre Summer Music Fest: Broadway Summer Spectacular stars Telly Leung, Keith Spencer, Derrick Cobey and Jessica Wagner performing songs from Carousel, Fiddler on the Roof, Guys and Dolls and Company. Keith Baker serves as host and music director.

7pm: Bars and Measures Urban Stages. The first entry in Urban Stages’ September Play Fest, Idris Goodwin’s play tells the tale of two brothers. One is a classical pianist. The other is a jazz bass player. One a Christian. The other a Muslim. One living in freedom. The other in jail. Separated by bars, can the brothers reconcile their differences through the language they know best: Music? The virtual reading features the same cast as the 2019 production (pictured above): Shabazz Green, Roderick Lawrence,

Abraham Makany and Salma Shaw

7:30: John Adams’s Nixon in China President Nixon’s controversial 1972 visit with Chairman Mao in Beijing might seem an unlikely candidate for an operatic retelling, but in the inspired hands of composer John Adams, the meeting of politics and music not only works, it feels essential. The Met’s landmark staging brought together a host of modern luminaries, including director Peter Sellars and choreographer Mark Morris, who vividly capture the tense mood of the historical moment. A must-see for those who like their opera thought provoking, sensational, and true to life.

8pm: Stars in the House: Curtains cast reunion David Hyde Pierce, Debra Monk, Karen Ziemba and Jason Danieley.

8pm: Playbill Social Selects: At This Theatre Take a virtual tour through the historical theaters of Times Square and beyond hosted by the owner of Broadway Up Close, Tim Dolan.

8pm: Jauria/Spain International Voices Project Based on a court trial where the victim is forced to provide more details on her personal intimacy than the defendants.

9pm: In Concert at the Hollywood Bowl The new weekly music series in partnership with the Los Angeles Philharmonic Association features the “best of” live performances from the past 10 years at the Hollywood Bowl. With performances by Rodrigo y Gabriela, Natalia Lafourcade, Misty Copeland, Kamasi Washington, Herbie Hancock, Carlos Santana, Kristin Chenoweth, John Williams, and more.

Hosted by LA Phil’s Music and Artistic Director Gustavo Dudamel the series premiere airs locally Wednesdays at 9 PM PT on KCET and Fridays at 8 PM PT on PBS SoCal.