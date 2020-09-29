What To Watch September 30th To Take Away The Blues

Robin De Jesus, Michael Benjamin Washington, Andrew Rannells, Jim Parsons

Boys in the Band Netflix. Jim Parsons, Robin De Jesus, Zachary Quinto, Andrew Rannells, Michael Benjamin Washington and Matt Bomer star in this Ryan Murphy-produced film based on Mart Crowley’s iconic play.

11am: Unbought & Unbossed: Reclaiming Our Vote By National Black Theatre. After its critically acclaimed partnership with Park Avenue Armory for 100 YEARS | 100 WOMEN, National Black Theatre continues to uplift and focus on voter rights and the 100th Anniversary of the 19th Amendment with a curated digital series called, Unbought & Unbossed: Reclaiming Our Vote.

Grounded in the dynamic legacy of Shirley Chisholm, this digital series features micro-commissions from Ngozi Anyanwu, Hope Boykin, Mahogany L. Browne, Dane Figueroa Edidi, Candice Hoyes, Val Jeanty, and Dianne Smith. Their multidisciplinary works will generate community awareness around the national election on November 3, 2020, uplift the legacy of Shirley Chisholm and her peers, and support the current conversation around the power of the vote from the perspective of Black women.

3pm: The Show Must Go Online: Timon of Athens British actor and director Robert Myles launched The Show Must Go Online, a weekly online reading group—performed by actors via Zoom and live streamed on YouTube—that works through Shakespeare’s plays in the order they were written.

Timon of Athens – Ben Crystal, Flavius – Alex Phelps, Apemantus – Miguel Pérez, Alcibiades – Isabel Adomakoh, Poet – Gabriel Akamo, Painter – Michael A Lake, Third Senator – Mari Hayes, Actor Flaminius – Charlotte Vaughn Raines, Servilius – Victoria Howell and guest speaker Sir Simon Russell Beale.

All readings are saved to enjoy at a later date once they’ve been live streamed.

Shakespeare scholars have long referenced the fact that the Bard penned some of his greatest works in the midst of the plague, penning not only poetry while the theatres were shut, but plays too. Inspired by this, and in the wake of coronavirus restrictions around the globe, The Show Must Go Online was born.

4pm–9:30pm: Marie’s Crisis Virtual Piano Bar Tonight’s scheduled pianists are James Merillat (@James-Merillat-2) and Franca Vercelloni (@Franca-Vercelloni).

5pm: Metropolitan Opera: Free Student Stream The Merry Widow is a frothy comedy of love filled with memorable tunes, elegant settings, and realistically drawn, likeable characters. Composer Franz Lehár was the leading exponent of the “Silver Age” of operetta, the years between 1900 and 1920 that produced some of the most musically sophisticated scores of the genre, following operetta’s first wave of popularity (often referred to as the “Golden Age”), which began around the mid-19th century with the works of Johann Strauss, Jr. and other composers.

In her new Met production, director and choreographer Susan Stroman, together with her design team, has created a sparkling art nouveau setting for this charming tale while also taking a close look at the heart of the piece—the merry widow of the title, a woman who embodies modern sensibilities and pursues her own desires. Starring Renée Fleming, Kelli O’Hara and Nathan Gunn.

6, 7, 8 and 9pm: Voyeur: The Windows of Toulouse Lautrec Bated Breath Theater Company. In this open air, intimate theatrical experience, you and five other masked audience members will be guided through the dreams of iconic artist Toulouse-Lautrec as he recalls his final absinthe-laced years living and working in Montmartre. The sidewalks, doorways and windows of Greenwich Village become the setting as live accompaniment collides with the city’s soundscape, transporting you into the bohemian world of 1899 Paris.

7pm: Conversation with James Barbour Zoom in to the Lambs for an intimate evening with James Barbour. Click Here to join the Zoom meeting. The passcode is 1874JB.

James Barbour spent nearly 3 years starring as‘ The Phantom” in Broadway’s longest running smash hit musical The Phantom Of The Opera. An award winning Broadway star, international concert artist and speaker, James won the LA Ovation Best Actor Award for his portrayal of ‘Jean Valjean” in Les Miserables and was nominated for the Drama Desk, Drama League and Outer Critics Awards for Best Actor in a Musical for his portrayal of Sydney Carton in the Broadway musical version of A Tale of Two Cities. He also won the Sarasota Magazine Best Actor Award for the Asolo Rep pre-Broadway production. He has starred on Broadway in such Tony-Award winning shows as Stephen Sondheim’s Assassins, Disney’s Beauty and the Beast as The Beast, Carousel as Billy Bigelow, Urinetown as Officer Lockstock and as Edward Rochester in Jane Eyre (Drama League Award nomination). He also appeared in the Broadway production of Cyrano and the national tour of The Secret Garden as well as multiple television and film credits to his name.

7pm: Days of Re-Creation By Philadelphia Theatre Company. The contemporary re-imagining of the Book of Genesis, inspired by current events, will feature Three Karens by Tony winner BD Wong, The Nerd by Lauren Yee, The Strong Friend, and Company by Masi Asare, SoilMates by SEVAN, To the Stars, With Love by Nandita Shenoy, S.C.R.I by AriDy Nox, and La Egoista by Erlina Ortiz.

7pm: Babbling by the Brook By Paper Mill Playhouse. Join Paper Mill Playhouse and Mark S. Hoebee each week for lighthearted, entertaining conversations with a star-studded roster of performers, writers, directors, and more theatrical denizens.

Gain insight into upcoming productions, delve into the creative process, and catch up with veteran actors!

7pm: New York Theatre Barn: The Lucky Boy / Borderline

The Lucky Boy

Book, music, and lyrics by Kirsten Childs

Directed by John Simpkins, music directed by Jennifer Peacock

Featuring Malik Bilbrew, Aidan Cole, Kate Fahey, and Jasmine Forsberg

The satirical one-act examines what happens when a country is held hostage by a tyrant’s rule.

Borderline

Music and lyrics by Benjamin Velez, book by Aryanna Garber

Directed by Sarna Lapine, music directed by David Gardos, produced by Joshua Goodman

Featuring Micaela Diamond and Bryonha Marie Parham

Borderline follows a girl living with Borderline Personality Disorder and struggling for normalcy amidst a revolving door of therapists, medications, and dysfunctional relationships.

7pm: Two River Rising Series: Romeo & Juliet By Two River Theater. A modern verse translation of Shakespeare’s Romeo and Juliet by Hansol Jung in partnership with NAATCO, directed by Chay Yew.

Two River Theatre’s Two River Rising reading benefit series will donate proceeds to charities supporting COVID-19 relief. Readings selected for the series reflect the past, present and future of the theater’s diverse range of programming including reimagined classics and world premieres by the industry’s most adventurous theater artists.

7:30pm: Shakespeare Hour LIVE! Richard II By Shakespeare Theatre Center. Shakespeare Theatre Company’s Artistic Director Simon Godwin and Resident Dramaturg Drew Lichtenberg lead an online tour through every corner of the Shakespeare universe. Confirmed special guests include Tony-winning director Julie Taymor, Tony and Emmy nominee Kate Burton, former United States Attorney for the District of Columbia Jessie K. Liu and STC Bard Association Chair Abbe Lowell.

7:30pm: Mozart’s La Clemenza di Tito Shortly before the end of his tragically abbreviated life, Mozart turned to the antiquated style of opera seria—with its acrobatic feats of singing and plots taken from Classical history or mythology—for his final operatic project. But no genre was ever the same after Mozart got his hands on it, and the great master poured not only his musical genius but also his powerful sense of humanity and idealism into this work, turning an ancient Roman story of desire, betrayal, murder, and public unrest into something timeless and profound.

Len Cariou

7:30: Broadway & The Bard: An Evening of Shakespeare & Song,

The Actors Fund. Len Cariou, a Broadway star as adept in musicals (Tony winner for Sweeney Todd) as in Shakespeare, put together a solo show Off-Broadway in 2016 (and toured with it last year), offering both Broadway songs and Shakespeare soliloquys and sonnets. It will be presented for free Available through October 4th.

8pm: The Tribute Artist By Primary Stages59E59. Primary Stages continues its fall virtual programming with The Tribute Artist by Charles Busch. The show features Busch as an out-of-work female impersonator who, when his elderly landlady dies in her sleep, takes on her identity in order to hang on to her valuable Greenwich Village townhouse.

This ‘perfect’ scheme goes awry and leads to a path of twists and reversals plotted by an eccentric rogues gallery of outrageous schemers with Mary Bacon, Julie Halston, Keira Keeley, Carole Monferdini, and Jonathan Walker

Click here for tickets. Opening Night will include an exclusive post-performance talkback and online celebration via Zoom with members of the cast and artistic staff.

8pm: Jack Was Kind All for One Theater Through October 10

Tracy Thorne wrote and performs this “intimate, confessional play examines long-seated issues of privilege and complicity.” The production will be presented live on Zoom, four times a week, Wednesday-Saturday through October 10 for limited audiences.

8pm: Stars in the House: TBA