What To Watch September 3rd To Take Away The Blues

1pm: Zalmen Mlotek’s Living Room Concerts –Labor Day Concert – Songs of Work and Hope National Yiddish Theatre Folksbiene (Folksbiene)—led by Zalmen Mlotek, Artistic Director, and Dominick Balletta, Executive Director—will present original, dynamic virtual programming as part of its ongoing Folksbiene! LIVE series.

2:30: Three Kings Old Vic. A solo play by Stephen Beresford about fathers and sons written for Andrew Scott to perform during the lockdown. The play will be streamed live directly from the Old Vic stage with the empty auditorium as a backdrop for five performances only. (This is the rescheduled opening after the initial July run was delayed due to Scott’s “minor surgery”)

2pm: The Oedipus Project Theater of War Productions. Damian Lewis, Lesley Sharp, Clarke Peters and Kathryn Hunter perform Sophocles’s “Oedipus The King” as a way to consider the current pandemic

4:30: Playbill’s Stream Stealers: Michael Mosley The film and TV star joins Playbill’s Mark Peikert to talk about upcoming projects and his work on Scrubs, Ozarks, Sister Aimee, and more.

4pm–9:30pm: Marie’s Crisis Virtual Piano Bar Tonight’s scheduled pianists are Alex Barylski (@Alexander-Barylski) and Adam Michael Tilford (@Adam-Tilford-1).

5pm: Andromeda’s Sisters: Advocacy The Neo-Political Cowgirls collective, founded to amplify female voices in theatre-driven storytelling, presents its annual “Andromeda’s Sisters” fundraiser virtually this fall with two separate events. A September 3 event will feature Kerry Kennedy as she speaks about the Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights organization (for which she serves as president) and hosts a reading of selections from her book Speak Truth to Power.

5:30pm: The Living Room Play Workshop By The Old Globe The Globe’s coLAB Community Voices program branches out this spring with The Living Room Play Workshop. Meet meet the incredible mastermind behind all things technical in the world of AETV: the one and only Kevin Anthenill! He will join us to give participants tips on how best to include sound in the final presentation of our Living Room Plays.

Also announcing that our call for Living Room Play submissions is officially live! All interested players can submit to participate in this presentation by September 10, 2020 to kharroff@TheOldGlobe.org.

6pm: Here We Are Theatre for One Every Thursday starting today, Christine Jones’ company will offer one-on-one performances of “micro-plays” by the following eight playwrights:Jaclyn Backhaus, Lydia R. Diamond, Lynn Nottage, Stacey Rose, Nikkole Salter, DeLanna Studi, Regina Taylor, and Carmelita Tropicana. Each audience member signs up for a specific date and time and then gets to see at least one play, performed live! You need to sign up here in advance and to learn details.

7pm: Urban Stages’ Play Fest & Fundraiser Throughout the month of September, Urban Stages’ Play Fest & Fundraiser will bring virtual staged readings directly to you as well as post-show interviews conducted by Craig Horsley and special extended interviews by Sue Matsuki. These online events will be available for a limited time.

September 2–6: Bars and Measures by Idris Goodwin and directed by Kristan Seemel

The producing arts organizations will include Agape Theatre, Bulldog Theatre Ensemble, Burning Coal Theatre, the Gilbert Theatre, the Justice Theatre Project, NC Central University Theatre, the North Carolina Theatre, the North Carolina Opera, Raleigh Little Theatre, Sweet Tea Shakespeare, Theatre in the Park, William Peace University Theatre and the Women’s Theatre Festival.

The League of Women Voters of Wake County serves as production partner.

7pm: Quarantine Cabaret and Cocktails produced and hosted by entertainer and LML Music founder, Lee Lessack, and actor and frequent SNL regular, Robert Bannon. The duo hosts a star-studded group of performers every week with laughs, music, and stories.

7pm: We’re Still Here: A Virtual Cabaret by Alliance Theater a free variety show featuring Broadway stars Terry Burrell (Ethel) and Courtenay Collins (The Prom).Burrell and Collins will alternate as hostess, as they entertain audiences from home with songs, stories, special cocktails, and maybe a surprise guest or two.

7:30: Berg’s Lulu Few existences are more perilous than those of opera heroines, who must contend with an inexhaustible supply of lethal hazards. But even by such standards, Berg’s Lulu tells a particularly harrowing tale. Based on two plays by Frank Wedekind, it is the story of the ultimate femme fatale, who seduces a series of men, kills or causes the death of four of them, is herself victimized along the way, and is ultimately slain by Jack the Ripper while working as a prostitute. Throughout, Berg provides depth, ambiguity, and psychological impact with his unsettling and unforgettable score, prodigious in complexity and power.

8pm:Stars in the House: Lewis Black

9pm: Belting for Biden Four-time Tony nominee Judy Kuhn, Tony nominees Hailey Kilgore, Laura Bell Bundy, and Saycon Sengbloh, Hamilton alum Krystal Joy Brown, and more stars will perform at Broadway Sessions Presents: Belting for Biden September 3. Broadway for Biden, Women for Biden-Harris, and Women of Color for Biden-Harris are partners for the event, which celebrates the nomination of Kamala Harris as the Democratic Vice Presidential candidate.

The lineup also includes Angela Birchett, Nikki Renée Daniels, Ashley Loren, Ryann Redmond, Sharone Sayegh, Betsy Struxness, Marisha Wallace, and Shaina Taub. Ben Cameron hosts.